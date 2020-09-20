A growing number of Republicans say they will support the push by the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to vote quickly on Trump’s nominee rather than waiting until the next president takes office.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — one of several closely watched Republican senators who could play a crucial role in a vote — said Sunday that she does not support filling Ginsburg’s seat before the November election. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Saturday that whoever is elected in November should nominate Ginsburg’s replacement.
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg injects fresh uncertainty into the future of the Affordable Care Act, as the Supreme Court prepares to consider anew the constitutionality of the law that has reshaped the United States’ health-care system in the past decade.
As the senior member of the court’s liberal bloc, Ginsburg was a reliable vote to uphold the ACA in the past and had been expected to do so when the high court reviews the law a third time in its coming term. The sudden shift in the court’s composition provides the latest lawsuit seeking to get rid of the health-care law a greater opportunity, though not a certain victory, while mobilizing Democratic and swing voters focused on the issue in the upcoming elections, according to legal scholars and political analysts.
“Ginsburg’s death is the nightmare scenario for the Affordable Care Act,” said Nicholas Bagley, a University of Michigan law professor, who supports the ACA. “If the suit had a trivial chance of success yesterday, it has a new lease on life.”
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Nov. 10, a week after Election Day, in an ACA case with sharp partisan contours. It is based on a lawsuit that was initiated by a coalition of Republican state attorneys general and is supported by Trump’s Justice Department. Another coalition of mostly Democratic attorneys general is trying to uphold the law.
RNC emphasizes Trump’s ‘obligation’ to fill Ginsburg seat in talking points to allies
The Republican National Committee on Sunday emphasized President Trump’s “obligation” to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court in talking points distributed to surrogates and allies ahead of the morning talk shows.
The talking points state, among other things, that Trump “has an obligation to fill the seat and he intends to announce his nominee next week,” according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post.
The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon.
The talking points describe Ginsburg as “a titan of the law” who “paved the way for many and has a lasting place in American history.”
They also give surrogates an argument to use in defending Trump’s decision to nominate a successor to Ginsburg ahead of the November election.
“In both 2016 and 2018, the American people elected a President and Senate Republicans who are committed to selecting judicial nominees who believe in applying the Constitution as written,” the talking points state. “There have been 29 times a vacancy opened during an election year or prior to an inauguration. In each case, the sitting President has made an appointment.”
One of those appointments, of course, was Merrick Garland — Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, who was not given a hearing by Senate Republicans. Garland is not mentioned in the RNC talking points.
Several GOP surrogates on Sunday morning made points similar to those distributed by the RNC. “Previous Supreme Court Justices have been confirmed in less than 45 days. Justice Ginsburg was confirmed in just 42 days after her nomination,” reads one of the talking points. Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, made a similar argument during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
The talking points also criticize Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for not releasing a Supreme Court shortlist of his own and include quotations from top Senate Democrats who previously argued that the court needs nine justices to function properly.
Klobuchar: Republicans set a ‘new precedent’ when they blocked Merrick Garland in 2016
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joined other Democrats on Sunday in calling on Republicans to wait until the next president takes office to act on a Supreme Court nominee, saying they set a “new precedent” in 2016 when they refused to hold hearings on Merrick Garland’s nomination.
“The people pick the president, and the president picks the justice. That is how this works,” Klobuchar said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press.” “So I think my Republican colleagues are the ones — they have to decide based on what they said before. They set this new precedent in 2016, and they’ve got to follow their own words.”
Klobuchar, a member of the committee that handles Supreme Court nominees, noted that Americans were already taking part in early voting in the presidential election.
“People are voting in record numbers,” she said. “They were doing this before she died. We know this. We know how many people have been asking for mail-in ballots. We know the numbers.”
Host Chuck Todd asked Klobuchar what Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) meant when he said in a recent conference call that “nothing is off the table” if McConnell advances Trump’s nominee. Klobuchar skirted the question.
“I think he is talking about the fact that there’s reforms that we’ve all looked at that you could consider,” she said. “But, again, I’m not going to concede this. This is the position of a woman who never gave up, right? When people told her she couldn’t do things, she kept going. Well, I’m not going to give up.”
Sen. Murkowski says she opposes taking up Trump’s nominee
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said Sunday that she opposed voting on a nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election.
“For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed,” Murkowski said in a statement.
“I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia,” she said. “We are now even closer to the 2020 election — less than two months out — and I believe the same standard must apply.”
The only other Republican to take such a position so far is Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who said over the weekend that whoever is elected in November should nominate Ginsburg’s replacement.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has vowed to hold a vote on President Trump’s nominee.
Blunt says Republicans have a ‘constitutional obligation’ to move forward on Supreme Court
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said Republicans, who hold the Senate majority, have a “constitutional obligation” to move forward on a new Supreme Court justice because there is a Republican in the White House.
It is an argument several Republicans are making when asked whether moving toward approving a Supreme Court justice just 44 days before a presidential election makes them hypocritical, given they refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, in 2016 several months before the election then.
