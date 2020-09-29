“Look at the electoral votes,” a Trump campaign official told us. “President Trump will win Florida — dead certain — and he'll win [North Carolina]. If he holds all of the other states he won in 2016 but leave out Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — and add Minnesota to the list … he only needs to win one of them to be reelected while Biden has to win all four. ”

“We want to win Pennsylvania and we believe we will but by no means does [Trump] have to win Pennsylvania,” the Trump campaign official added. “There are many paths to victory – some include Pennsylvania and some don’t.”

The interviews with the officials were conducted after the New York Times/Siena College poll was released showing the Democratic nominee leading Trump in Pennsylvania by nine points among likely voters — 49 to 40 percent. And before the release of a new Washington Post- ABC News poll this morning revealing Biden with the same edge in the state Trump narrowly flipped in 2016 — 54 to 45 percent among likely voters:

A senior Trump campaign official told Power Up that Pennsylvania is “obviously the tipping point” to get to 270 electoral votes. But the aide argued it's not essential Trump win the Midwestern battleground states full of the White, working-class voters that form Trump's base. The official added “the states directly to the left” of Pennsylvania on the electoral map – meaning states Trump is less likely to win – include “Wisconsin and then Michigan or Minnesota."

However, both officials said they were confident Trump could again win the Keystone State. They maintain the campaign's internal polling shows the race there closer than public polling indicates, though they didn't share specific numbers. One official said the campaign's internal polling in the state has been “steadily tightening” and “within a margin of error for several months now.”

“Remember how late [those states] broke for the president in 2016?” said the senior official. “ I think whether we are up one [point] or down one in Pennsylvania, it’s pretty damn close. ”

“ Mr. Biden has not trailed in a public poll of Pennsylvania since June. But his lead narrowed over the summer as the state trended back toward toss-up status, evoking memories of Mr. Trump’s slim victory there in 2016,” the New York Times's Trip Gabriel and Isabella Grullon Paz report. toss-up

“If [the Biden campaign] thinks they’re up by 9 in Pennsylvania, they are absolutely insane and you probably shouldn't take anything they have to say they have to say seriously,” the senior official added.

🚨: Trump's path to reelection is made a lot harder without winning at least one of the three states he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin. Pennsylvania offers 20 electoral votes, the most out of the three.

“ Whatever his current deficit, Trump has a path to holding the state in November if he can replicate what happened four years ago, ” our colleagues Scott Clement and Dan Balz report.

Reminder: “A month before the 2016 election, several Pennsylvania polls showed Trump trailing by double digits. [Hillary] Clinton’s lead deteriorated in the final two weeks of that campaign, a time in which her campaign was buffeted by renewed questions about her private email system. Exit polls show that Trump won late-deciding voters by double-digits and carried the state by about 45,000 votes, or seven-tenths of a percent.”

Why this matters: “ Pennsylvania is the most populous of three Rust Belt states that proved decisive in the 2016 election, ” per Scott and Dan. “ Trump defeated [Clinton] in Pennsylvania as well as Wisconsin and Michigan by less than one percentage point each. All three states had voted for Democratic presidential nominees in the previous six elections before shifting to Trump.”

By the numbers: Trump currently trails Biden in all three states, according to recent public polling. A Post/ABC News poll released earlier this month showed Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin — 52 to 46 percent among likely voters — and by a 16 -point margin in Minnesota. Trump is also trailing Biden in Michigan; a new NBC News/ Marist poll showed Biden ahead of Trump by 8 points points there among likely voters.

The Trump campaign's logic appears to rely on the president winning Minnesota if he loses the other three states, along with Florida and North Carolina where the president is ahead in public polling.

In 2016, Trump lost Minnesota — the state that's “ long been the one that got away ” for Republicans by less than two points. But voters seem to have shifted away from the president since then, despite it being the center of protests against police brutality that Trump has targeted with his law-and-order message.

In Pennsylvania, Trump is still winning the White voters without four-year college degrees who drove home his victory in 2016, according to the new Post/ABC poll. But his support in Western Pennsylvania is weaker than it was last time around:

“ Trump leads Biden by 17 points among this group in the poll, although Trump won them by more than 30 points both nationally and in Pennsylvania four years ago, ” Scott and Dan report.

But Biden is catching up in some places Clinton lost by a wide margin: “Excluding Democratic-leaning Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, Trump has 50 percent support to Biden’s 47 percent among registered voters in western counties of the state. In 2016, Trump won these counties by 29 points. ”

And much like in other battlegrounds, Trump is significantly trailing Biden among White college graduates and non-White voters:

“Biden also boasts a 23-point lead among White college graduates and a 64-point lead among non-White voters, similar to or larger than Clinton’s advantages with these two groups of voters four years ago. ”

The 270th vote: The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment. But my colleagues Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer reported on Monday "the Democratic group Priorities USA, which invests heavily in battleground polling, currently predicts that Pennsylvania will deliver the 270th electoral vote to Biden.”

“ Their current data show 54 percent of the Republican spending is now on states more likely to be won by Trump than Pennsylvania, compared to 25 percent on states less likely to be won. By comparison, the Democratic side is clearly playing offense, with half its money going to states where Trump is polling stronger than Pennsylvania, compared to 25 percent where he is weaker,” per Josh and Michael.

