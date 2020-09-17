While it is true that there have been more deaths in blue states than red ones, far more deaths are occurring in red states at this point and have been for months. In fact, the number of deaths in blue and red states are, by now, almost equal, with about 47 percent of all confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic occurring in states that supported Trump.

Regardless, though, this isn’t how it works. With both the pandemic and crime, Trump assumes credit for good news in places with Republican leadership and shifts blame for bad news to places with Democratic leadership. Trump’s effort to simply wave away blue states as somehow not counting as part of America when he doesn’t want to include them is unsurprising but nonetheless cynical.

It’s also probably not a can of worms that Trump wants to open. An America that excludes blue states is an America that looks very different — often in ways that Trump wouldn’t appreciate.

Let’s first assess his original claim, that removing blue-state coronavirus deaths somehow puts the United States in a much better position. It doesn’t.

Here, for example, is data through Tuesday.

Country Country Deaths Global rank Deaths per million Global rank United States United States 191,742 1 584 11 Red America Red America 90,449 2 484 15

Take out the blue states and Red America is still the country with the second-most deaths after Brazil. (In this little thought experiment, both the United States and the collected blue states are excluded from global rankings.) On a per-million basis, the United States’ position in 11th place goes to 15th — a slight but subtle improvement.

What does this Red America look like? It’s a lot smaller in both population and geographic terms.

Country Country Population Global rank Land area Global rank United States United States 328 million (as of 2019) 3 3.5 million sq. mi. 4 Red America Red America 187 million 7 2.6 million 6

It’s also a much whiter country, with a far lower density of immigrants.

Country Country White non-Hispanic Foreign-born United States United States 60 percent 13.7 percent Red America Red America 64.2 percent 9.8 percent

Exclude the blue states and the economic picture shifts dramatically.

Country Country GDP (Q1) Global rank GDP per capita United States United States $21.4 trillion 1 $65,247 Red America Red America $10.6 trillion 3 (including the E.U.) $56,744

The employment picture improves somewhat, though a smaller density of the population would be working.

Country Country Employed per 100k Unemployment rate (July) United States United States 42,407 10.2 percent Red America Red America 41,964 8.8 percent

But it’s otherwise a poorer, less educated country.

Country Country In poverty (2018) No college degree United States United States 13.1 percent 45.8 percent Red America Red America 14 percent 47.6 percent

It’s also a country with a more quickly increasing deficit, given the extent to which blue states often pay more in taxes than they receive in services.

Country Country Pay in taxes Receive in benefits Collect per dollar spent United States United States $3.1 trillion $3.8 trillion $0.83 Red America Red America $1.6 trillion $2.1 trillion $0.76

Then, of course, there are the cultural amenities. Extract blue states and you lose 42 percent of NHL teams, 43 percent of NBA teams, 44 percent of NFL teams and fully half of Major League Baseball teams — including Trump’s favorite, the New York Yankees.

That’s his favorite team because Trump was, until recently, a New Yorker. But if you take the blue states out of America, suddenly a broad range of Trump-branded properties are excluded from the America Trump wants to lead. Trump Tower? No longer American. His hotel in D.C.? Out. His hotel in Vegas or his club in Bedminster, N.J.? Now foreign territory.

To put this in terms that will be immediately appreciable to Trump, 159 of the 276 visits he’s made to Trump-branded properties since being inaugurated will suddenly have meant travel outside the United States. Fully 155 of the 242 rounds of golf he’s played at Trump-branded properties will have meant leaving the comfortable confines of Red America and venturing into those fearsome blue states, with their immigrants and high per-capita GDP and Trump Organization properties.

Oh, we’d also need to find a new place to put the White House.