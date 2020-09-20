A growing number of Republicans say they will support the push by the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to vote quickly on Trump’s nominee rather than waiting until the next president takes office.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) broke ranks with McConnell Saturday, saying whoever is elected this November should nominate Ginsburg’s replacement.
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says Senate should vote on Trump’s nominee
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Saturday he supported moving quickly to vote on Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg, joining other Republicans who’ve said they don’t want to wait until after the presidential election.
“Leader McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on any nominee President Trump sends to the Senate, and I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits,” Portman said in a statement.
Portman was among the Senate Republicans who in 2016 opposed voting on former president Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year.
The situation was different this time, he said, because Republicans controlled both the Senate and the White House.
“When the presidency and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the precedent is for the president’s nominees to get confirmed,” he said. "I look forward to seeing who President Trump plans to nominate and thoroughly assessing his or her qualifications for this important role.”