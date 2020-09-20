President Trump said Saturday he expects to announce his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week, putting him on track to unveil his decision before the first presidential debate with Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

He said he intends to pick a woman for the role.

“It will be a woman — a very talented, very brilliant woman,” Trump told supporters at an evening campaign rally in North Carolina. “We haven’t chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list.”

A growing number of Republicans say they will support the push by the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to vote quickly on Trump’s nominee rather than waiting until the next president takes office.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) broke ranks with McConnell Saturday, saying whoever is elected this November should nominate Ginsburg’s replacement.

The latest:
September 20, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says Senate should vote on Trump’s nominee

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Saturday he supported moving quickly to vote on Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg, joining other Republicans who’ve said they don’t want to wait until after the presidential election.

“Leader McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on any nominee President Trump sends to the Senate, and I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits,” Portman said in a statement.

Portman was among the Senate Republicans who in 2016 opposed voting on former president Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year.

The situation was different this time, he said, because Republicans controlled both the Senate and the White House.

“When the presidency and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the precedent is for the president’s nominees to get confirmed,” he said. "I look forward to seeing who President Trump plans to nominate and thoroughly assessing his or her qualifications for this important role.”

By Derek Hawkins