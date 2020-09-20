A growing number of Republicans say they will support the push by the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to vote quickly on Trump’s nominee rather than waiting until the next president takes office.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) broke ranks with McConnell Saturday, saying whoever is elected this November should nominate Ginsburg’s replacement.
Sen. Coons pushes back on GOP nomination plan: ‘In half our states, votes are already being cast’
Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Biden’s inner circle, on Sunday pushed back on Republican plans to push ahead with a Supreme Court confirmation vote, noting that Americans in more than two dozen states have already begun voting for president.
“In 25 states across our country — half of our states — Americans are already voting for the next president,” Coons said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “We’re not 10 months or nine months away from an election. We’re just 44 days from an election.”
Coons added that “the Republican majority set this new precedent” in 2016, referring to Senate Republicans’ refusal to grant Merrick Garland a confirmation hearing with the presidential election nine months away. “So, if they were going to set a new precedent that in an election year — there shouldn’t be a hearing, meetings, votes — they should live by it,” Coons said.
If Republicans press ahead with a confirmation vote on a potential Trump nominee, the senator warned, they “will further divide our country, will further challenge the legitimacy of the court, and, I think, would dishonor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.”
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), meanwhile, maintained that “there will be a vote” on a nominee.
“There have been some cases, like Justice Ginsburg herself, in which the nomination and confirmation process took less than 44 days,” Cotton said on “Fox News Sunday.” “There have been other cases in which it took longer. So, it’s too soon to say right now. But we will move forward without delay.”
Trump says he’ll choose a woman for court. But earlier, he said men would be ‘insulted’ by Biden limiting VP search to women
Trump announced Saturday night that his nominee to succeed Ginsburg on the Supreme Court will be “a very talented, very brilliant woman.”
But last month, Trump criticized Biden for saying that he would choose a woman as his running mate, telling Fox News Radio, “Some people would say that men are insulted by that."
Asked by host Clay Travis in last month’s interview to weigh in on Biden’s vice-presidential selection process, Trump responded that he personally “would be inclined to go a different route” because Biden “roped himself into, you know, a certain group of people.”
“He said he had to pick a woman,” Travis replied.
“He said that,” Trump said. “And, you know, some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it’s fine. I don’t know."
Pelosi makes the fight over Ginsburg replacement a fight about the future of health care
Ginsburg’s death has heightened the possibility that Obamacare could be struck down, and Democrats are making that a central message in the battle over whether Trump should fill the court vacancy.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) repeatedly brought up a high-profile lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act — scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on Nov. 10 — in an interview on ABC News’s “This Week.”
Trump “doesn’t’ want to crush the virus, he wants to crush the Affordable Care Act,” Pelosi said, stressing the law’s protections for people with preexisting health conditions.
“Those are the people the president wants to crush when he says he wants to replace the justice in this short period of time,” Pelosi said.
The administration has refused to defend the ACA in a challenge brought by GOP-led states, which are arguing the entire law is unconstitutional — despite it being upheld by the Supreme Court in 2012. The ACA has extended health coverage to tens of millions of Americans, and consumer protections to many more, and would have sweeping consequences should the Supreme Court uphold a lower-court ruling striking it down.
Trump has claimed repeatedly that he is protecting people with preexisting conditions, even though that was a central tenet of the ACA, which he opposes.
“There’s many, many people in our country, and millions more now because of coronavirus, who have preexisting medical conditions,” Pelosi said. “The president has not been truthful in what he has said about that. He is in court to crush preexisting conditions as he crushes the Affordable Care Act instead of crushing the virus.”
Fight over Ginsburg’s replacement could be ‘fatal’ for Republicans, ex-GOP strategist Steve Schmidt says
Steve Schmidt, a former longtime GOP strategist, disputed the notion that the fight over Ginsburg’s replacement would benefit Republicans, predicting instead that it could have disastrous consequences for the party.
“There is much panic on social media about the political consequences of Justice Ginsberg’s passing. Much of it supposes this is an advantageous event for Trump and Senate Republicans. I believe this is wrong,” Schmidt wrote on Twitter. “In fact, I believe this will be the final political nail in the coffin for Trump and the GOP majority.”
Schmidt, who left the Republican Party in 2018 because of its embrace of Trump’s policies, said the push to quickly vote on the president’s pick could be “fatal” for Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), both of whom face tough reelection fights.
But Schmidt’s most blistering remarks were directed at Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the Senate Judiciary Committee chair who over the weekend walked back pledges he made not to vote on a Supreme Court nominee in an election year.
“When we are done there will be no illusions about Lindsey Graham,” Schmidt wrote. “He is a liar and a self interested man who cannot be trusted.”
