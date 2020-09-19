Sen. Tillis, facing a tough fight in N.C., voices support for confirming a Trump nominee before the election
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on Saturday announced that he would support a Trump nominee to replace Ginsburg before the election, becoming the latest GOP senator to speak on why the Senate should move forward with a confirmation this election year when it didn’t in 2016.
“There is a clear choice on the future of the Supreme Court between the well-qualified and conservative jurist President Trump will nominate and I will support, and the liberal activist Joe Biden will nominate and Cal Cunningham will support, who will legislate radical, left-wing policies from the bench,” Tillis said in a statement, referring to his Democratic opponent in the November election.
In early 2016, McConnell said he would not give President Barack Obama’s high court nominee, Merrick Garland, his confirmation proceedings because, he argued, voters should get to decide through the presidential election.
McConnell has more recently said standards were different in 2016 because the White House and the Senate were controlled by different parties at the time, which is not the case this year.
Tillis, who is in a tough reelection fight in a state where he has angered some conservatives, echoed that reasoning in his statement.
“Four years ago, a Supreme Court vacancy arose under divided government and a lame-duck president as Americans were choosing his successor,” he said. “Today, however, President Trump is again facing voters at the ballot box and North Carolinians will ultimately render their judgment on his presidency and how he chooses to fill the vacancy.“
Voters favor Biden over Trump to nominate next justice, polling shows
It’s too soon to tell whether the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ginsburg will benefit Republicans or Democrats in the November elections, but recent polls show voters trust Biden more than Trump to nominate the next justice.
In New York Times/Siena polls in Maine and the battleground states of North Carolina and Arizona, voters said they thought Biden would do a better job than Trump choosing a justice for the high court.
The margin was widest in Maine, considered a safe state for Biden, with 59 percent of voters saying they preferred the Democratic presidential nominee and 37 percent saying they preferred Trump. In Arizona, Biden led Trump on the issue 53 percent to 43 percent, according to the polls. In North Carolina, 47 percent of voters said they favored Biden to pick the nominee, compared with 44 percent favoring Trump.
The polls, released Friday, involved 653 likely voters in each state.
Biden also had a strong advantage in a nationwide Fox News poll conducted in the second week of September. Fifty-two percent of likely voters said they trusted Biden to do a better job nominating the next justice, compared with 45 percent who said Trump would do a better job, according to the poll.
Biden led Trump by double digits in numerous categories, including women and likely voters under 45. Trump was favored by a four-point margin among veterans and a 16-point margin among White men. The candidates polled evenly among White women, with 48 percent each, and were nearly tied among men of all races, with Trump edging out Biden by a percentage point, according to the results.
Overall, voters have viewed the Supreme Court as a second-tier concern this election cycle, with the economy, health care and the coronavirus pandemic ranking higher. But that is likely to change as the fight over Ginsburg’s successor heats up.
Trump signals he will move quickly to nominate a successor to Ginsburg
Trump signaled Saturday that he intends to move quickly to nominate a successor to Ginsburg, telling fellow Republicans that they should move forward “without delay!”
“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices,” Trump said in a tweet. “We have this obligation, without delay!”
Leading Democrats, including Biden, have said the Senate should wait to consider Ginsburg’s replacement until after the next president is sworn in.
McConnell has said the GOP-controlled Senate will vote on a Trump nominee, but he has not specified whether that would take place before the election or in a lame-duck session afterward.
Harris cites Supreme Court vacancy in fundraising solicitation
Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, cited Ginsburg’s death in a fundraising solicitation Saturday that emphasized the importance of both winning the White House and a Democratic Senate majority.
“To Joe and me, it’s clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg. But you know like we do that the most important thing we can do to protect that legacy is not just winning the White House, but electing a Senate majority that will confirm fair-minded Supreme Court appointees who believe in equal justice under the law."
The solicitation from Harris, a senator from California, says donations will be split between the Biden campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, a party organization focused on the Senate.
Trump allies highlight his list of potential court appointees, question why Biden hasn’t released one
Trump and his allies are using Ginsburg’s death as an opportunity to highlight that the president has released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees while Biden has not.
The Trump campaign has made a practice of sending reporters a suggested question of the day for Biden. On Saturday, it was this: “Where’s your Supreme Court list?”
During an earlier television interview, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pressed the same point.
“He needs to tell voters where he stands,” she said of Biden while on Fox News. “Where do you stand? What do your justices look like? … This is a lifetime appointment. Knowing these names is very important to voters.”
