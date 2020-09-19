Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over judicial nominations, is arguing that “under no circumstance” should a replacement for Ginsburg be considered until after the next president takes office.

In a statement Friday night, Feinstein cited McConnell’s decision in 2016 not to give Merrick Garland, a nominee of President Obama to replace the late justice Antonin Scalia, his confirmation proceedings because, McConnell argued, voters should get to decide through the presidential election.

“Senator McConnell made his position clear in 2016 when he held Justice Scalia’s seat vacant for 10 months so he could deny President Obama an appointment — a goal he himself admitted,” Feinstein said. “Merrick Garland was nominated to fill Scalia’s seat on March 16, 2016 — 237 days before the presidential election. Today, we’re just 46 days away from an election. To jam through a lifetime appointment to the country’s highest court — particularly to replace an icon like Justice Ginsburg — would be the height of hypocrisy.”

McConnell has said this year is different because the White House and the Senate were controlled by different parties in 2016, which is not the case this year.

Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a close Trump ally who is up for reelection this fall, said nothing about a timeline for holding confirmation proceedings for Ginsburg’s successor in his statement Friday night.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court,” Graham said. “While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation.”

In the past, Graham himself has said he would not support processing a nominee in a year when Trump was on the ballot.