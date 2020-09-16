Biden holds a wide 16-point lead in Minnesota and a narrower 6-point edge over the president among likely voters in neighboring Wisconsin, which went to Trump in 2016 by a slim 23,000 votes. In both states, Trump is having trouble replicating his success with non-college educated white voters that helped carry him to the White House four years ago.

The narrowing gap in both states is being driven by non-college educated women:

In Wisconsin, Biden leads Trump among White women without college degrees by 9 points — 54 percent to 45 percent — though Trump still holds a substantial 65 percent to 32 percent lead among White men without college degrees. Trump leads among this group by 10 points, according to the poll.

And in Minnesota, “ non-college White voters in the poll split 51 percent for Trump to 48 percent for Biden, ” our colleagues Dan Balz and Scott Clement report. There is a sharp gender divide within that group of non-college White voters, with Trump leading by 23 points among men while trailing by 19 points among women. ”

Caveat: The Minnesota numbers show a wider Biden lead than in other recent polling “including those released Saturday and Sunday by New York Times/Siena College and CBS News/YouGov, which both found Biden leading by nine points among likely voters. A Fox News poll of registered voters in Minnesota this July found Biden ahead by 13 points.”

Nonetheless, the Minnesota numbers are a warning sign for the Trump campaign, which has targeted the state after nearly capturing it in 2016. Ronald Reagan was the last Republican to nearly carry the state in 1984 – he came 3,761 votes away from a win.

“ No poll has found Trump ahead in Minnesota, but polling underestimated his 2016 support, and Republicans contend he has held or gained ground since then,” our colleague our colleague Dave Weigel reported earlier this week. “Democrats have lost ground with some of their traditional Minnesota voters, but the 2018 election revealed the limits of the GOP’s gains. Trump had won just 45 percent of the vote in 2016 and got close to Clinton in part because 9 percent of voters backed a third-party candidate.”

By the numbers: Nationally, Trump carried non-college educated White voters by more than 30 percentage points in 2016.

Why it matters: The once-lopsided support for the president from White voters without four-year college degrees is especially important in these two states, as they make up 52 percent of likely voters in Minnesota and account for close to 6 in 10 likely voters in Wisconsin.

"Other recent polls also show Trump holding a lead among White voters without college degrees, albeit smaller than in 2016. The recent NYT/Siena College poll found Trump leading among this group by 50 percent to 40 percent, while the CBS/YouGov poll found Trump ahead by 15 point s ,” per Scott and Dan.

A comparison of the Post-ABC polls in Wisconsin and Minnesota finds Trump faces similar challenges in reassembling his coalition from 2016 in both states, although Minnesota remains a tougher sell for the president.

Gender chasm cont.: Women, more generally speaking, are a major force behind Biden's lead right now, per The Post-ABC poll. Among women with college degrees, the gap widens even further:

In Wisconsin : “Education continues to be a significant divide in the electorate in Wisconsin, as it is nationally,” Scott and Dan report. “Biden leads among White men with college degrees by 56 percent to 42 percent and among White, college-educated women by an even larger 65 percent to 35 percent.”

In Minnesota : “ Among the minority of White voters with four-year college degrees in Minnesota, Biden leads by a margin of more than 2 to 1 — 69 percent to 30 percent — with Biden’s support rising to 76 percent among White women with college degrees,” per Dan and Scott.

It's also clear voters aren't buying into Trump's push to put the novel coronavirus behind him: fears of becoming infected persist among a majority of voters in Wisconsin and Minnesota – and a majority still disapproves of his handling of the pandemic.

In Wisconsin, where 54 percent disapprove of the way Trump has handled things vs. 44 percent who approve : “ Three in five voters in Wisconsin express worries that they or someone in their immediate family might contract the coronavirus, with about a quarter overall saying they are very worried. Three in four of those who say they are worried support Biden, while nearly 9 in 10 of those who say they aren’t worried support Trump," per Scott and Dan.

In Minnesota, 60 percent of voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the outbreak and “more than 6 in 10 Minnesota voters ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ worried about an immediate family member catching the novel coronavirus."

The economy and the pandemic are the central issues for Minnesota voters while the economy ranks as the single top issue in Wisconsin. Voters in each state differ on who they trust more to handle economic issues.

Among Wisconsin voters who say the economy is the most important issue, “Trump leads Biden 84 percent to 12 percent. The coronavirus outbreak ranks second, at 20 percent, and those voters break 88 percent to 8 percent for Biden.”

