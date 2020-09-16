But the simultaneous departure of Caputo’s top aide may be just as big — at least, it’s the more direct admission of how political aides have overstepped in the administration’s coronavirus response.

Alongside news of Caputo’s hiatus came word that his deputy, Paul Alexander, would permanently leave. Alexander has run into controversy in recent days for pressuring scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As Politico first reported Friday and The Washington Post later confirmed, Alexander sought to alter and delay CDC reports, which are supposed to be handled independently of political interests.

Alexander in one case wrote an email to CDC Director Robert Redfield calling the CDC reports — known as Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, or MMWRs — “hit pieces on the administration.” “Very misleading by CDC and shame on them,” Alexander said of one report on children’s ability to spread the virus, which came as Trump was pushing to reopen schools. “Their aim is clear.”

Alexander also requested an extraordinary amount of control over the reports, asking that he be allowed to review them before publication and even make edits. In two cases, key reports were delayed, with officials suggesting their timing was for political reasons.

Politico also obtained emails in the past week showing Alexander trying to control what White House coronavirus task force member Anthony S. Fauci was allowed to speak about publicly. And The Post reported previously that Alexander had accused the CDC of “undermining the President” by issuing a report he disliked on the novel coronavirus’s impact on pregnant women.

Caputo had defended Alexander’s work as merely providing input and noted that this advice was often not heeded. But he also lent credence to Alexander’s allegations that the CDC was trying to harm the president and suggested his objections had merit.

“Most often, the MMWRs are [issued] for purely scientific reasons,” Caputo said Saturday. “But in an election year, and in the time of covid-19, it’s no longer unanimously scientific. There’s political content.”

Caputo added: “Whenever they come out with that list, there’s concern across [HHS] that some of the scholarship has been tainted by politics. That’s my opinion.”

Caputo’s hiatus is easy to chalk up to his incendiary comments about armed conflict after the election (though those should hardly be any surprise given some of the Roger Stone acolyte’s demonstrated history of vulgar, sexist, culturally derogatory and extreme rhetoric) and perhaps less so for deriding government scientists for “sedition.” But Alexander’s departure so soon after these revelations suggests his specific actions on the coronavirus were a bridge too far.

This is hardly the first example of such a thing, as I detailed earlier this week. Trump himself has leaned on health officials to approve unproven treatments, for example, and his pressure recently preceded Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn’s apology for misstating statistics while helping Trump hype the promise of convalescent plasma.