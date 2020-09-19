Time before next presidential election Vacancy announced Nomination Confirmed vote Party of president Party of Senate majority 4 years before election Election Day 3 years 2 years 1 year Next nominee Ginsburg's death comes 47 days before the election Brett M. Kavanaugh Neil M. Gorsuch Merrick B. Garland Scalia’s seat became vacant 269 days before the election Elena Kagan Sonia Sotomayor Samuel A. Alito Jr. Harriet Miers withdrew John G. Roberts Jr. Stephen G. Breyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg Clarence Thomas David H. Souter Anthony M. Kennedy Robert H. Bork failed confirmation vote Antonin Scalia William H. Rehnquist Sandra Day O'Connor John Paul Stevens Time before next presidential election Vacancy announced Nomination Confirmed vote Party of president Party of Senate majority 4 years before election Election Day 3 years 2 years 1 year Next nominee Ginsburg's death comes 47 days before the election Brett M. Kavanaugh Neil M. Gorsuch The GOP-controlled Senate blocked Garland in 2016 and Gorsuch became the nominee. Merrick B. Garland Scalia’s seat became vacant 269 days before the election Elena Kagan Sonia Sotomayor Samuel A. Alito Jr. Harriet Miers withdrew John G. Roberts Jr. Stephen G. Breyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg Clarence Thomas David H. Souter Anthony M. Kennedy Robert H. Bork failed confirmation vote Antonin Scalia William H. Rehnquist Sandra Day O'Connor John Paul Stevens Time before next presidential election Vacancy announced Nomination Confirmed vote Party of nominating president 4 years before election Election Day 3 years 2 years 1 year Ginsburg's death comes 47 days before the election Next nominee Party of Senate majority Brett M. Kavanaugh The GOP-controlled Senate blocked Garland in 2016 and Gorsuch became the nominee. Neil M. Gorsuch Merrick B. Garland Scalia’s seat became vacant 269 days before the election Elena Kagan Sonia Sotomayor Samuel A. Alito Jr. withdrew Harriet Miers John G. Roberts Jr. Stephen G. Breyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg Clarence Thomas David H. Souter Anthony M. Kennedy Robert H. Bork failed confirmation vote Antonin Scalia William H. Rehnquist Sandra Day O'Connor John Paul Stevens Time before next presidential election Vacancy announced Nomination Confirmed vote Party of nominating president Election Day 4 years before election 3 years 2 years 1 year Ginsburg's death comes 47 days before the election Next nominee Party of Senate majority Brett M. Kavanaugh (2018) The GOP-controlled Senate blocked Garland in 2016 and Gorsuch became the nominee. Neil M. Gorsuch (2017) Merrick B. Garland (2016) Scalia’s seat became vacant 269 days before the election Elena Kagan (2010) Sonia Sotomayor (2009) Samuel A. Alito Jr. (2005) Harriet Miers (2005) withdrew John G. Roberts Jr. (2005) Stephen G. Breyer (1994) Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1993) Clarence Thomas (1991) David H. Souter (1990) Anthony M. Kennedy (1987) failed confirmation vote Robert H. Bork (1987) Antonin Scalia (1986) William H. Rehnquist (1986) Sandra Day O'Connor (1981) John Paul Stevens (1975) Time before next presidential election Vacancy announced Nomination Confirmed vote 4 years before election Election Day Party of nominating president 3 years 2 years 1 year Ginsburg's death comes 47 days before the election Next nominee Party of Senate majority Brett M. Kavanaugh (2018) The GOP-controlled Senate blocked Garland in 2016 and Gorsuch became the nominee. Neil M. Gorsuch (2017) Merrick B. Garland (2016) Scalia’s seat became vacant 269 days before the election Elena Kagan (2010) Sonia Sotomayor (2009) Samuel A. Alito Jr. (2005) Harriet Miers (2005) withdrew John G. Roberts Jr. (2005) Stephen G. Breyer (1994) Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1993) Clarence Thomas (1991) David H. Souter (1990) Anthony M. Kennedy (1987) failed confirmation vote Robert H. Bork (1987) Antonin Scalia (1986) William H. Rehnquist (1986) Sandra Day O'Connor (1981) John Paul Stevens (1975)

The next-closest vacancy in recent history was in 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia died 269 days before the presidential election. Then, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to advance Merrick Garland’s confirmation proceedings because, he said, voters should make the decision via the presidential election. Now, however, he vows to fill any Supreme Court vacancy that occurs during President Trump’s time in office. The rush to move forward comes despite Ginsburg’s wish, which NPR reported Friday: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

[Live updates: Battle over the replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg begins as tributes to late justice pour in]

If the nomination vote happens, and Trump’s nominee is appointed, it would be the first time since 1988 that a president’s pick is confirmed in a presidential election year, although the vote for Anthony M. Kennedy happened more than 10 months before the election.

[Why Mitch McConnell intends to confirm a new Supreme Court justice now, when he wouldn’t in 2016]

Since 1975, it has taken about 71 days for a nominee to be confirmed in a vote on the Senate floor. In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland, whom the Republican Senate refused to vote on.

