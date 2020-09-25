Forced sterilization in the U.S.

Though North Carolina has apologized for and even compensated victims of its eugenics program, forced sterilizations have persisted into this century. For instance, from 2006 to 2010, California prisons sterilized at least 148 women.

Who supports forced sterilizations?

Those who support such sterilization don’t necessarily see the procedures as cruel or violent; nor do they necessarily feel animus toward the group they target. For instance, in 2017, Tennessee judge Sam Benningfield was formally reprimanded in 2017 for offering defendants 30 fewer days in jail in exchange for agreeing to be sterilized. The judge claimed that he was trying to give the people in front of his court “a chance … to make something of themselves.”

I wanted to know whether this attempt to deny agency to someone in order to help them was a form of paternalism. Even when not motivated by animus, this attitude can still have discriminatory results. That’s because such paternalism often targets non-Whites, particularly Black Americans.

I created an original scale to measure this disposition, defined by the pairing of two attitudes: first, a desire to improve Black people’s lives, and second, a belief that the group cannot do so for themselves without aid from a more competent patron. What I call the Black paternalism scale includes a series of questions intended to get at the tradeoff between wanting to help Black people and allowing them the agency to decide their own fate. I focus specifically on how these attitudes manifest in White Americans relative to Black Americans, but similar dynamics could be found relative to a number of racialized groups.

How I did my research

In July 2019 I fielded a national survey via Amazon’s Mechanical Turk platform, with 1,756 White American respondents. Each respondent was asked to answer questions from the Black paternalism scale and then asked whether they supported giving judges the option to order sterilization as a punishment for women who, while pregnant, use crack cocaine.

Scoring more highly on the racialized paternalism measure strongly predicts support for this policy, even when controlling for a host of other political and racial attitudes that have been validated by other research, like “authoritarianism”, a preference for adherence to a strong central authority, and “racial resentment,” a measure capturing animosity toward Black people. Moving from those who scored at the lowest end of the Black paternalism scale to those who scored the highest, support for sterilization goes up by 30 percent.

Despite the support for forced sterilization, Whites who scored high on Black paternalism do not express animosity toward African Americans. In fact, they are significantly more likely than those who score lower on the scale to express positive feelings about Black people. Similarly, Democrats are actually slightly more likely than Republicans to show high levels of this attitude.

We have no evidence that racism motivated ICE’s sterilization of immigrant women in detention. But those in government custody often appear to be the ones who are targeted. Given racial biases throughout the criminal justice system, people of color will likely be disproportionately affected – as has happened in Georgia.