It took United States presidents almost a century and a half to appoint a female federal judge. In 1928, 139 years after the Judiciary Act of 1789 established the court system and five years before Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born, President Calvin Coolidge appointed Genevieve Rose Cline to the U.S. Customs Court.

For over 50 years after Cline’s historic appointment, women still occupied less than 5 percent of all federal judgeships, according to the Federal Judicial Center. Another 35 years passed until a quarter of all federal judges were women — still a small minority.

Gender distribution of sitting members of the federal judiciary

Female Male 0% 100 1900 0.4% of all federal judges were women Genevieve Rose Cline becomes the first woman appointed to a federal court. 1920 Ruth Bader Ginsburg is born. 1940 0.4 1960 5.3 Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 1980 1993 Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. 2000 9.7 2020 0% 100 Female Male 0% 100 1900 0.4% of all federal judges were women Genevieve Rose Cline becomes the first woman appointed to a federal court. 1920 Ruth Bader Ginsburg is born. 1940 0.4 1960 5.3 Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 1980 1993 Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. 2000 9.7 2020 0% 100 1900 1920 1928 1933 1960 1980 1993 2000 2020 0% FEMALE JUDGES 20 MALE JUDGES 40 0.4% of all federal judges were women 9.7 0.4 5.3 Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Genevieve Rose Cline becomes the first woman appointed to a federal court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is born in Brooklyn. Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 60 80 100 1900 1920 1928 1933 1940 1960 1980 1993 2000 2020 0% FEMALE JUDGES 20 MALE JUDGES 40 0.4% of all federal judges were women 0.4 9.7 5.3 Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Genevieve Rose Cline becomes the first woman appointed to a federal court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is born in Brooklyn. Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. 60 80 100 1900 1920 1928 1933 1940 1960 1980 1993 2000 2020 0% 20 MALE JUDGES 0.4% of all federal judges were women 0.4 5.3 9.7 40 Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is born in Brooklyn. Ginsburg is appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Genevieve Rose Cline becomes the first woman appointed to a federal court. 60 80 100

Ginsburg was born in 1933, when only 0.4 percent of all sitting federal judges were women. Later in life, her trailblazing work with the American Civil Liberties Union throughout the 1970s in breaking down gender barriers — along with her appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit — helped start a period of change. By the day she took the oath of office for her appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, nearly 10 percent of all federal judges were women.

[Ruth Bader Ginsburg, second woman to serve on the high court, was a role model for female lawyers]

But it has been slow progress. Today, women still make up only 27 percent of all federal judges. Change has been gradual partly because the path to a federal judgeship is so long.

“If there was sexism in the admission to law schools in the 1980s, it’s going to affect how many women judges we have today,” said Amanda Frost, professor of law and government at the American University Washington College of Law.

Federal judges receive lifetime appointments, usually following years of education and work at law firms. Many judges appointed today started their careers before Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the second-ever female Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. That long arc means gender discrimination and sexist hiring practices from that time period are likely still a factor in the judiciary’s skewed distribution today.

Gender distribution of newly confirmed federal judges per year

Female Male 50 100 0% 1977 Carter 1981 Reagan 1989 Bush 1993 1993, the year Ginsburg became a Supreme Court justice, saw a large increase in the number of female federal judges appointed. Clinton 2001 Bush 2009 President Barack Obama was the first president to appoint more women than men as federal judges. Obama 2017 Trump 2020 Some appointments in inauguration years were made by the previous president Female Male 50 100 0% 1977 Carter 1981 Reagan 1989 Bush 1993 1993, the year Ginsburg became a Supreme Court justice, saw a large increase in the number of female federal judges appointed. Clinton 2001 Bush 2009 President Barack Obama was the first president to appoint more women than men as federal judges. Obama 2017 Trump 2020 Some appointments in inauguration years were made by the previous president 0% FEMALE JUDGES MALE JUDGES 50 1993, the year Ginsburg became a Supreme Court justice, saw a large increase in the number of female federal judges appointed. President Barack Obama was the first president to appoint more women than men as federal judges. Carter Reagan Bush Clinton Bush Obama Trump 100 1977 1981 1989 1993 2001 2009 2020 Some appointments in inauguration years were made by the previous president. 0% FEMALE JUDGES MALE JUDGES 50 1993, the year Ginsburg became a Supreme Court justice, saw a large increase in the number of female federal judges appointed. President Barack Obama was the first president to appoint more women than men as federal judges. Carter Reagan Bush Clinton Bush Obama Trump 100 1977 1981 1989 1993 2001 2009 2020 Some appointments in inauguration years were made by the previous president. 0% FEMALE JUDGES MALE JUDGES 50 1993, the year Ginsburg became a Supreme Court justice, saw a large increase in the number of female federal judges appointed. President Barack Obama was the first president to appoint more women than men as federal judges. Carter Reagan Bush Clinton Bush Obama Trump 100 1977 1981 1989 1993 2001 2009 2017 2020 Some appointments in inauguration years were made by the previous president.

