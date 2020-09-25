The U.N. has delivered greater stability, prosperity and freedom for many global citizens — even as it has fallen short of its founding ambitions

In his U.N. General Assembly remarks, Trump took up this theme, boasting of U.S.-brokered diplomatic achievements attained outside the U.N.’s auspices, accusing U.N. institutions of failing to stop the pandemic or address key human rights issues.

Many analysts would agree the U.N. has fallen short of its ambitions. At the founding of the United Nations, its charter pledged to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war” and “reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights.” Over time, the U.N. system expanded, establishing specialized agencies like the WHO and related organizations like the World Trade Organization.

Seven decades later, the evidence suggests that the U.N. is part of a liberal international order that has delivered greater stability, prosperity and freedom for many global citizens. In 1945, for instance, fewer than 30 percent of the world’s nations were democratic — that number nearly doubled by 2020, with more than half of the world’s population now living in democratic countries.

Over a similar period, average global GDP per capita skyrocketed from around $3,300 to more than $14,500 and global poverty saw a sharp decline. Security improvements have abetted these humanitarian gains: Studies show that democracies are less likely to go to war with one another and dense economic ties between states have increased the costs of violent conflict while reducing its benefits.

While the U.N. system is not solely responsible for these successes, U.N. peacekeeping operations have helped limit the violence and destruction wrought by civil wars, and the institution itself has mobilized collective action to uphold its foundational norm proscribing inter-state aggression. And the U.N. provides the basis for international human rights treaties and a global forum for publicizing violations.

The U.N.’s problems predate covid-19 and will outlast this pandemic

The president criticized the U.N. for focusing on the wrong problems, arguing that its inattention to human rights has made it less effective. To be sure, as veto-wielding Security Council members, China and Russia have stymied U.N. action, whether in condemning China’s treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang or the Assad regime’s abuses in Syria.

In focusing on human rights, Trump’s speech bypassed broader challenges, like the U.N. system’s failure to keep pace with geopolitical change. The permanent membership of the Security Council no longer represents geopolitical realities — it includes the U.K. but excludes India. The covid-19 crisis, meanwhile, has revealed the WHO’s inability to compel countries to cooperate.

And the multilateral arena lags behind the pace of technological change. Despite the growth of cross-border data flows and digital services like Zoom or telemedicine, the WTO lacks a framework for digital trade. The commercial, political and military dimensions of cyberspace remain largely ungoverned, along with emerging technologies like AI and biotechnology. Despite the proliferation of national and commercial space programs — exemplified by the UAE’s mission to Mars and SpaceX’s successful launch of NASA astronauts — the international Outer Space Treaty is more than 50 years old.

The U.N. has always been a venue for great power competition

President Trump described the WHO as “virtually controlled by” Beijing, calling on the U.N. to “hold China accountable for their actions” on covid-19. On issues ranging from global trade to public health, the Trump administration has proven willing to withdraw from institutions it sees as favoring other countries.

Many analysts would agree that China seeks to expand its influence in the U.N. system. But the U.N. has always been a site of great power competition. Where U.S. and Chinese interests clash, participation in the U.N. can provide Washington with opportunities to lead like-minded global coalitions to oppose Chinese efforts to remake international norms, laws and regimes in Beijing’s favor.

At the same time, participation in the U.N. can help mitigate the costs of great power competition. Where Washington and Beijing can find common ground on issues like global health, climate change and nonproliferation, the U.N. will remain a critical venue for cooperation.

The future of international order will not resemble the past

For much of the post-Cold War period, the United States stood alone as the world’s uncontested superpower and enjoyed considerable latitude for unilateralism. While the U.S. retains the world’s mightiest military, as Trump argued in his speech, China’s rise means that America no longer enjoys unrivaled military and economic primacy.

International relations scholarship suggests that international orders — which are often forged in the wake of warfare – generally reflect the underlying distributions of power and priorities of leading nations. A decline in American power may also mark the end of the U.S. ability to craft order unilaterally and universally according to its own liberal preferences.

Multilateral institutions will likely remain essential, however. As the United States and China engage in competitive order-building, they will likely construct regional, global and functional organizations that reflect issue-specific convergences of power and interests. Though a legacy institution like the U.N. will endure, its relevance will likely diminish as great powers turn to narrower multilateral arrangements among like-minded partners.