Minnesota voters are divided “on which candidate they trust more to handle the economy, with 46 percent trusting Trump more and 49 percent trusting Biden more.”

What's not sticking: Trump's posturing in the weeks since the Republican National Convention as the candidate of “law-and-order" in two states that have been shaken by protests against racism as a result of police shootings.

In Wisconsin: “ The poll finds Trump and Biden tied on the question of who voters in Wisconsin trust more on issues of crime and safety, at 48 percent each. Marginally more voters say they trust Biden over Trump on discouraging violence at political protests, though the difference is not statistically significant," Scott and Dan report. “Meanwhile, the former vice president holds a clear advantage — 51 percent to 41 percent — on the question of who is more trusted to provide equal treatment of racial groups.”

In Minnesota: "…42 percent trust Trump more to handle ‘crime and safety,’ while 53 percent trust Biden more. Biden holds a wider 14-point advantage on which candidate voters trust to discourage violence at political protests and a 24-point lead on who would ensure the most ‘equal treatment of racial groups.’”

Lookahead: Trump and Biden are slated to visit Minnesota this week and Trump will head to Wisconsin on Thursday. Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) issued a letter asking the presidential candidates to follow state covid-19 safety guidelines, reports the Star Tribune's Matt McKinney. This is after the president was accused of violating health guidance with a recent indoor rally in Nevada.

“Please demonstrate that you value Minnesota by protecting the health of our communities. Join us in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love,” Walz said in the statement.

“ The state’s coronavirus safety guidance asks that events not exceed 25% capacity or 250 people, whichever is less,” McKinney reports. “A venue with multiple spaces with separate capacity limits might allow the campaigns to gather larger crowds if each space meets the guidelines, according to Walz’s letter. Social distancing of 6 feet and face masks for indoor events are also required. Masks for outdoor events are strongly encouraged, the letter stated.”

On Tuesday during a town hall with ABC News, Trump said “t Trump said “t here are a lot of people [who] think the masks are not good” – a claim that does not reflect the scientific consensus.

At the White House

TRUMP DEFENDS COVID RESPONSE AT TOWN HALL: “Trump faced tough questions from undecided voters during a wide-ranging town hall last night on ABC in which he was pressed to defend his responses to the pandemic, racial justice protests and health care,” Colby Itkowitz, Josh Dawsey, Felicia Sonmez and John Wagner report.

The president continued to deflect blame on a number of subjects, especially the pandemic: “He said he would not do anything differently with regard to his response to the pandemic, despite nearly 200,000 Americans having died from the outbreak. He blamed China for the pandemic and said he saved many lives by ‘closing up the country.’ His claim he could not have done more to slow the deadly virus has been rebutted by a number of epidemiologists.”

Many pointed out this was a tougher audience than Trump usually sees:

From a White House reporter for Bloomberg news:

But there might be more in store: “The president and a number of his advisers and allies are highlighting that the president is willing to take so many questions from voters, in a bid to attack Biden for his more limited travel schedule and his fewer public appearances,” Josh Dawsey reports, adding advisers wants to use events like this to lessen the polling gap.

Different venue, same false claims: Our colleague Glenn Kessler fact-checked 24 claims Trump made throughout the night. Kessler typically doesn't assign Pinocchios in a live setting, but still unearthed five different false claims that have all been previously merited the dreaded four Pinocchios.

They are the following, arranged in the order Trump said them:

No, the Obama administration did not leave the national stockpile without enough ventilators: “[Health and Human Services] said that the number available in March 2020 was essentially the same number as of January, 2017, when Barack Obama left office.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not say fears about the coronavirus were exaggerated: This false claim centers on Trump and conservatives frequent barbs over the speaker's visit to San Francisco's Chinatown on Feb. 24. “In terms of suggesting he took the crisis seriously and she did not, that’s a stretch. Contrary to Trump’s claim, she never suggested the virus did not exist or the problem was exaggerated,” our colleague writes.

CNN's fact checker extraordinaire:

Yes, Trump is undermining protections for people with preexisting conditions: Trump and Republicans have consistently tried to have it both ways when it comes to one of the most popular parts of Obamacare. “T he House and Senate GOP plans backed by Trump likely would have resulted in higher costs for people with preexisting conditions in some states, according to the Congressional Budget Office,” our colleague writes. Right now, the Trump administration is trying to get the Supreme Court to strike down the entirety of the Affordable Care Act, which by definition means ending current protections for people with preexisting conditions.

