The big question is whether Republicans, many of whom staged an 11-month blockade in 2016 of Merrick Garland, then-President Obama's Supreme Court nominee, can fill the vacated seat with less than 45 days before the closely-watched presidential election. On average, it takes 69.6 days from nomination to a final Senate vote, according to a Congressional Research Service study. If Joe Biden wins or Senate control flips, the political dynamics could change significantly in the lame duck session.

Days before Ginsburg's passing, McConnell took to the Senate floor to warn that Democrats will “disfigure the Senate” by nixing the filibuster and “pack the Supreme Court” in the case that they win back the majority. Now, members of his caucus are faced with perhaps the most consequential votes of their career that may very well determine the fate of McConnell's imperiled incumbents — and the status of his slim majority.

The whip count so far: There are two Republicans who already came out against quickly filling the seat this close to the election: Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). And 22 GOP senators, as of last night, have come out in favor of supporting a vote on Trump's impending nominee.

McConnell needs 51 votes to confirmed a new justice once she is formally nominated. He can afford to lose only one more Republican defector as Vice President Pence can break a tie. His gambit sinks if two more Republicans resist a confirmation vote.

McConnell urged his colleagues to “keep your powder dry”: “For those of you who are unsure how to answer, or for those inclined to oppose giving a nominee a vote, I urge you all to keep your powder dry,” McConnell wrote in the letter, obtained by our colleague Seung Min Kim. “This is not the time to prematurely lock yourselves into a position you may later regret.”

The defectors: Murkowski was the only Republican to oppose the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in 2018, and Collins is one of the most endangered incumbent Republicans and currently trailing her Democratic opponent Sara Gideon. A New York Times/ Siena College poll released last week showed that 55 percent of Maine respondents opposed Collins's vote for Kavanaugh.

“In fairness to the American people, who will either be reelecting the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November third,” Collins said in a statement

Caveat: Collins did not explicitly say that she would not vote to confirm Trump's nominee to the court if McConnell went ahead and held a vote before the election.

👀: There are still 28 senators who have yet to make their position clear. All opposed Garland's nomination in 2016.

“The Biden Rule”: Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has yet to state his position on the matter since Ginsburg died but told reporters earlier in July that he would not hold a hearing on a third Supreme Court nominee: “If I were chairman of the committee and this vacancy occurred, I would not have a hearing on it because that’s what I promised the people in 2016,” Grassley told reporters over the summer.

In 2016, Grassley led the charge to block Garland's confirmation by citing the “Biden Rule” — a reference to a 1992 speech from then-Sen. Joe Biden, who as former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee “ Grassley led the charge to block Garland's confirmation by citing the “Biden Rule” — a reference to a 1992 speech from then-Sen. Joe Biden, who as former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee “ delivered a sprawling, 90-minute floor address that included a call for halting action on Supreme Court nominees in an election year .”

“Senate consideration of a nominee under these circumstances is not fair to the president, to the nominee, or to the Senate itself,” Biden argued at the end of President George H.W. Bush's term in June. “Where the nation should be treated to a consideration of constitutional philosophy, all it will get in such circumstances is partisan bickering and political posturing from both parties and from both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Another senator who might prove to be a thorn in Trump and McConnell's side: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is seen by Trump's advisers “as a possible third defection, according to someone involved in White House deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter,” our colleagues Phil Rucker, Josh Dawsey and Seung Min Kim report.

“The Senate GOP dynamics should come into clearer focus later this week when lawmakers return to Washington and are able to strategize together, including at their regular Tuesday lunch,” our colleagues report.

But: “Mr. Romney has expressed deep reservations about rushing through such a nomination to friends as recently as this summer, according to a former aide on his 2012 presidential campaign. But he has kept silent on the current situation, the person said, out of deference to Sen. Mitch McConnell,” the “Mr. Romney has expressed deep reservations about rushing through such a nomination to friends as recently as this summer, according to a former aide on his 2012 presidential campaign. But he has kept silent on the current situation, the person said, out of deference to Sen. Mitch McConnell,” the New York Times's Glenn Thrush reports.

“Mr. Romney will not ‘comment further until after members have reconvened’ in person to discuss the matter, an aide to Mr. Romney, Liz Johnson, wrote in an email on Saturday.”

The pressure's on: “On the right, the Judicial Crisis Network also plans to spend $10 million on an advertising and grass-roots mobilization campaign,” per Phil, Josh and Seung Min. “The Susan B. Anthony List, another conservative activist group, plans to flood the offices of Romney and other targeted senators starting Monday morning, with callers urging them to stand with Trump.”

