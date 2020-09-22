“Some people will have this at a very light level and won’t even go to a doctor or hospital, and they’ll get better. There are many people like that,” Trump said. “Young people seem to be — you can’t say ‘immune’ to it, but they’re certainly — the numbers are very small. And it does affect the older people, like the nursing home situation that we have on the West Coast — a single nursing home, where we have a pretty big percentage of people.”

On March 27, he made a similar point a bit more accurately.

“The young people are really — this is an incredible phenomena, but they are attacked — successfully attacked to a much lesser extent by this pandemic, by this disease, this — whatever they want to call it,” Trump said. “… The children do very well. It’s almost the younger they are, the better they do. I guess the immune system is, sadly, for some of us — their immune system is stronger. But actually, I’m very happy about that.”

The reason those dates are useful as benchmarks is because of what we now know Trump was saying privately during the same period.

On March 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a preliminary report evaluating the risk posed by the virus to people relative to their age groups. That research showed that, contrary to Trump’s assertions that the elderly bore most of the brunt of the virus, 2 out of every 5 hospitalizations were among those ages 20 to 54. A fifth of hospitalizations occurred among those ages 20 to 44 alone.

“Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people,” Trump told The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward in an interview March 19. “But just today, and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older. Young people, too, plenty of young people.”

By May, with Trump eager to reopen the economy and, therefore, get kids back in school, he was explicitly downplaying the risk to children again.

Schools “have to be open,” Trump said in an interview. “It has very little impact on young people. Almost none. Now there’s a very unusual phenomenon with very, very few, tiny percentage, and you’ve been reading about that. But outside of that, we can’t close a whole school system, because you lose more people in an accident in two days. We can’t close our whole country over that."

The argument Trump was making was apparently that young people are more likely to die in accidents than from the virus.

“But outside of that,” he continued, “the children have been very strong, and it’s amazing. The younger they are, the better they do.”

This was the same argument Trump made on Monday night at a rally in Ohio: that schools should be opened because young people “have a hell of an immune system … it affects virtually nobody.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked Tuesday about the conflict between Trump’s “virtually nobody” line and his assertions to Woodward.

“Well, as you know, this was a novel pathogen,” McEnany replied. “We now know a lot more about covid today. And the president actually said that in a speech last night right before the comment he made, he said we now know a lot more about the virus and we know that elderly people, particularly those with co-morbidities, are affected by it. And we know that young people are by and large, and in some states, there’s been no young people that have succumbed to this disease."

Earlier in the briefing, she had listed some states where that was true.

“I mean, we know that a very, very small percentage of those under 18 have actually perished because of covid,” she continued. “It was a novel pathogen. Now we know a lot more about it: who it affects, who our most vulnerable are, which is why we’ve surged testing to communities that are vulnerable and will continue to make sure that our elderly, those with co-morbidities, are protected.”

It is not true that Trump’s position changed because we got new information about the virus. Again, he’s been consistent in contrasting the threats posed to younger and older Americans, even if his representation of the threat is inaccurate.

For example, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that about 38 percent of adult Americans are at heightened risk from the virus, thanks either to their age or because they have existing conditions that put them at risk. Nationally, more than a fifth of those ages 18 to 64 are at heightened risk because of existing health problems. That varies by state — West Virginians are more likely to be at risk than Coloradans, for example — but in each state, there’s some segment of the population for which Trump’s “virtually nobody” or immune-but-not-quite designations simply don’t work.

We have learned a lot about the virus, but the relative risks between older and younger Americans isn’t really one of them. The difference in what Trump says publicly and what he told Woodward in private is probably attributable to what he sought from each audience.

To the crowd on Monday, he wanted to leverage closed schools as a political wedge against Democrats and, at the same time, downplay the threat of the pandemic overall. So young people became a population that faced no real risk from the virus (ignoring the risk of transmission, which a reporter pointed out to McEnany).

His goal with Woodward was probably different. Trump’s relationship with the media before entering politics was largely transactional; he built goodwill by sharing private information that a reporter might find useful. Trump understood that Woodward could offer an authoritative sense of his presidency and clearly thought that he could help shape Woodward’s story by speaking with him repeatedly. But Woodward works for The Washington Post, not the New York one. The gossip-page strategy for managing the media didn’t work.

Now, McEnany has to play cleanup, to explain why Trump would admit that the risk was nonzero back in March while saying it is near-zero now. The answer is that Trump makes things up as he sees fit, but McEnany can’t say that. So she instead suggested that Trump was simply reflecting new information as he got it.