The low prioritization of race relations among GOP voters helps put into perspective why President Trump and the Republican Party have chosen to respond to the issue in the way that they have.

Even if that’s not surprising, it matters. Here’s why: As long as addressing systemic discrimination against people of color remains of low priority to his voters, Trump is likely to continue to minimize the effects of racism on American life.

The state of race relations in the country has become one of the defining aspects of the Trump political era. Since the earliest days of his presidential campaign, he has communicated a vision of the country that views America at its best when rooted in the past. From defenses of white nationalists marching to preserve the honoring of Confederate soldiers to critiques of the Black Lives Matter movement, Trump has arguably become one of America’s chief protectors of whiteness during a time when the demand for racial justice has become mainstream. Most GOP voters have followed him lockstep — and have since the earliest days of his 2016 campaign, when he promoted ideas that arguably exacerbated America’s racial divide.

Trump gave remarks Thursday to mark the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution. His speech amounted to a defense of “whiteness” following a summer in which Americans nationwide have examined how white supremacy has continued to negatively shape the country since its earliest days. The remarks — which included Trump criticizing the New York Times’s “1619 Project” and other efforts to grapple with the role of slavery in America — provide some insight into how the president is likely to respond to racism in America moving forward.

He said:

The narratives about America being pushed by the far left and being chanted in the streets bear a striking resemblance to the anti-American propaganda of our adversaries, because both groups want to see America weakened, derided, and totally diminished. Students in our universities are inundated with Critical Race Theory. This is a Marxist document holding that America is a wicked and racist nation, that even young children are complicit in oppression, and that our entire society must be radically transformed. Critical Race Theory is being forced into our children’s schools, it’s being imposed into workplace trainings, and it’s being deployed to rip apart friends, neighbors, and families.

Trump’s critics have focused on this from the moment he began running, when his campaign announcement speech stoked white supremacist ideals by portraying immigrants from Mexico as a threat to the American way of life in part because of their Latino heritage.

Most Americans — especially those left of center — have concluded that Trump is racist, according to a Yahoo News-YouGov survey. But voters on the right have been consistent and unapologetic in their support of the president — including on matters of race, as the survey suggests.