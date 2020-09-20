The Republican National Committee on Sunday emphasized President Trump’s “obligation” to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court in talking points distributed to surrogates and allies ahead of the morning talk shows.

The talking points state, among other things, that Trump “has an obligation to fill the seat and he intends to announce his nominee next week,” according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.

The talking points describe Ginsburg as “a titan of the law” who “paved the way for many and has a lasting place in American history.”

They also give surrogates an argument to use in defending Trump’s decision to nominate a successor to Ginsburg ahead of the November election.

“In both 2016 and 2018, the American people elected a President and Senate Republicans who are committed to selecting judicial nominees who believe in applying the Constitution as written,” the talking points state. “There have been 29 times a vacancy opened during an election year or prior to an inauguration. In each case, the sitting President has made an appointment.”

One of those appointments, of course, was Merrick Garland — Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, who was not given a hearing by Senate Republicans. Garland is not mentioned in the RNC talking points.

Several GOP surrogates on Sunday morning made points similar to those distributed by the RNC. “Previous Supreme Court Justices have been confirmed in less than 45 days. Justice Ginsburg was confirmed in just 42 days after her nomination,” reads one of the talking points. Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, made a similar argument during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”