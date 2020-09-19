In 1993, when President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court, he called her a “healer” and said that “throughout her life, she has repeatedly stood for the individual, the person less well-off, the outsider in society, and has given those people greater hope by telling them they have a place in our legal system.”

At the time, Ginsburg was the first nominee by a Democratic president since Thurgood Marshall 26 years earlier.

Late Friday, after Ginsburg’s death, Clinton in a statement said that “her 27 years on the Court exceeded even my highest expectations when I appointed her. Her landmark opinions advancing gender equality, marriage equality, the rights of people with disabilities, the rights of immigrants, and so many more moved us closer to ‘a more perfect union.’ Her powerful dissents, especially her ringing defense of voting rights and other equal protection claims, reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril. And she did it all with kindness, grace, and calm, treating even her strongest adversaries with respect.”

Clinton called Ginsburg “one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court” and remembered her as “a magnificent judge and a wonderful person — a brilliant lawyer with a caring heart, common sense, fierce devotion to fairness and equality, and boundless courage in the face of her own adversity.”

He added: “Hillary and I will miss her terribly, and will be forever grateful for her life’s work and her friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jane, James, their families, and everyone across America who looked to Justice Ginsburg for guidance, inspiration, and strength.”

Jimmy Carter, who as president in 1980 appointed Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C., said in a statement that she was “a powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality [who] has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career.”

“We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman,” Carter said.