Schmidt is the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a political action committee run by current and former Republicans who oppose Trump, and is supporting Graham’s Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, in the Senate race in South Carolina. He said the organization would attack Graham’s “astounding dishonesty, treachery and deceit” until the election was over.
A spokesperson for Graham didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.
Pence chief of staff declines to say whether Trump will push for Supreme Court confirmation before Election Day
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, on Sunday defended Trump’s decision to nominate a successor to Ginsburg but declined to say whether the president will push for a Senate confirmation vote before Election Day, saying only that Trump will make a nomination in the “near future.”
“We’ll leave the timetable to Leader McConnell,” Short said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He noted that Election Day is 44 days away — roughly the same amount of time that it took the Senate to confirm Ginsburg in 1993.
Asked whether Trump ever considered honoring Ginsburg’s wish for her successor to be appointed by the winner of the November election, Short replied that the White House joins the nation in mourning Ginsburg’s death but that “the decision of when to nominate does not lie with her.”
Short also pushed back against Democrats who have argued that it is hypocritical of Republicans to push for a vote on Ginsburg’s successor when they denied Barack Obama a vote for his Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, ahead of the 2016 election.
“I reject the notion that it’s hypocrisy,” Short said. “As I said, historical precedent is, when your party’s in power and the president nominates, consistently — going back to George Washington — the party has continued to confirm those nominees. So I don’t think there’s hypocrisy.”
He added: “The people of America elected Donald Trump president in 2016 in large part because he was so transparent and put forward a list and said, ‘Here’s who I would nominate.’ We still haven’t seen a list from Joe Biden.” CNN host Jake Tapper responded by pointing out that Trump has yet to release his tax returns.
Bill Clinton calls Republican vows to replace Ginsburg before the election ‘hypocritical'
Former president Bill Clinton on Sunday called Republican vows to quickly replace Ginsburg “hypocritical.”
“Mitch McConnell wouldn’t give President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland a hearing 10 months before election,” Clinton said of the Senate majority leader’s famous refusal to hold a hearing on Obama’s choice for the court, Merrick Garland, in 2016. But with just 44 days left until the 2020 presidential election, McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on Trump’s pick for the seat, and Trump has said he will select a nominee shortly.
A sixth conservative could cement a right-leaning philosophy on the nation’s highest court for years.
Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Clinton said Trump and McConnell’s “first value is power, and they’re trying to jam the court with as many ideological judges as they can.”
He noted that President Abraham Lincoln held off when presented with a Supreme Court vacancy shortly before the election of 1864. Clinton said the GOP’s expected move on a Ginsburg replacement is “going to further spread cynicism in our system.”
Remembering Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87 after a long battle with cancer, Clinton said the liberal jurist “made people believe that she was doing her job, and then whether they agreed or disagreed with her opinion, she was completely straight about it.”
He added: “She was consistent, and she did it in a way that was levelheaded and on the level.”
New poll shows Biden maintaining national lead over Trump
As the presidential campaign became even more fraught in the wake of Ginsburg’s death, a new NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden maintaining his lead over Trump.
Biden wins the support of 51 percent of registered voters nationally in the new survey, compared with 43 percent for Trump. Those figures have changed little from August, when Biden took 50 percent among registered voters to Trump’s 41 percent.
The survey was conducted Sept. 13-16 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Trump leads Biden on the issue of which candidate will better handle the economy, taking 48 percent to Biden’s 38 percent. But Biden leads on a number of other issues, including health care, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
The poll also shows 75 percent of registered voters nationally are “very interested” in the November election, ranking it 10 on a 10-point scale. According to NBC News, the survey suggests voters this year are more engaged than in any election since 2004.
Biden to speak in Philadelphia about Supreme Court
Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about Ginsburg and the Supreme Court, his campaign said.
The speech is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Biden, like other Democrats, has argued that the next president should select Ginsburg’s successor and that the Senate should not hold a confirmation vote before the election.
He has faced pressure to reveal more about whom he would pick for the high court should he win in November. He has vowed to nominate a Black woman, but his campaign has repeatedly declined to provide details on the potential nominees he is considering.
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says Senate should vote on Trump’s nominee
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Saturday he supported moving quickly to vote on Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg, joining other Republicans who’ve said they don’t want to wait until after the presidential election.
“Leader McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on any nominee President Trump sends to the Senate, and I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits,” Portman said in a statement.
Portman was among the Senate Republicans who in 2016 opposed voting on former president Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year.
The situation was different this time, he said, because Republicans controlled both the Senate and the White House.
“I look forward to seeing who President Trump plans to nominate and thoroughly assessing his or her qualifications for this important role,” he said.