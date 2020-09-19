It got ugly. Kavanaugh’s first confirmation hearing occurred after the Senate’s August recess. As the process moved forward, allegations of sexual misconduct from his high school and college years emerged. There was a day on which both he and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, before the allegations were kicked to the FBI for further investigation. After a tightly controlled probe, the FBI produced no new evidence and Kavanaugh’s nomination advanced. He was confirmed in early October.

This was about a month before the midterm elections, and it seemed likely to be a boon for Republicans. The contentious and highly public nomination battle produced some of the most polarized poll numbers of Trump’s presidency to that point, with Republican support for confirming him and Democratic opposition to it sitting at the far ends of the spectrum of public opinion. In one poll, the percentage of Republicans saying that the midterm elections were very important rose 12 points from July to October.

A narrative formed: Kavanaugh was reshaping the congressional race. But then it didn’t — with an asterisk or two.

Over the course of the nomination fight, the generic congressional ballot — that is, asking respondents which party they would vote for in the midterms — stayed fairly stable. From Kavanaugh’s nomination to his confirmation, the Democratic lead on the congressional ballot narrowed by less than a point. From his first confirmation hearing to the confirmation itself, the Democratic lead dropped by two points, but it soon rose once again.

At no point in the process was the Democratic lead less than about four points, and that closest point came in mid-August, when nothing was happening with the nomination anyway.

On Election Day, Democratic candidates romped, winning back the House by a healthy margin and winning 2-out-of-3 Senate contests on the ballot. The election came down not to Kavanaugh but to views of Trump and concerns about health care. Democrats cleaned up in House races centered on the suburbs, reflecting growth in support from White college-educated women in particular — a group which told Fox News pollsters in late September that they believed Ford’s allegations over Kavanaugh’s denials by a 17-point margin.

Where the Democrats were less successful was in close Senate races. As the election approached, there were signs that Republican challengers to Democratic incumbents in red states were strengthening their positions. When a number of Democrats who’d voted against Kavanaugh’s nomination lost their reelection bids, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — Kavanaugh’s most energetic defender in the Senate — quickly labeled their defeats as “Kavanaugh’s Revenge.”

Whether that’s the case is unclear. Yes, the races narrowed as the election approached but, with the exception of former Florida senator Bill Nelson, the races Graham isolated — in Missouri, Indiana and North Dakota — all took place in heavily red states. What’s more, each of the contests was at least 10 points closer than Trump’s victory two years prior.

Exit polling asked voters if the incumbent senators’ votes on the Kavanaugh nomination were a factor in their vote. Most voters in Indiana, Missouri and Montana said that the Kavanaugh fight was a factor; about half in each state said it was an important factor. And among those who considered it a factor, important or not, more voters backed the Republican Senate candidates.

By itself, the data above suggest that the Kavanaugh vote made the difference in ousting the incumbent Democrats. Until you realize that the third listed incumbent senator, Jon Tester (Mont.), won. The Kavanaugh vote was just as commonly cited as a factor in voters’ choices in his state and he lost those voters by wider margins than did former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill. But he won anyway.

This is a challenge with exit polls of this sort: it’s hard to figure out which way the causality points. Are these voters backing the Republican because they’re incensed about the Kavanaugh vote? Or are they incensed because they are Republicans?

Graham’s declaration that the senators who lost did so because of the Kavanaugh vote was meant specifically to be useful in moments such as the one in which we now find ourselves. He wanted the Senate’s remaining Democrats (and more centrist Republicans) to feel as though pushing back against a Supreme Court nominee would pose a risk to their political careers. He wanted the next fight — the one that’s approaching — to unfold on more favorable ground.

The lesson of 2018, though, is something different. It’s that the political establishment can be roiled by a deeply contentious and polarizing fight over the highest court in the country, and voters may nonetheless cast their votes while considering their concerns about health care, the economy and the incumbent president.