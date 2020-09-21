The show’s hosts mentioned a number of those believed to be on Trump’s shortlist for the position left vacant with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

“Tell me about [Judge Barbara] Lagoa,” host Brian Kilmeade prompted the president, “and what made her a finalist and what might tip the scales her direction.”

AD

“Well, she’s excellent,” Trump replied. “She’s Hispanic. She’s a terrific woman from everything I know. I don’t know her. Florida. We love Florida. So, she’s got a lot of things — very smart.”

AD

He took a quick aside to disparage former vice president Joe Biden.

“No matter how you look at it,” Trump concluded, “these are the finest people in the nation.”

Host Steve Doocy offered a bit more of Lagoa’s biography and then posed a question Trump had already answered.

“She’s from Florida,” he said. “And, you know, given all things being equal, if they are all — these five women are all of equal standing with the law, you know, some might say, ‘She’s from Florida! He needs to win Florida on Election Day!’ so maybe she gets the nod. Is politics going to be part of it?”

AD

“I try not to say so,” Trump said, “I think probably automatically it is, even if you’re not wanting to do that, it becomes a little automatic.” He noted that he had a “great one from Michigan,” before saying that politics would be important, but “I think less so than the person themselves.”

AD

After another riff, Doocy summarized Trump’s position.

“So, Mr. President, what I think you’re saying is,” Doocy said, before catching himself — “what I heard you say is, essentially, you’re looking for a brilliant legal mind, and if there is a political benefit for it? Eh, maybe that’s just a bonus.”

“Well, you could say that,” Trump said, insisting that he wants “a good person.”

AD

It’s not yet clear who Trump will nominate to fill Ginsburg’s seat. It may not be Lagoa. But that his argument on her behalf centered on her ethnicity and state of residence reveals Trump’s calculus far more than Doocy’s reframing.

Nor should that calculus come as a surprise. Over the past year, as the presidential election has heated up, we’ve seen more and more examples of Trump seeking to leverage the benefits of his position to aid his reelection bid.

AD

Describing Lagoa through the initial lens of her being a Hispanic from Florida isn’t even the only specific effort to target that voting block in the past week. On Friday, Trump announced that his administration would provide a massive relief package to Puerto Rico, a territory that he once reportedly speculated about trading to another country. Trump described himself as “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico,” a pointed effort to appeal to Puerto Ricans who now reside in the peninsular swing state — and a claim that would probably come as a surprise to those who survived Hurricane Maria. Not to mention those who didn’t.

AD

Such transactionalism is actually less overt than other examples we’ve seen. Over the weekend, the New York Times reported on a scuttled plan to provide senior citizens with cards worth $100 to be used to buy medications — cards that the pharmaceutical executives negotiating with the White House began derisively calling “Trump cards.”

“White House officials insist they didn’t plan to emblazon the president’s name on the cards,” the Times’s Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman report. But, of course, that such a denial was necessary makes clear that Trump branding would be the default assumption and not the exception.

AD

After all, it was only a few months ago that the Treasury Department sent stimulus checks across the country with an unprecedented decision: Trump’s name. The inclusion of Trump’s name reportedly delayed the distribution of the funds meant to bolster the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The checks themselves didn’t bear his signature — but a letter accompanying them prominently featured Trump’s seismograph-Sharpie scrawl.

AD

Trump’s name also appears on letters included with food-aid packages that have become a key lifeline for many Americans during the economic slowdown. One nonprofit leader told ProPublica it would have to remove the letters, given prohibitions against nonprofits engaging in political activity.

In recent days, Trump has repeatedly reminded voters of another massive distribution of government money to a core constituency: his transfer of billions of dollars to subsidize farmers following his trade war with China.

AD

“When China targeted our farmers, we provided $28 billion in relief,” Trump boasted in a campaign call on Sunday. “They went after our farmers, and I said, ‘How much?’ Because it was very unfair. I said, ‘How much is it?’ It was 12 billion. And it was 16 billion, the second year, I gave him $28 billion to our farmers, which came right out of China to tariffs that we had many billions left out, but we’re still getting billions and billions from China. … So we gave that money, and I recently announced that we’re providing another $13 billion in relief to help farmers recover from the [coronavirus].”

AD

The tariffs were mostly paid by American consumers. In essence, Trump was shifting money paid by American consumers for now-more-expensive Chinese-made goods to farmers whose markets had been hurt by the tariffs that spurred those price increases. Now, less than two months before the election, he announces additional disbursements.

There is a surfeit of other, similar efforts to leverage his position for votes. It’s normal for elected officials to deliver policy victories for their bases and for swing voters, after all. What’s unusual is the breadth and explicitness of Trump’s approach. According to former national security adviser John Bolton, for example, Trump in 2019 pushed Chinese President Xi Jinping to aid his reelection by buying more agricultural goods. That’s atypical — and something that Bolton thought should have been looped into Trump’s impeachment. (Had he only had a chance to share the story!)

AD

No promise may be more central to Trump’s reelection bid than his incessant pledge that the country is on the brink of achieving a vaccine for the coronavirus. Trump announced last week that every American would be inoculated against the virus by April — a promise that would demand 20 vaccinations a second between now and March 31 to make possible, from a vaccine that doesn’t yet exist. Trump treats the vaccine the way he does the pandemic, as a thing that’s almost done and about which he can make assurances to the public. That bears obvious risks.

AD

We come full circle, though, when we consider the thing that Trump has most undeniably delivered to his base of support: judicial nominations. He likes to talk (as he did on Fox News on Monday) about how he inherited a slew of vacancies from Barack Obama, disparaging Obama as not “working hard enough” to fill them — as though the efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to stymie Obama’s nominations didn’t exist. But for many Republicans, he’s got a point: those hundreds of federal appointments are exactly the sort of thing that they hoped Trump would deliver.