The U.S. has not spent $8 trillion on wars in the Middle East: “ Trump acts as if the money has been spent, but he is referring to a study that included estimates of future obligations through 2056 for veterans’ care.”

Trump did not oppose the Iraq War: “We searched high and low — as did other reporters — and there is no evidence Trump was an opponent of the March 2003 invasion of Iraq, let alone a vocal one. ”

On the Hill

PELOSI FACES FRUSTRATION OVER RELIEF TALKS: “Multiple House Democrats expressed anxiety and frustration about the prospect of adjourning for the election without a new coronavirus relief bill, with one vulnerable House Democrat saying on a private call with leadership that she wanted to do her ‘goddamn job’ and deliver a deal for her constituents,” Erica Werner reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initially announced the chamber would remain in session until a deal is reached: “But within hours, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) clarified that lawmakers would not actually remain in Washington beyond their scheduled recess date of Oct. 2, and instead would be required to be on call in case they must return.”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers tried to break the logjam: “The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House released its own attempted compromise, a $1.5 trillion proposal that could grow larger or smaller depending on infection rates and vaccine progress,” our colleague writes. The White House has encouraged such efforts.

But Pelosi and her senior lieutenants quickly denounced the proposal:

Global power

ISRAEL SIGNS HISTORIC DEAL: “Trump presided over a White House signing ceremony of agreements establishing formal ties between Israel and two Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, saying the accords would ‘change the course of history,’” Karen DeYoung and Anne Gearan report.

The details: “The agreements mark the third and fourth Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel — and the first since Jordan took the step in 1994, following Egypt in 1979. Trump took full credit for setting the path and encouraging them to take it. A White House statement attributed the success to his ‘foreign policy vision and his acumen as a dealmaker.’"

Palestinian officials slammed the deal: “In addition to their historic nature, the agreements are also significant for relegating the Palestinians to the sidelines. Palestinian leaders have rejected the Trump peace efforts for three years, charging that they benefited Israel, and have called the two Arab nations traitors to their cause,” our colleagues write.

The people

THE TROLL FARM INSIDE THE U.S.: “Teenagers, some of them minors, are being paid to pump out the messages at the direction of Turning Point Action, an affiliate of Turning Point USA, the prominent conservative youth organization based in Phoenix,” Isaac Stanley-Becker reports.

What this means: “Far from representing a genuine social media groundswell, however, the posts are the product of a sprawling yet secretive campaign that experts say evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign,” our colleague writes.

The size is substantial: “The effort generated thousands of posts this summer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, according to an examination by The Post and an assessment by an independent specialist in data science. Nearly 4,500 tweets containing identical content that were identified in the analysis probably represent a fraction of the overall output.

Key quote: “In 2016, there were Macedonian teenagers interfering in the election by running a troll farm and writing salacious articles for money,” Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab told our colleague. “In this election, the troll farm is in Phoenix.”

Facebook and Twitter did take some action: “In response to questions from The Post, Twitter suspended at least 20 accounts involved in the activity for ‘platform manipulation and spam,’” our colleague writes. “Facebook also removed a number of accounts as part of what the company said is an ongoing investigation.”

In the media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Slow moving Hurricane Sally sits in the Gulf: “As Hurricane Sally churned off the northern Gulf Coast with 80 mph winds, powerful waves pounded beaches, rivers and creeks swelled, the National Hurricane Center warned of “extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge” and residents from Louisiana to Florida were urged to seek higher ground,” Darryl Fears, Maria Sacchetti, Ashley Cusick and T.S. Strickland report from Mobile, Ala.

Louisville agreed to a $12 million payout to Breonna Taylor's family and to make policing changes: “The settlement, which follows a wrongful-death lawsuit that Taylor’s family filed in May, requires police commanders to approve all search warrant applications that are submitted to a judge, said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D)," Tim Craig and Marisa Iati report of one of the largest payouts for a police killing in the nation's history.

A grand jury indicted a White Omaha bar owner with manslaughter for the death of a Black man during protests in May: “The grand jury rejected Jake Gardner’s claims that he acted in self-defense in the death of James Scurlock, charging him with four felonies: manslaughter, attempted first-degree assault, making terroristic threats and weapon use. If convicted, Gardner, 38, could face up to 95 years in prison,” the Omaha World-Herald's Todd Cooper and Alia Conley report.

