“One of the worst polls in 2016 was the Fox News Poll,” Trump wrote. “They were so ridiculously wrong. Fox said they were going to change pollsters, but they didn’t. They totally over sample Democrats to a point that a child could see what is going on. Rasmussen, which was accurate, at 52%."

This is a good example of Trump speaking a very particular language to a very particular group, something he does with regularity.

The obvious trigger for Trump’s complaints was a set of new polls from Fox showing Trump trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in three states, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The new polls, released Thursday evening, paint a grim picture for Trump’s reelection bid. No Republican has won election without winning Ohio, and Trump’s 2016 victory depended heavily on his winning Pennsylvania.

The network's morning show “Fox and Friends” mentioned the new polls shortly before 7 a.m.; Trump, who generally watches Fox News on delay, tweeted criticism of the pollster shortly after.

That criticism isn't new. Trump has repeatedly objected to Fox News's polling, given that it, unlike the network's prime-time programming, has generally offered an objective, realistic assessment of the political moment. Trump justifiably accepts that the network's coverage will paint his administration in a positive light, so when it covers its own polling (which isn't always), he gets frustrated.

Much of what Trump writes in his most recent tweet, though, is unsourced or untrue. That thing about how the network was going to change pollsters might be something the network’s Sean Hannity whispered to him in one of their frequent phone calls, but it’s not something that’s been publicly reported. (In an interview about the polling team following a previous moment of Trump pique, the network’s politics editor said he doesn’t “hear boo” from executives by way of complaint.)

As for Trump's claims about accuracy, well, that's another thing entirely.

In his tweet, the president compares two pollsters, Fox and Rasmussen Reports. He describes Fox News's polling as “one of the worst polls” four years ago and touts Rasmussen as “accurate."

That is certainly the argument that Rasmussen makes. Shortly after the election, it declared that it was the second-most accurate poll on the presidential race, trailing only an Investor’s Business Daily poll. (That IBD poll was somehow the most accurate despite having Trump winning the popular vote by two points, which is not what happened.) This determination, though, depends very much on what you’re looking at.

In 2016, Fox News's polling missed the actual result by 2 percentage points when considering their four-party poll responses. (In other words, looking at their poll results which included minor candidates, as the election did.) It had Hillary Clinton at 48 percent and Trump at 44; the actual result had Clinton at 48 and Trump at 46. (The Post's final poll, conducted with ABC News, had a similar margin, with Clinton at 47 and Trump at 43.)

Rasmussen had Clinton at 45 and Trump at 43 — off by 6 percentage points in total but getting the final margin right.

If you consider that more accurate than Fox News's result, fine. But it's worth noting that this was not the most recent federal election. That came in 2018, with the midterms. On that one, Rasmussen was further from contention as “most accurate."

(The firm’s response to criticism of its 2018 miss is to assert that they were asking about something different from other pollsters and to accuse critics of fraud and defamation.)

In his tweet, Trump for some reason transitions from presidential polling to approval polling, probably because he likes to elevate Rasmussen’s assessments of his approval rating. There’s an obvious reason for that: On 96 percent of days for which Rasmussen has measured Trump’s approval and FiveThirtyEight has compiled an average of all approval polling, Rasmussen’s value is higher, by an average of 4.6 points.

The message Trump is trying to send with all of this is a weird blend of accusation and optimism. He wants to assure his most stalwart supporters that things aren’t as bleak as Fox News suggests — assuming with justification that many of his most stalwart supporters might have been watching Fox News. He also wants to cast polling in general as suspect, save a few exceptions such as the pollster which almost always shows him as more popular than everyone else.

At the moment, FiveThirtyEight's averages of polls in Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania have Trump trailing by 6.4, 1 and 4.7 points, respectively. Those results will change over the next 39 days and, even then, will likely deviate from the actual result. Fox's leads for Biden — respectively 11, 5 and 7 points — are wider than those averages.