Blunt argued the situation is different because the Senate and the White House are ideologically aligned whereas in 2016 they weren’t. “In the tradition of the country, when the Senate and the president were in political agreement, the judges went on the court. When they weren’t in agreement, they didn’t,” Blunt said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”
However in the past, the Senate has confirmed the nominee of a president of the opposite party in an election year. In 1988, a Democratic Senate confirmed Ronald Reagan-nominee Anthony Kennedy to the Supreme Court.
ActBlue raises $100 million in 38 hours after Supreme Court announced Ginsburg’s death
The Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue announced Sunday it has raised $100 million from small-dollar donors since news broke Friday night of Ginsburg’s death, in a sign Democrats are rapidly mobilizing ahead of a potential Supreme Court nomination battle.
“Small-dollar donors have now given $100 million on ActBlue since 8 p.m. ET Friday, investing in candidates up and down the ballot and orgs on the front lines of the impending judicial confirmation fight,” ActBlue said in a tweet Sunday morning. “The grassroots is ready to fight to honor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.”
By contrast, the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and two affiliated fundraising committees raised $210 million in all of August. ActBlue has raised nearly half that amount in the 38 hours since the Supreme Court announced Ginsburg had died.
Sen. Coons pushes back on GOP nomination plan: In ‘half our states, Americans are already voting’
Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Joe Biden’s inner circle, pushed back Sunday on Republican plans to move ahead with a Supreme Court confirmation vote, noting that Americans in more than two dozen states have already begun voting for president.
“In 25 states across our country — half of our states — Americans are already voting for the next president,” Coons said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “We’re not 10 months or nine months away from an election. We’re just 44 days from an election.”
Coons added that “the Republican majority set this new precedent” in 2016, referring to Senate Republicans’ refusal to grant Merrick Garland a confirmation hearing with the presidential election nine months away. “So, if they were going to set a new precedent that in an election year — there shouldn’t be a hearing, meetings, votes — they should live by it,” Coons said.
If Republicans press ahead with a confirmation vote on a potential Trump nominee, the senator warned, they “will further divide our country, will further challenge the legitimacy of the court, and, I think, would dishonor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.”
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), meanwhile, maintained that “there will be a vote” on a nominee.
“There have been some cases, like Justice Ginsburg herself, in which the nomination and confirmation process took less than 44 days,” Cotton said on “Fox News Sunday.” “There have been other cases in which it took longer. So, it’s too soon to say right now. But we will move forward without delay.”
Trump says he’ll choose a woman for court. But earlier, he said men would be ‘insulted’ by Biden limiting VP search to women
Trump announced Saturday night that his nominee to succeed Ginsburg on the Supreme Court will be “a very talented, very brilliant woman.”
But last month, Trump criticized Biden for saying that he would choose a woman as his running mate, telling Fox News Radio, “Some people would say that men are insulted by that.”
Asked by host Clay Travis in last month’s interview to weigh in on Biden’s vice-presidential selection process, Trump responded that he personally “would be inclined to go a different route” because Biden “roped himself into, you know, a certain group of people.”
“He said he had to pick a woman,” Travis replied.
“He said that,” Trump said. “And, you know, some people would say that men are insulted by that. And some people would say it’s fine. I don’t know.”
Pelosi makes the fight over Ginsburg replacement a fight about the future of health care
Ginsburg’s death has heightened the possibility that Obamacare could be struck down, and Democrats are making that a central message in the battle over whether Trump should fill the court vacancy.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) repeatedly brought up a high-profile lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act — scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on Nov. 10 — in an interview on ABC News’s “This Week.”
Trump “doesn’t’ want to crush the virus, he wants to crush the Affordable Care Act,” Pelosi said, stressing the law’s protections for people with preexisting health conditions.
“Those are the people the president wants to crush when he says he wants to replace the justice in this short period of time,” Pelosi said.
The administration has refused to defend the ACA in a challenge brought by GOP-led states, which are arguing the entire law is unconstitutional — despite it being upheld by the Supreme Court in 2012. The ACA has extended health coverage to tens of millions of Americans, and consumer protections to many more, and would have sweeping consequences should the Supreme Court uphold a lower-court ruling striking it down.
Trump has claimed repeatedly that he is protecting people with preexisting conditions, even though that was a central tenet of the ACA, which he opposes.
“There’s many, many people in our country, and millions more now because of coronavirus, who have preexisting medical conditions,” Pelosi said. “The president has not been truthful in what he has said about that. He is in court to crush preexisting conditions as he crushes the Affordable Care Act instead of crushing the virus.”
Fight over Ginsburg’s replacement could be ‘fatal’ for Republicans, ex-GOP strategist Steve Schmidt says
Steve Schmidt, a former longtime GOP strategist, disputed the notion that the fight over Ginsburg’s replacement would benefit Republicans, predicting instead that it could have disastrous consequences for the party.