Days until next Congress Avg. days to confirm* Confirmed nominees since 1975 Days until 2020 election 106 44 70 88 Brett M. Kavanaugh 65 Neil M. Gorsuch 87 Elena Kagan 66 Sonia Sotomayor 82 Samuel A. Alito Jr. 62 John G. Roberts Jr. 73 Stephen G. Breyer 99 Clarence Thomas 42 Ruth Bader Ginsburg 69 David Souter 65 Anthony M. Kennedy 89 William H. Rehnquist 85 Antonin Scalia 33 Sandra Day O'Connor 19 John Paul Stevens Days until next Cong. Days until 2020 election Average days to confirm* Confirmed nominees since 1975 70 106 44 88 Brett M. Kavanaugh 65 Neil M. Gorsuch 87 Elena Kagan 66 Sonia Sotomayor 82 Samuel A. Alito Jr. 62 John G. Roberts Jr. 73 Stephen G. Breyer 99 Clarence Thomas 42 Ruth Bader Ginsburg 69 David Souter 65 Anthony M. Kennedy 89 William H. Rehnquist 85 Antonin Scalia 33 Sandra Day O'Connor 19 John Paul Stevens Days until 2020 election Average days to confirm* Days until next Congress Confirmed nominees since 1975 44 70 106 88 Brett M. Kavanaugh 65 Neil M. Gorsuch 87 Elena Kagan 66 Sonia Sotomayor 82 Samuel A. Alito Jr. 62 John G. Roberts Jr. 73 Stephen G. Breyer 99 Clarence Thomas 42 Ruth Bader Ginsburg 69 David Souter 65 Anthony M. Kennedy 89 William H. Rehnquist 85 Antonin Scalia 33 Sandra Day O'Connor 19 John Paul Stevens

The president’s nominee must face committee scrutiny, background checks, testimony and Senate debate. Senators extended the confirmation process for Trump’s most recent nominee, Brett M. Kavanaugh, to investigate allegations of sexual assault.

President NOMINATION The president chooses a candidate who is well-qualified as well as someone who generally serves his political interests. Senate Judiciary Committee COMMITTEE BREAKDOWN R 12 D 10 VETTING The committee checks the nominee’s credentials and background, including finances and past legal decisions. FIRST HEARING The committee questions the nominee’s qualifications. The nominee is given a chance to respond. COMMITTEE VOTE Even if a majority of the committee opposes the nominee, tradition calls for the panel to send the nomination to the full Senate recommending that it be rejected. Full Senate 47* 53 *Includes two independents who caucus with the Democrats. DEBATE ON SENATE FLOOR Led by the chair of the Judiciary Committee, the Senate debates the nomination. Filibuster Republicans voted in 2017 to end the 60-vote threshold to force a vote on Supreme Court nominees. FINAL VOTE Simple 51-vote majority required. NOMINATION FAILS NOMINATION CONFIRMED President NOMINATION The president chooses a candidate who is well-qualified as well as someone who generally serves his political interests. Senate Judiciary Committee COMMITTEE BREAKDOWN R 12 D 10 VETTING The committee checks the nominee’s credentials and background, including finances and past legal decisions. FIRST HEARING The committee questions the nominee’s qualifications. The nominee is given a chance to respond. COMMITTEE VOTE Even if a majority of the committee opposes the nominee, tradition calls for the panel to send the nomination to the full Senate recommending that it be rejected. Full Senate 47* 53 *Includes two independents who caucus with the Democrats. DEBATE ON SENATE FLOOR Led by the chair of the Judiciary Committee, the Senate debates the nomination. Filibuster Republicans voted in 2017 to end the 60-vote threshold to force a vote on Supreme Court nominees. FINAL VOTE Simple 51-vote majority required. NOMINATION FAILS NOMINATION CONFIRMED President NOMINATION The president chooses a candidate who is well-qualified as well as someone who generally serves his political interests. Senate Judiciary Committee COMMITTEE BREAKDOWN VETTING The committee checks the nominee’s credentials and background, including finances and past legal decisions. R 12 D 10 FIRST HEARING The committee questions the nominee’s qualifications. The nominee is given a chance to respond. BACK TO THE START A nominee may withdraw from consideration at any time, as Harriet Miers did in 2005. COMMITTEE VOTE Even if a majority of the committee opposes the nominee, tradition calls for the panel to send the nomination to the full Senate with the recommendation that it be rejected. Full Senate DEBATE ON SENATE FLOOR Led by the chair of the Judiciary Committee, the Senate debates the nomination. 47* 53 Filibuster *Includes two independents who caucus with the Democrats. Republicans voted in 2017 to end the 60-vote threshold to force a vote on Supreme Court nominees. FINAL VOTE Simple 51-vote majority required. NOMINATION CONFIRMED NOMINATION FAILS

Both of Trump’s picks were confirmed after Republicans voted to remove the filibuster, eliminating a procedural hurdle that required 60 votes to advance. That move will also make it much easier to secure confirmation for the next justice.

About this report

Data from the Congressional Research Center, Supreme Court, Senate and Green Papers.