If Grassley does change his position this week, he would not be the first to contradict past statements in a time of partisan polarization. Biden himself eventually came out against his own “rule” in 2016 and urged the Senate to take up Obama's nomination to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. And over the weekend, Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Lamar Alexander (R-Tn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Steve Daines (R-Mt.) were among those who support quickly filling the vacancy, though they refused to vote on Garland in 2016.

“I reject the notion there’s hypocrisy,” Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” regarding the break in precedent established by McConnell in 2016. “As I said, historical precedent is, when your party is in power, and the president nominates, consistently going back to George Washington, the party has continued to confirm those nominees.”

Graham's pivot on the issue was perhaps the most conspicuous reversal: “I want you to use my words against me,” Graham told colleagues four-and-a-half years ago. “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey O. Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.”

Graham's new position “ holds the potential to be one of his most consequential shifts. Graham is chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee charged with processing Supreme Court nominees , and he is in the midst of a competitive reelection campaign that could factor closely into the fight for control of the upper chamber, ” report Seung Min Kim and Sean Sullivan. Supreme Court nomineesa competitive reelection campaign

The politics could spin both ways in close races: While Ernst, Tillis and Daines have changed their tune since 2016 as they're in close reelection races, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) declined to stake out a position.

“I hope that before the politics begins — because there will be plenty of time for that — that we have some time for this country to reflect on the legacy of a great woman who rose to our nation’s highest court and the work that she has done for this nation, whether you agree or not,” Gardner said, according to the Denver Post's Justin Wingerter.

One top party adviser conceded that it could prove problematic for candidates like Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Susan Collins of Maine, both running in states where Mr. Trump is a drag on their chances,” the New York Times's Carl Hulse reports.

Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) are two other vulnerable incumbents who were not in office in 2016 but came out in support of holding a confirmation vote on a replacement ASAP.

The jury is still out on how the quick pledges to confirm Trump's pick will play politically — especially without knowing who the nominee even is.

In the New York Times/ Siena College poll conducted before Ginsburg's death, voters said “they trusted Mr. Biden more than Mr. Trump to fill a Supreme Court seat, by wide margins in Arizona and Maine and a slim plurality in North Carolina,” according to the New York Times's Alexander Burns and Matt Stevens. before

There are direct implications for seats: McSally is in an unusual predicament as her race against Democrat Mark Kelly is a special election, meaning that “the winner could be sworn in as soon as the results are officially certified. Other winners in the November election won’t take office until January,” according to the Associated Press's Jonathan Cooper.

Should McSally lose, Kelly could potentially take office before the confirmation vote, eliminating a vote in favor of Trump's pick: “If Mark Kelly comes out on top, HE could block President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee from being confirmed,” McSally wrote in a fundraising pitch over the weekend, per Cooper.

PRESSURE COOKER: Many Republicans believe that a new focus on the high court so close to Nov. 3 is a surefire way to energize voters: “Republican leaders said Sunday they were pressing ahead to seize a monumental chance to solidify the court’s rightward ideological shift by replacing Ginsburg,” Phil, Josh and Seung Min report. But “the president’s advisers said they are not totally confident that the court fight will solely benefit Trump with some fearing it could also energize Democrats, noting the surge in donations to the part following Ginsburg’s death.”

“Some advisers are pushing to delay the naming of a nominee a few days to let Ginsburg’s funeral proceedings conclude,” per Phil, Josh and Seung Min.

Democrats maintain that the embrace of Trump's nominee before she's been announced reinforces the GOP's unquestioning fealty to the president and renews the spotlight on the Affordable Care Act, which currently faces a challenge before the Supreme Court.

“Republicans have been dragged down all cycle by their records of refusing to stand up to the president for what’s right and voting to gut health care protections for preexisting conditions,” Lauren Passalacqua, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told the NYT's Hulse. “The question of filling this vacancy shines an even brighter spotlight on these vulnerabilities.”

Biden underscored the threat to the ACA amid the pandemic during an address on Sunday where he pleaded with GOP senators to hold off on a vote until after the election:

“In the middle of the worst global health crisis in living memory, Donald Trump is at the Supreme Court trying to strip health coverage away from tens of millions of families and to strip away the peace of mind from more than 100 million people with preexisting conditions,” Biden said.

From the courts

THE SHORT LIST: Our colleagues report that the two leading contenders for Trump's nomination are Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa, both federal judges. Boosters of both women, who are Catholic, have claimed that they are opposed to abortion, which would feature prominently in any confirmation process as conservative pressure mounts to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a former Supreme Court clerk, has said that he will only vote for nominees who “acknowledge that Roe was wrongly decided.” He has encouraged his colleagues to join him in such a pledge.

