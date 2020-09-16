Kennedy: Tell me, when you think we’ll have a vaccine, as best you can, ready to administer to the public, Dr. Redfield.

Redfield: Well, I think as Dr. [Robert] Kadlec [of Health and Human Services] said, I think there will be vaccine that initially will be available sometime between November and December but very limited supply and will have to be prioritized. If you’re asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we’re probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter 2021.

Kennedy: And so you think by the late second and/or third quarter we will have started to vaccinate people?

Redfield: I think that vaccination will begin in November or December and then will pick up. And it’ll be in a prioritized way, those first responders and those at greatest risk for death. And then eventually that will expand. It’s hard to believe but there’s about 80 million people in our country that have significant comorbidities that put themselves at risks. They have to get vaccinated and then the general public.