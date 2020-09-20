Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Saturday he supported moving quickly to vote on Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg, joining other Republicans who’ve said they don’t want to wait until after the presidential election.

“Leader McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on any nominee President Trump sends to the Senate, and I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits,” Portman said in a statement.

Portman was among the Senate Republicans who in 2016 opposed voting on former president Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year.

The situation was different this time, he said, because Republicans controlled both the Senate and the White House.