More on Barrett: “A devout Catholic who is fervently antiabortion, Barrett appeals to Trump’s conservative base,” Colby Itkowitz reports. Trump nominated her in to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in 2017. She previously taught law at the University of Notre Dame for 15 years and before that clerked for Justice Scalia. She shares a belief in originalism with the late justice.

Just last year she wrote an influential opinion on sexual assaults on college campuses: Her decision “ made it easier for students accused of sexual assault to challenge universities’ handling of their cases,” Beth Reinhard and Emma Brown report. Her decision “

And on Lagoa: “She was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019, making her the first Cuban-American woman to serve the state’s highest court. Her appointment was short-lived, as Trump picked Lagoa for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Eileen Kelley reports. Lagoa graduated from Columbia Law School, later served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Miami for three years and before DeSantis tapped her for his state's high court had spent more than a decade as a state appellate judge.

Allies of Lagoa are touting a possible appointment as a political boon for Trump in Florida: “The president, facing a tight race in the state, whose electoral college votes are seen as critical for his path to reelection, is intensifying his courtship of Hispanics, especially the heavily Republican Cuban American community in South Florida,” Isaac Stanley-Becker and Aaron C. Davis report.

Her long record may pose some problems: “ Particularly contentious could be her record on voting rights and executive power. Lagoa concurred this month in a federal appeals court ruling that is expected to keep many of the 85,000 felons who have registered to vote in Florida from casting ballot … Lagoa also wrote a controversial decision finding that DeSantis had broad executive authority to suspend a county sheriff over his handling of the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla. ”

The campaign

MORE ON THE COURT FIGHT: “Biden issued an extraordinary appeal to his former Senate colleagues, pleading with moderate Republicans to oppose Trump and McConnell and saying the vacancy presents those senators with a moral test,” Sean Sullivan, Matt Viser and Annie Linskey report.

Democratic activists urged a much sharper confrontation: Some lawmakers have also refused to rule out steps like impeaching Attorney General William P. Barr to slow a hasty confirmation. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told reporters “all of these options should be entertained and on the table.” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer also refused to nix future aggressive steps like seeking to expand the Supreme Court's size.

Liberals have raised over $100 million in 38 hours: The staggering sum continued to shatter records on ActBlue, a donation processing site. At one point, donors raised $6.2 million in an hour, more than 100,000 per minute, the New York Times's Shane Goldmacher reports.

The Trump campaign has begun selling merchandise themed to the looming fight:

The people

A CULTURAL AND LEGAL ICON: Ginsburg was “the second woman to serve on the high court and a legal pioneer for gender equality whose fierce opinions as a justice made her a hero to the left,” Robert Barnes and Michael A. Fletcher write in The Post's obit.

From Brooklyn to the bench: “She lived on the first floor of a two-story house on East Ninth Street in the multiethnic Midwood neighborhood and fed her mind at the local public library branch, upstairs from a Chinese restaurant and a beauty parlor,” the New York Time's John Leland reports of Ruth then known as “Kiki” Bader's early life.

A rabbi at her old synagogue read an essay that Ginsburg wrote as a 13-year-old: “There can be a happy world and there will be once again, when men create a strong bond towards one another, a bond unbreakable by a studied prejudice or a passing circumstance,” Rabbi Cantor Sam Levine recited, quoting the future justice.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) promised a statue of the justice would be erected in the borough: “It will be only the fifth statue Cuomo’s administration has created since he took office in 2011.”

A tenacious and trailblazing fighter: “For more than a decade, until her first judicial appointment in 1980, she led the fight in the courts for gender equality. When she began her legal crusade, women were treated, by law, differently from men,” NPR's Nina Totenberg writes. “By the time she donned judicial robes, however, Ginsburg had worked a revolution.”

Her stinging dissents: “In 2006, as the court veered right after the retirement of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Ginsburg dissented more often and more assertively, her most passionate dissents coming in women's rights cases,” Totenberg writes. “Dissenting in Ledbetter v. Goodyear in 2007, she called on Congress to pass legislation that would override a court decision that drastically limited back pay available for victims of employment discrimination. The resulting legislation was the first bill passed in 2009 after Obama took office.”

We may remember her for the law, but she also loved the arts: “She was the most faithful patron of the performing arts in the upper echelons of officialdom I have ever known,” The Post's Theater critic Peter Marks writes.

“She wasn't beyond mischief,” former clerk and now Michigan Law professor Scott Hershovitz recalled:

In the media