In the past week, Trump rolled out a list of 20 names of people he said he would consider as potential Supreme Court justices, reprising a tactic he used in 2016 to reassure conservatives.
Biden recently said that his campaign has compiled a list of African American women he is considering for potential court appointments but that he was not ready to release it.
The list announced by Trump included eight judges from the federal appeals courts: Bridget Bade of the 9th Circuit, Kyle Duncan of the 5th Circuit, James Ho of the 5th Circuit, Gregory Katsas of the D.C. Circuit, Barbara Lagoa of the 11th Circuit, Peter Phipps of the 3rd Circuit, Allison Jones Rushing of the 4th Circuit and Lawrence VanDyke of the 9th Circuit.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a McConnell protege who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, also made the list, as did three conservative GOP senators: Tom Cotton (Ark.), Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.).
First lady calls Ginsburg’s death an ‘immense loss’
First lady Melania Trump weighed in Saturday on the passing of Ginsburg, calling her death an “immense loss.”
“Her tenacity & strength were matched by her intellect & compassion, & her spirit will live on in all she has inspired,” the first lady said in a tweet. “My prayers are with her family & all who loved her. #RIPRBG”
McEnany declines comment on timing of a Trump nominee to replace Ginsburg
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to comment Saturday on Trump’s timeline for nominating a new Supreme Court justice but said he would have more to say about Ginsburg during a trip later in the day to North Carolina, where he plans to stage a campaign rally.
“I don’t want to get ahead of the president on that,” McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News. “Right now his current thinking is honoring the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. … I’ll leave it to the president as to how we move forward. … You’ll hear more from him this afternoon when we go to North Carolina.”
She later told reporters at the White House that she was not aware of any recent conversations between Trump and McConnell about filling the vacancy.
Asked on Fox News what would guide his decision on a new nominee, McEnany ticked off several criteria.
“This president has always been squarely focused on putting people on the court who are Constitution-abiding judges, who are textualists, who are originalists, who believe that the words on the pages of the Constitution are a statute, are the plain meaning of what they are,” she said. “Someone who protects the right to life, someone who protects the Second Amendment.”
'A giant of constitutional law’: Legal experts mourn Ginsburg
Ginsburg’s death hit hard among American legal scholars, many of whom described the justice as an idol and a trailblazer, and who spoke admiringly about her influence on constitutional law.
“Justice Ginsburg was defined by her brilliance, her dedication to her work, her resilience, and her unwavering devotion to taking up the Founders’ calling, set out in the Preamble to our Constitution, to make ours a ‘more perfect Union,’ ” said Amanda Tyler, a professor University of California at Berkeley, who clerked for Ginsburg.
“We should honor the life of RBG, American hero, by refusing to give in, refusing to back down, fighting for the civil rights of all people & demanding our leaders honor the rule of law,” said Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney in the Obama administration who teaches law at the University of Alabama. “This is our fight now. May her memory be for a blessing.”
Many noted Ginsburg’s role in deciding the most consequential legal cases spanning generations, from rulings on gender equality to health care to voting rights.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. She was a giant of constitutional law,” Joshua Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law, told Al Jazeera in an interview. “For nearly 50 years, she was at the center of all the major legal developments in our country. We’re all saddened profoundly and deeply by her loss.”
She was respected across the political spectrum. Writing in Reason, Ilya Somin, an adjunct scholar at the libertarian Cato Institute, said: “It is easy to praise judicial opinions (and other writings) we agree with. In Ginsburg’s case, it is worth noting that I often found much of value in her writings even when I thought she was wrong.”
While many of the tributes from legal scholars focused on Ginsburg’s accomplishments as a lawyer and a jurist, the rapidly intensifying fight in Congress over her replacement was difficult to ignore.
Erin Murphy, a law professor at New York University, remarked on Ginsburg’s famous friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, saying it offered a stark contrast to the looming political battle.
“What irony,” Murphy wrote, “that the deaths Scalia & Ginsburg — the two revered justices from opposite ends of the political spectrum, famously best buds notwithstanding ideological difference — precipitated our extreme free fall into rancor & partisanship.”
‘How many people get to say they worked for their idol?’: Women in law remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s profound impact
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the high court, died Friday. She was 87.
She served as an inspiration for a generation of feminists and was a legal pioneer for gender equality. In what appears to be her last public statement, Ginsburg said she was lucky to fight for women’s rights alongside generations of others well before society was willing to budge.
“It was my great good fortune to have the opportunity to participate in the long effort to place equal citizenship stature for women on the basic human rights agenda,” Ginsburg said in response to receiving the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal on Thursday. “In that regard, I was scarcely an innovator.”
