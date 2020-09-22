Here are some numbers that are useful to keep in mind as you watch what happens next:

51: The number of Senate votes that will be needed to approve Trump’s Supreme Court pick. The rules were changed by Senate Republicans several years ago, eliminating a 60-vote threshold that required bipartisan approval to get a justice on the court. Both parties had a hand in getting to that point.

AD

AD

53: The number of Republicans in the Senate right now, which means . . .

Three: The number of defectors Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can afford to lose and still get Trump’s nominee on the court. (Republicans have a three-seat majority. We don’t expect any of the 47 senators who caucus with Democrats to cross parties and vote for this, and Vice President Pence can cast the tie-breaking vote if it gets close.)

Two: The number of defections Republicans already have. Over the weekend, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a moderate who voted against Brett M. Kavanaugh going on the Supreme Court in 2018, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), another moderate who is in a tough reelection fight in a Democratic-leaning state, opposed voting on a nomination before the election.

AD

About three: The number of Republican senators who have either privately or publicly expressed discomfort with the idea of going forward with a Supreme Court nominee in an election year who could be deciding factors on this. As of Monday afternoon, they haven’t shared their position on whether to move forward on this vacancy. (Mitt Romney of Utah, Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, and Cory Gardner of Colorado.)

AD

70: The average number of days it has taken to fill past Supreme Court vacancies.