“There is much panic on social media about the political consequences of Justice Ginsberg’s passing. Much of it supposes this is an advantageous event for Trump and Senate Republicans. I believe this is wrong,” Schmidt wrote on Twitter. “In fact, I believe this will be the final political nail in the coffin for Trump and the GOP majority.”
Schmidt, who left the Republican Party in 2018 because of its embrace of Trump’s policies, said the push to quickly vote on the president’s pick could be “fatal” for Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), both of whom face tough reelection fights.
But Schmidt’s most blistering remarks were directed at Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the Senate Judiciary Committee chair who over the weekend walked back pledges he made not to vote on a Supreme Court nominee in an election year.
“When we are done there will be no illusions about Lindsey Graham,” Schmidt wrote. “He is a liar and a self interested man who cannot be trusted.”
Schmidt is the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a political action committee run by current and former Republicans who oppose Trump, and is supporting Graham’s Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, in the Senate race in South Carolina. He said the organization would attack Graham’s “astounding dishonesty, treachery and deceit” until the election was over.
A spokesperson for Graham didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.
Pence chief of staff declines to say whether Trump will push for Supreme Court confirmation before Election Day
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, on Sunday defended Trump’s decision to nominate a successor to Ginsburg but declined to say whether the president will push for a Senate confirmation vote before Election Day, saying only that Trump will make a nomination in the “near future.”
“We’ll leave the timetable to Leader McConnell,” Short said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He noted that Election Day is 44 days away — roughly the same amount of time that it took the Senate to confirm Ginsburg in 1993.
Asked whether Trump ever considered honoring Ginsburg’s wish for her successor to be appointed by the winner of the November election, Short replied that the White House joins the nation in mourning Ginsburg’s death but that “the decision of when to nominate does not lie with her.”
Short also pushed back against Democrats who have argued that it is hypocritical of Republicans to push for a vote on Ginsburg’s successor when they denied Barack Obama a vote for his Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, ahead of the 2016 election.
“I reject the notion that it’s hypocrisy,” Short said. “As I said, historical precedent is, when your party’s in power and the president nominates, consistently — going back to George Washington — the party has continued to confirm those nominees. So I don’t think there’s hypocrisy.”
He added: “The people of America elected Donald Trump president in 2016 in large part because he was so transparent and put forward a list and said, ‘Here’s who I would nominate.’ We still haven’t seen a list from Joe Biden.” CNN host Jake Tapper responded by pointing out that Trump has yet to release his tax returns.
Bill Clinton calls Republican vows to replace Ginsburg before the election ‘hypocritical'
Former president Bill Clinton on Sunday called Republican vows to quickly replace Ginsburg “hypocritical.”
“Mitch McConnell wouldn’t give President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland a hearing 10 months before election,” Clinton said of the Senate majority leader’s famous refusal to hold a hearing on Obama’s choice for the court, Merrick Garland, in 2016. But with just 44 days left until the 2020 presidential election, McConnell has said that he will hold a vote on Trump’s pick for the seat, and Trump has said he will select a nominee shortly.
A sixth conservative could cement a right-leaning philosophy on the nation’s highest court for years.
Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Clinton said Trump and McConnell’s “first value is power, and they’re trying to jam the court with as many ideological judges as they can.”
He noted that President Abraham Lincoln held off when presented with a Supreme Court vacancy shortly before the election of 1864. Clinton said the GOP’s expected move on a Ginsburg replacement is “going to further spread cynicism in our system.”
Remembering Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87 after a long battle with cancer, Clinton said the liberal jurist “made people believe that she was doing her job, and then whether they agreed or disagreed with her opinion, she was completely straight about it.”
He added: “She was consistent, and she did it in a way that was levelheaded and on the level.”
New poll shows Biden maintaining national lead over Trump
As the presidential campaign became even more fraught in the wake of Ginsburg’s death, a new NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden maintaining his lead over Trump.
Biden wins the support of 51 percent of registered voters nationally in the new survey, compared with 43 percent for Trump. Those figures have changed little from August, when Biden took 50 percent among registered voters to Trump’s 41 percent.
The survey was conducted Sept. 13-16 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Trump leads Biden on the issue of which candidate will better handle the economy, taking 48 percent to Biden’s 38 percent. But Biden leads on a number of other issues, including health care, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
The poll also shows 75 percent of registered voters nationally are “very interested” in the November election, ranking it 10 on a 10-point scale. According to NBC News, the survey suggests voters this year are more engaged than in any election since 2004.
Biden to speak in Philadelphia about Supreme Court
Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about Ginsburg and the Supreme Court, his campaign said.
The speech is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Biden, like other Democrats, has argued that the next president should select Ginsburg’s successor and that the Senate should not hold a confirmation vote before the election.
He has faced pressure to reveal more about whom he would pick for the high court should he win in November. He has vowed to nominate a Black woman, but his campaign has repeatedly declined to provide details on the potential nominees he is considering.