At the news of her death, we reached out to women who knew her as a colleague, a boss and a mentor. They shared their thoughts on her legacy, and personal stories of Ginsburg’s mentorship and friendship.
Kamala Harris shares photo of her and her husband outside the Supreme Court
Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, on Saturday shared a photo of her and her husband gazing at the Supreme Court as part of a tweet that paid tribute to Ginsburg.
“Justice Ginsburg was a titan — a relentless defender of justice and a legal mind for the ages,” Harris wrote. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher. Millions of Americans are counting on us to win and protect the Supreme Court — for their health, for their families, and for their rights.”
Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, are shown dressed casually behind a barrier outside the court building.
Her tweet echoed a statement issued by Harris on Friday night that included a call to action.
“Tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family,” Harris wrote. “Tomorrow we fight for her legacy.”
Harris, a former California attorney general who now represents the state in the U.S. Senate, also addressed Ginsburg’s wish that her successor not be considered until after the election.
“We will honor that wish,” Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote.
It is unclear how Democrats would stop Republicans from confirming a justice before Inauguration Day if GOP senators are united in their desire to do so.
Harris does not currently have any public events scheduled for Saturday.
Senate Democrats to strategize on Ginsburg vacancy
Democratic senators will hold a conference call at 1 p.m. Saturday to discuss and strategize how they will handle the upcoming battle over filling the vacancy created by Ginsburg’s death Friday.
The meeting was confirmed by two aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private call.
Because of Senate rules, the 47 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus have little power to block a confirmation hearing and vote, absent Republican defections. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told his members in a letter circulated Friday night to keep their powder dry on where they stand on proceeding with a confirmation fight this year.
Feinstein says ‘under no circumstances’ should a replacement be considered before Inauguration Day
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over judicial nominations, is arguing that “under no circumstance” should a replacement for Ginsburg be considered until after the next president takes office.
In a statement Friday night, Feinstein cited McConnell’s decision in 2016 not to give Merrick Garland, a nominee of President Barack Obama to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, his confirmation proceedings because, McConnell argued, voters should get to decide through the presidential election.
“Senator McConnell made his position clear in 2016 when he held Justice Scalia’s seat vacant for 10 months so he could deny President Obama an appointment — a goal he himself admitted,” Feinstein said. “Merrick Garland was nominated to fill Scalia’s seat on March 16, 2016 — 237 days before the presidential election. Today, we’re just 46 days away from an election. To jam through a lifetime appointment to the country’s highest court — particularly to replace an icon like Justice Ginsburg — would be the height of hypocrisy.”
McConnell has said this scenario is different because the White House and the Senate were controlled by different parties in 2016, which is not the case this year.
Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a close Trump ally who is up for reelection this fall, said nothing about a timeline for holding confirmation proceedings for Ginsburg’s successor in his statement Friday night.
“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court,” Graham said. “While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation.”
In the past, Graham himself has said he would not support processing a nominee in a year when Trump was on the ballot.
“If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election,” Graham said at an event hosted by the Atlantic magazine in October 2018. He made similar remarks in March 2016, when he said if a Republican was elected later that year and a vacancy occurred in the last year of their first term, “you can say, ‘Lindsey O. Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’ ”
How Jewish history and the Holocaust fueled Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s quest for justice
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of eight Jewish justices who have served on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg, who died Friday as Jews around the world began celebrating Rosh Hashanah, spoke about her Jewish identity and the horrifying history of anti-Semitism in a 2004 speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Here are her full remarks.
I had the good fortune to be a Jew born and raised in the U.S.A. My father left Odessa bound for the New World in 1909, at age 13; my mother was first in her large family to be born here, in 1903, just a few months after her parents and older siblings landed in New York. What is the difference between a bookkeeper in New York’s garment district and a Supreme Court Justice? Just one generation, my mother’s life and mine bear witness. Where else but America could that happen?
Ocasio-Cortez says Ginsburg’s death should ‘radicalize you’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is urging her social media followers to let Ginsburg’s death “radicalize you” ahead of the November election.
In an Instagram live video Friday night, the freshman lawmaker with celebrity status said the Supreme Court vacancy underscored what is at stake in November.
“Let this moment radicalize you,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Let this moment really put everything into stark focus because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before.”
She also cited McConnell’s intention to put a Trump nominee on the court rather than wait until the next president is elected, as Ginsburg urged shortly before her death.
“If Mitch McConnell is not going to honor RBG’s final wish, we will,” Ocasio-Cortez said.