Every year, the Senate votes to confirm the new federal judges a president nominates. During part of the Obama administration, newly confirmed female federal judges outnumbered newly confirmed male judges for the first time in U.S. history. This increase did not continue in the Trump administration.

[Where GOP senators stand on quickly filling Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat]

Nearly two centuries after America’s founding, the country finally saw its first female Supreme Court justice. President Ronald Reagan appointed Sandra Day O’Connor in 1981. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed to a federal court just a year earlier.

Supreme Court justices in the past 40 years

Dem. GOP Male justice appointed by a... 1980 O’Connor 1985 1990 1995 Ginsburg 2000 2005 2010 Sotomayor Kagan 2015 2020 Democrat Republican Male justice appointed by a... 1980 O’Connor Reagan appointed the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981. 1985 1990 Ginsburg 1995 2000 2005 When Samuel A. Alito Jr. replaced O’Connor, Ginsburg became the only woman on the Supreme Court. 2010 Sotomayor Kagan Sonia Sotomayor became the first female Supreme Court justice of color and the first Hispanic member of the court. Obama’s appointments of Sotomayor and Elena Kagan brought a record three women to the court. 2015 2020 Democrat Republican Male justice appointed by a... 1980 O’Connor Reagan appointed the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981. 1985 1990 Ginsburg 1995 2000 2005 When Samuel A. Alito Jr. replaced O’Connor, Ginsburg became the only woman on the Supreme Court. 2010 Sotomayor Sonia Sotomayor became the first female Supreme Court justice of color and the first Hispanic member of the court. Kagan Obama’s appointments of Sotomayor and KElena Kagan brought a record three women to the court. 2015 2020 Male justice appointed by a... Democrat Republican White Marshall Blackmun Rehnquist Powell Stevens Stewart Brennan Warren 1980 O’Connor Reagan appointed the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981. 1985 Scalia Kennedy Souter 1990 Thomas Breyer Ginsburg 1995 2000 Roberts 2005 When Samuel A. Alito Jr. replaced O’Connor, Ginsburg became the only woman on the Supreme Court. Alito 2010 Sotomayor Sonia Sotomayor became the first female Supreme Court justice of color and the first Hispanic member of the court. Kagan Obama’s appointments of Sotomayor and Elena Kagan brought a record three women to the court. 2015 Gorsuch Kavanaugh 2020 Lorem ipsum

Since Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in, three other women have become Supreme Court justices, Ginsburg being the first one to follow. All three of them have been appointed by Democratic presidents. But in that same period, three times more men have been confirmed for the same position.

Despite the judges confirmed during the Trump administration being over three-quarters male (including two White, male Supreme Court justices), the president has said he will appoint a woman to replace Justice Ginsburg.



Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan, left, Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg at a Women’s History Month event in 2015. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

[Is it too close to the election to confirm a Supreme Court nominee?]

Though the U.S. judiciary has come a long way, it is still far from equally representing women or non-binary genders. As Ginsburg famously said when talking about women in the Supreme Court at the University of Colorado in 2012, “When I’m sometimes asked, ‘When will there be enough?’ and I say, ‘When there are nine,’ people are shocked, but there have been nine men and nobody ever raised a question about that.”

Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.