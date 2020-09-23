The meme bolsters a narrative the Trump campaign has been running for months: Joe Biden, who turns 78 in November, is losing it and so, he needs a teleprompter. A recent Trump campaign ad titled “Joe’s teleprompter” is even centered on this precise topic.

The campaign has previously employed questionable tactics — including using manipulated video and out-of-context statements — as evidence of Biden’s alleged senility. In this instance, Telemundo denied Biden used a teleprompter tweeting, “Noticias Telemundo has never allowed someone who is being interviewed on its news programs to read answers from a teleprompter which would be a clear violation of its editorial policies and standards.”

So what happened? Let’s review the tape.

The Facts

The meme Eric Trump tweeted has two components: a clip from a recent Biden interview and text that appears to put that clip in context. Above the video, in large font, the text reads, “Biden caught red-handed using a teleprompter.” Below is what appears to be a quote from Biden’s interview, (and evidence of teleprompter use), “Ok, I lost that line.”

Let’s begin with the clip. It comes from an interview with Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart on Sept. 15. About midway through the interview, Díaz-Balart tells Biden some viewers would like to ask him questions. Biden then turns his head away from Díaz-Balart to look at a screen where a young woman asks if he would continue the deportation policies from the Obama administration.

The clip picks up several sentences into Biden’s answer. Biden is clearly still addressing the woman on the screen, although the viewer cannot see her in the frame. His head turned away from the camera position, in the direction of the screen, when he says, “There are going to be no deportations in the first 100 days of my campaign.” (Presumably, he meant of his presidency.) Díaz-Balart then interrupts, clarifying Biden’s statement by asking, “Let me get that right. You’re going to freeze deportations?”

As Biden responds to Díaz-Balart, he continues to address the woman on the screen, leaving the appearance that he is looking off camera. After Biden says, “That’s number one,” he pauses and looks quizzically at the screen before saying, “Ok, I lost that lady.” Díaz-Balart begins to speak just as Biden says “lady,” making Biden’s last word difficult to hear on first listen.

That’s where the text of the meme comes in. By adding the quote “Ok, I lost that line,” it quickly answers the viewer’s question of — what was that last word? Moreover, since the viewer has none of the context about the woman on the screen, Biden’s puzzled look and off camera focus appears to be even more evidence of teleprompter use, lending credence to the false narrative.

Díaz-Balart told Politico Biden indeed said “I lost the lady” when the “monitor went to black.” The Trump campaign declined to comment and Eric Trump did not respond to an email.

The Pinocchio Test

The meme Eric Trump shared was a perfect package of misleading internet. A cherry-picked clip that without context created the impression something more nefarious happened. Titles that filled in the story’s blanks, including a fake quote.

The reality of a dropped connection and a blank screen is far less interesting than the prospect of a presidential candidate needing a teleprompter during an interview. But that’s what happened.

Ironically, what Eric Trump called “unreal” was, in fact, not real. But he still earns Four Pinocchios.

Four Pinocchios

