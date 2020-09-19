Tributes to the the second woman to serve on the high court and a legal pioneer for gender equality, continued to pour in as Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff on federal property.
A handful of GOP senators being closely watched
The views of a handful of Republican senators will be closely watched in coming days to determine whether McConnell will have the votes to muscle through a Ginsburg replacement either before the election of in a lame-duck session afterward.
Republicans have an effective 53-to-47 majority in the Senate, and with the Senate having abolished the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court justices early in Trump’s presidency, that means they can afford to lose three votes and still confirm a new justice, given Vice President Pence would break any ties. Four departures very likely means the new nominee would fail.
At least two GOP senators indicated in interviews before Ginsburg’s death that they would not support filling a Supreme Court vacancy so close to Election Day. And in Arizona, where Democrat Mark Kelly is leading incumbent GOP Sen. Martha McSally, the winner may be sworn into his or her term during a lame-duck session, altering the current 53-47 Republican control of the Senate if Kelly does prevail on Nov. 3.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a perennial swing vote on contentious confirmation fights, told the New York Times earlier this month that she would not support voting to confirm a new justice in October, saying, “I think that’s too close, I really do.”
And in an interview with Alaska Public Media that occurred Friday ahead of the news of Ginsburg’s death, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — another consistent swing vote — said she would not vote to confirm a justice before the election, either.
In his statement Friday, McConnell pointedly did not lay out a timetable for the confirmation vote, namely whether he would try to hold it before the Nov. 3 elections or whether it would be in the final weeks of the year, before the swearing-in of a new Senate in January.
Trump orders flags at half-staff in proclamation
In a proclamation early Saturday, Trump ordered flags at the White House and other federal property to fly at half staff until Ginsburg’s burial as a "mark of respect.”
“Today, our Nation mourns the loss of a trailblazer, not only in the field of law, but in the history of our country,” the proclamation said.
“Renowned for her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg epitomized powerful yet respectful argument; that you can disagree with someone without being disagreeable to them,” it said. “Justice Ginsburg’s work helped bring about greater equality for women, secure rights for the disabled, and will continue to influence our Nation for generations to come. In addition to her quick mind, she brought flair to the bench with her stylish jabots and her warm friendships among colleagues, even those with whom she often disagreed, most notably with the late Justice Antonin Scalia.”
Pence says Ginsburg ‘reshaped our national life’
Vice President Pence called Ginsburg a “true public servant” who “reshaped our national life” in a statement early Saturday morning that was silent on the timing of a replacement.
“Justice Ginsburg led an inspiring life, and her storied career paved the way for women in the law,” Pence said. “As an advocate and an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, she was a champion for women whose tireless determination reshaped our national life. A fierce defender of her judicial philosophy, Justice Ginsburg will always be remembered as a jurist who respected and commanded the respect of all her colleagues.”
“Karen and I offer our prayers and condolences to the family, friends, and many admirers of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Pence added.
The average time to confirm a Supreme Court justice: 71 days
In final public statement, Ginsburg says advocating for women’s rights was her ‘great good fortune’
In what appears to be her last public statement, Ginsburg said she was lucky to fight for women’s rights alongside generations of others who did so when society was not yet willing to change.
“It was my great good fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in the long effort to place equal citizenship stature for women on the basic human rights agenda,” Ginsburg said in response to receiving the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal on Thursday. “In that regard, I was scarcely an innovator.”
Ginsburg said that when she worked as a lawyer in the late 1960s and the 1970s, people generally responded well to arguments that the world would benefit from removing barriers to women’s participation in fields ranging from bartending to piloting planes.
“Helping to explain what was wrong about the closed-door era was enormously satisfying,” Ginsburg said.
Ginsburg noted in her statement that former Supreme Court justices Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony M. Kennedy had also received Liberty Medals from the National Constitution Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that aims to promote education and debate about the U.S. Constitution on a nonpartisan basis.
The Constitution Center plans to distribute $100,000 that accompanies the Liberty Medal to charities that Ginsburg designated, she said. She did not identify the organizations.
Analysis: Why Mitch McConnell intends to confirm a new Supreme Court justice now, when he wouldn’t in 2016
Let’s get the rules out of the way first: The Senate can fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court as soon as President Trump nominates someone.
There’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents a Supreme Court vacancy from being filled, regardless of how close to an election it opens up.
Precedent in such a situation is different. Until McConnell blocked President Obama’s 2016 pick eight months before the election, this hadn’t been done very often, says Russell Wheeler, an expert on Supreme Court history with the Brookings Institution.
McConnell was forging his own path, for obvious political reasons. It was a gamble that worked. President Trump won the election, Republicans kept control of the Senate, and they have since filled two Supreme Court vacancies.
Obama to GOP senators: ‘Apply rules with consistency, and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous’
Former president Barack Obama paid tribute to Ginsburg in a statement late Friday, but also called on Senate Republicans to avoid voting on Trump’s nominee until after the election.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals,” he said. “That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored” — a reference to Ginsburg’s comment days before her death that “my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
Obama continued: “Four-and-a-half years ago, when Republicans refused to hold a hearing or an up-or-down vote on Merrick Garland, they invented the principle that the Senate shouldn’t fill an open seat on the Supreme Court before a new president was sworn in. A basic principle of the law — and of everyday fairness — is that we apply rules with consistency, and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous in the moment. The rule of law, the legitimacy of our courts, the fundamental workings of our democracy all depend on that basic principle.
“As votes are already being cast in this election, Republican Senators are now called to apply that standard. The questions before the Court now and in the coming years — with decisions that will determine whether or not our economy is fair, our society is just, women are treated equally, our planet survives, and our democracy endures — are too consequential to future generations for courts to be filled through anything less than an unimpeachable process.”
Bill Clinton: Ginsburg ‘exceeded even my highest expectations’
In 1993, when President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court, he called her a “healer” and said that “throughout her life, she has repeatedly stood for the individual, the person less well-off, the outsider in society, and has given those people greater hope by telling them they have a place in our legal system.”
At the time, Ginsburg was the first nominee by a Democratic president since Thurgood Marshall 26 years earlier.
Late Friday, after Ginsburg’s death, Clinton in a statement said that “her 27 years on the Court exceeded even my highest expectations when I appointed her. Her landmark opinions advancing gender equality, marriage equality, the rights of people with disabilities, the rights of immigrants, and so many more moved us closer to ‘a more perfect union.’ Her powerful dissents, especially her ringing defense of voting rights and other equal protection claims, reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril. And she did it all with kindness, grace, and calm, treating even her strongest adversaries with respect.”
Clinton called Ginsburg “one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court” and remembered her as “a magnificent judge and a wonderful person — a brilliant lawyer with a caring heart, common sense, fierce devotion to fairness and equality, and boundless courage in the face of her own adversity.”
He added: “Hillary and I will miss her terribly, and will be forever grateful for her life’s work and her friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jane, James, their families, and everyone across America who looked to Justice Ginsburg for guidance, inspiration, and strength.”
Jimmy Carter, who as president in 1980 appointed Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C., said in a statement that she was “a powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality [who] has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career.”
“We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman,” Carter said.
Former president George W. Bush said Ginsburg "dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls. Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law. Laura and I are fortunate to have known this smart and humorous trailblazer.”