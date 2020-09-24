The weird thing, though, is that the historic shifts in the economy don’t appear to be affecting the election much at all.

Consider polling from The Economist and YouGov since January. We pulled monthly surveys from around the third week of the month to evaluate how voters saw the economy and the candidates.

The effects of the economic shutdown are easily visible. From February to March, the percentage of Americans saying that the economy was either staying the same or getting better was cut almost in half. From May on, views slowly improved, though less than half the country now says that things are holding steady or improving.

As you might expect, there’s a wide spread by party.

Interestingly, the percentage of Americans saying that the economy is a very important issue to them has held steady over that same period, dropping only slightly.

So, too, have views of Trump’s handling of the economy. Americans overall are more likely to approve of how Trump’s handling the economy than not, a factor that hasn’t changed at all even as concern about the economy has increased.

There’s an obvious reason that this might be the case: Americans understand that the initial trigger for the economic drop was the coronavirus, not Trump. And since we can only evaluate the reality in which we exist, Americans appear to continue to assign culpability to the virus, regardless of whether the failure to contain the virus has impeded economic growth.

Again, that’s one obvious reason for the steadiness above. There’s another: the staunch partisan divide that has defined Trump’s presidency. Democrats have consistently rejected Trump’s handling of the economy and Republicans have consistently embraced it. Just as views of Trump overall haven’t moved much during the pandemic thanks to that wide partisan gulf, views of Trump on the economy haven’t moved either.

YouGov’s polling only began asking about a Biden-Trump race in March, so we can’t see how views might have changed before the pandemic erupted. But we can see that the race has remained stable since March — even as views of the direction of the economy have improved.

In fact, despite what’s happened over the past seven months, the economy continues to be a point of advantage for Trump. More Americans see the economy holding steady or getting better under Trump than under Biden, with Trump’s advantage among Republicans being much larger than Biden’s among Democrats.

The superficial appearance is that the pandemic’s toll on the economy hasn’t had the effect of secondarily harming Trump’s political position. But it’s worth noting that there could be multiple factors at play here. It could be that the ongoing pandemic has pulled Trump’s support down as the slowly improving economy has pulled it up, resulting in a functional wash. Or, to apply Occam’s razor, it may just be that everything is so baked in on the Trump presidency that nearly nothing will shake those political lines loose.

We do have some precedent to look at when considering the tension between Trump’s low popularity and how Americans see the economy. In the 2018 midterms, those two factors suggested very different possible results. The strength of the economy indicated that Republicans might lose five or six seats. Trump’s unpopularity, though, pointed to something more like a 40-seat loss.