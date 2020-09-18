A trailblazer for gender equality, Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court and served there for more than 27 years.
Her death sets up what is all but certain to be a fierce political fight over whether Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate will decide her replacement.
Ginsburg said her ‘most fervent wish’ was for a new president to choose her replacement
Days before she died on Friday, Ginbsurg told her granddaughter that she felt strongly that her Supreme Court seat not be filled until after the presidential election, according to NPR.
“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” she dictated in a statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera.
Ginsburg’s death is likely to spark fierce debate about whether the Senate will push to confirm a new justice nominated by President Trump before January, when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take office if he wins the election.
Trump recently named Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.), among other politicians, to his shortlist of potential justices if he wins a second term in office. The announcement, less than two months before the election, was intended to motivate Trump’s supporters to turn out to vote.
Without Ginsburg, the Supreme Court has five justices with conservative judicial philosophies and three with liberal philosophies.
American flag lowered in front of Supreme Court
The American flag was already lowered to half-staff outside the Supreme Court as a small crowd began to gather at the steps of the plaza minutes after the news of Ginsburg’s death hit social media.
Each of the bollards protecting the courthouse supported a mourner slumped to the ground. It was quiet and an occasional breeze brushed the listless flag. Two women embraced. A man hugged a woman as she quietly sobbed. Even a corgi stopped pulling on its leash while its owner stood in silence.
“What’s this? Is it because a judge died?” a tween boy asked the woman he was strolling with, as they approached the gathering.
“It’s not just a judge. It was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She wasn’t just a judge,” the woman replied.
Hillary Clinton, Democrats mourn, rally to preserve her seat for 2020 winner
As the news of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing rippled across Democratic circles Friday night, party leaders mourned a legend and prepared for the inevitable fight over who will fill her seat.
“Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me," former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted. "There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”
“She has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career," former president Jimmy Carter wrote in a statement. "I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980.”
“NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter. “During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration. Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America.”
“We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice," California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for.”
Minutes after, the Democratic governor shared another thought: “VOTE.”
As the 2020 presidential election looms, Democratic leaders predicted the solemn news will be the onset of a battle with President Trump and Republicans. Several cited the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, when Republican Senate leaders argued Scalia’s seat should be left vacant during an election year.
“As to the appointment of Justice Ginsburg’s successor, I couldn’t improve on what Mitch McConnell said after Justice Scalia’s death: The American people must have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said in a statement.
Mentioning Scalia, the office of Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he will wait until the next inauguration before considering a nominee.
“In light of the Scalia precedent and the fact that voting is already underway in multiple states, Senator Kaine believes the Senate should wait until after the next inauguration before considering a nominee to fill this vacancy,” the statement said. “He will do everything he can to ensure that this Supreme Court seat is not filled until then.”
“Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that her seat would not be filled until a new president is installed,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) wrote on Twitter. "Senate Democrats, do not back down. You have a tough fight ahead but our future is on the line! No SCOTUS appointment before the election!!!
Trump, rallying in Minn., appears to be unaware of Ginsburg news
One person remained apparently unaware of the news of Ginsburg’s death: President Trump.
He was in the middle of a “Make America Great Again” rally in Bemidji, Minn., when NPR sent out an alert at 7:29 p.m. Eastern time.
As the news quickly spread of Ginsburg’s death across the world, Trump was giving a characteristically unscripted speech onstage, re-litigating the 2016 election and mocking Hillary Clinton. For at least an hour, he touched on just about every topic except the Supreme Court: He bragged about not needing to use a teleprompter and about how he could be home “living a life of luxury” but instead was working for the American people. He mocked Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris, at one point spending a minute pondering the pronunciation of her name.
“You’re getting a very unique speech tonight,” Trump said.
Schumer: ‘This vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president’
George W. Bush: ‘Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law’
In a statement, former president George W. Bush said he and his wife, Laura, were joining the nation “in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
“She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls,” the statement said. “Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer, and we send our condolences to the Ginsburg family.”