As the news of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing rippled across Democratic circles Friday night, party leaders mourned a legend and prepared for the inevitable fight over who will fill her seat.

“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me," former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted. "There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”

“She has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career," former president Jimmy Carter wrote in a statement. "I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980.”

“NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter. “During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration. Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America.”

“We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice," California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for.”

Minutes after, the Democratic governor shared another thought: “VOTE.”

As the 2020 presidential election looms, Democratic leaders predicted the solemn news will be the onset of a battle with President Trump and Republicans. Several cited the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, when Republican Senate leaders argued Scalia’s seat should be left vacant during an election year.

“As to the appointment of Justice Ginsburg’s successor, I couldn’t improve on what Mitch McConnell said after Justice Scalia’s death: The American people must have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said in a statement.

Mentioning Scalia, the office of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he will wait until the next inauguration before considering a nominee.

“In light of the Scalia precedent and the fact that voting is already underway in multiple states, Senator Kaine believes the Senate should wait until after the next inauguration before considering a nominee to fill this vacancy,” the statement said. “He will do everything he can to ensure that this Supreme Court seat is not filled until then.”