Are you still researching how to register and cast your ballot in 2020? The Post has a guide for that. Whether it’s by mail, in person, early or absentee, here’s everything you need to know to vote in your state.

The Washington Post is also one of many newsrooms partnering with ProPublica to hear what problems voters — that’s you — are encountering when trying to cast their ballots this election cycle. The goal is to use tips from readers to accurately report voting experiences leading up to and on Election Day.

Are you a voter? Contact us if you see harassment at the polls, exceptionally long lines, precinct locations changing, voter ID issues, ballot design problems, language barriers or other impediments to voting, both on Election Day and during the weeks of early voting.

Are you a poll worker or election official? We want to know if you’re running into technical problems with equipment or other issues regarding voter identification and registration.

Okay, how do I get in touch?

You can sign up and get in touch to share how your voting experience goes by using one of the options below:

SMS: Text the word VOTE for English, VOTA for Spanish or 投票 for Chinese to 81380. Standard text message rates apply.

WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA for Spanish or 投票 for Chinese to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland

Or, fill out this form by ProPublica.

If you sign up but haven’t already voted in the general election, ProPublica will contact you on Election Day to ask about your voting experience.