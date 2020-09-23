Later, he called on those in attendance to be sure that they themselves voted.

“Get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors and your co-workers, and get out and vote,” he said. “And early voting if you didn’t know it has already begun. And watch it and watch those fake ballots. You’ve got to go out and turn them in. If they — if you see somebody cheating, you’ve got to turn them in. . . . . And you probably will. It’s going to be a mess. Watch this.”

AD

AD

This is a bit further down the path than Trump usually goes. He suggests regularly that votes cast by mail are necessarily suspect — which they unquestionably are not — and he's long argued that nefarious actors turn up at the polls on Election Day to commit fraud — which, again, isn't the case. Here, though, he's calling on Pennsylvanians to root out cheaters as they inevitably appear and turn them in to “real” authorities, that phrasing itself an effort to suggest a shadowy conspiracy targeting him and his base.

He did something similar in 2016, calling on people in Pennsylvania in particular to cast a suspicious eye at other voters (the unneeded subtext, of course, being people who look “suspicious” — not like them). Then, as now, he suggested that he would only lose the state if fraud occurred. Now, though, he adds that fraud necessarily will.

By now, this is just background noise to the Trump presidency, though with the volume turned up. We rarely even pause to consider what it means that Trump makes these claims, clumping them together under whatever theory we use to explain why Trump does what Trump does. Here, perhaps, we assume that he simply wants an excuse for a sweeping electoral loss, making his arguments in Pittsburgh almost pathetic.

AD

AD

It's comfortable to assume that's Trump's goal. It's more disconcerting to assume, instead, that Trump is intentionally doing everything in his power to throw the results of the election into question, to give himself a broader range of options for holding power should the election be close or favor his opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.

By now, though, it's obvious that this is what Trump's doing. He's encouraging his voters to vote on Election Day and disparaging ballots which would be cast after that point as dubious by default. He's insisting that the results on the night of the election are the real results and that anything which follows — which will almost certainly favor Biden — is an attempt to undo the will of the people. He and his team know that the point at which his position will be strongest is when polls close on Nov. 3, so they're doing everything they can to prompt suspicion targeted at what follows.

Writing for the Atlantic, Barton Gellman war-games a grim post-election scenario. Absentee ballots which will broadly favor Biden will need to be counted, day after day, and Trump’s team will blanket the count with lawyers questioning every ballot they can. Trump supporters, who’ve already interrupted early voting on one occasion, may try to similarly block the count from moving forward. The result will be uncertainty about how the count is progressing, what it says and whether it can be completed to meet the deadline by which states must submit electors — that is, the names of the people casting the state’s electoral votes — to Congress. Gellman sketches out a republic-eroding scenario in which multiple sets of electors are sent to a deadlocked Congress for consideration. In 2000, some tumult occurred in Florida. In 2020, it could be broader, longer and more dangerous.

AD

AD

But it all stems from the same point of tension: a refusal to let votes be counted.

As we’ve noted in the past, it’s almost always the case that the winners of elections are declared before the votes are actually tallied. That’s because most races aren’t that close. If a candidate is leading by 20 points in a population center where half the votes have been counted and her opponent leads by three points with all votes counted everywhere else, it’s pretty obvious what’s going to happen next.

California serves as a good example. In 2018, there were millions of votes that needed to be counted in the state's House races after Election Day. But in most of those races, the result was obvious just from what was cast that day. Only in a handful of cases could the result not be determined until more votes were counted, much less all of them.

AD

AD

The candidates waited to see what would happen. When the votes were in, the losers conceded. That was it.

That’s not what happened in Florida that year. Then-Gov. Rick Scott (R), leading narrowly in his bid for the Senate on the night of the election, began claiming that the absentee votes being counted were rife with fraud. Conservative media and Trump picked up the claim and enormous pressure was put on elections administrators in the heavily Democratic counties. Various accusations were leveled about ballots being suddenly found or counted wrong. In the end, Scott’s lead held, and he and the president moved on. A later review found no evidence of fraud or misbehavior. The state just had to wait for votes to be counted.

Scott — mind you, the state's chief executive! — preferred to allege illegality than risk a loss. We happily avoided finding out what would have happened had the additional votes given his opponent the victory, but the template is clear. There was no robust evidence of fraud, just murky accusations, just as is the case with mail-in ballots nearly everywhere else. By alleging fraud, though, Scott and Trump managed to inject uncertainty and create static around an otherwise straightforward process.

AD

AD

This is Trump's goal. He wants and promotes this miasma of uncertainty, a fog that's almost entirely of his own creation. He wants the entire thing to seem unsettled and uncertain so that he and his allies can advocate a very particular certainty. It's a strategy that depends on lies and misinformation about the threat to absentee ballots and a strategy that insists on an artificial urgency about who actually won the presidential contest.

Two things are true. The first is that fraud is vanishingly rare among absentee ballots, as it is with in-person voting. The second is that counting votes is the core of democracy, even as it demands that an instant-gratification culture exercise patience.

American patience is already strained, with the coronavirus pandemic demanding constraints on activity and interactions that grew challenging within the first week. But in the days after Nov. 3, our patience will need to be even more robust, our stresses more contained. As with the pandemic, the optimal outcome for the country will demand that people of good conscience show restraint and avoid amplifying misinformation.