“The weekly Trump television cutbacks have been particularly stark in Michigan, a state that Trump won by less than a quarter of 1 percent in 2016,” Dawsey and Scherer add. “The Biden campaign’s ad buyers estimate that Trump has been halving his investment in the state, despite a competitive Senate race. Since late March, the Trump campaign and outside allies have spent about $9.5 million on television in the state, compared with about $37 million on the Democratic side, according to Democratic tracking of the television spending.”

“ They are probably basing that on internal polling, if they've decided to cut back,” Charles Ballard, the director of the State of the State Survey at Michigan State, told Power Up. “M ost of the polls has shown Biden ahead by anywhere from five to ten points depending on which state you look at. It reminds me of when the 2008 McCain campaign gave up on Michigan in the first week in October.”

But the Trump campaign insists it has the necessary ad dollars and said it's pared back spending in certain states because of the campaign's ground game and Trump's travel schedule.

“Everyone thinks TV spending is the silver bullet – this isn't 2000 anymore,” the senior Trump campaign official told us. “We have one of the largest direct mail of any Republican nominee for president. We have a monstrous field effort knocking on a million doors a week and we're still registering voters frankly. It’s kind of an all of the above approach – there are efficient ways to talk to a voter.”

The other Trump official argued Biden is focused on TV ads to make up for a lack of on-the-ground campaigning because of the novel coronavirus: “First they said not door knocking because of covid-19 but now other Democrats are saying we want to door knock. And now the Biden campaign says we are not doing it because we don't think it works. There is no one in the political universe who thinks door knocking doesn’t work. We know it increases turnout dramatically."

Shot: "While you might hear our opponent spend a lot of time talking about the millions of door knocks or attempts that they're making week to week, those metrics actually don't have any impact on reaching voters," Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, told reporters in a call earlier in September . "Our metric of success, the numbers we look at and use, are conversations."

Chaser: “One thing that field [organizers] are really good at: chasing absentee ballots,” the senior Trump campaign official added. “One way to do that is to knock on their door.”

Trump campaign officials also maintain the president remains competitive in Pennsylvania because of his economic message. The Post-ABC News poll showed Trump has a narrow leg up on the issue: “…the poll finds that 53 percent of Pennsylvania’s registered voters approve of Trump’s management of the economy.”

“One quarter of Pennsylvania’s registered voters cite the economy as the most important issue in their vote choice — more than any other issue,” per Dan and Scott. “The coronavirus outbreak is second at 18 percent, with a trio of issues — crime and safety, equal treatment of racial groups, and health care — grouped closely behind. Ranking lowest is ‘the next appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court,’ with 9 percent saying it is their top issue.”

However: “Although the president has net positive ratings on his handling of the economy, he enjoys no advantage over Biden on the question of who Pennsylvania voters trust to handle the issue going forward."

“…but 57 percent disapprove of [Trump's] handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and that issue appears to sway more voters than does the economy."

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh argues that much like 2016, the enthusiasm gap between Biden and Trump is more telling — 71 percent of registered voters are “very enthusiastic” about voting for the president 51 percent who feel the same about supporting Biden.

He chalks up the discrepancy in the public polling versus their internal polling to the “hidden Trump voter phenomenon”:

“There’s definitely a hidden Trump voter phenomenon — people have been told the last four years that if you support Trump you are bad person and racist so if a strange person calls and asks you who you are voting for — why would you tell them that?” Murtaugh said. “We don’t think that polling ever captures a changing, voting population.”

The people

TRUMP'S FINANCES SHAKE UP TONIGHT'S DEBATE: “For Trump, who has fought relentlessly to keep his tax records private, a report showing he had paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and again in 2017 immediately posed a threat to his carefully crafted image as a successful businessman and ‘America First’ patriot. The revelations appeared to take his campaign by surprise, jolting the race just days after Trump announced his choice to fill a Supreme Court vacancy,” Toluse Olorunnipa and Sean Sullivan report.

One point that drives the reports home: “The average middle-class American household paid approximately three times as much in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 as Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul with properties and developments all over the world,” “The average middle-class American household paid approximately three times as much in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 as Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul with properties and developments all over the world,” Jeff Stein and Christopher Ingraham report

The Biden campaign is continuing to highlight the story:

How to watch: The debate starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Our colleague Libby Casey will anchor our coverage beginning at 8 p.m. and continuing after the debate ends. You can watch everything right on The Post's home page or set a reminder for YouTube.

Could tonight set a record?: More than 84 million people watched Trump and Clinton's first debate. The Los Angeles Times's More than 84 million people watched Trump and Clinton's first debate. The Los Angeles Times's David Lauter and Janet Hook write the intense interest in the current campaign could set a new high mark. “Nearly three-quarters of the country’s registered voters plan to watch the first, according to a Monmouth University poll,” our colleague John Wagner adds

Can Trump shake off the first debate curse?: “Presidents seeking re-election have often struggled in their first debates: Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush,” USA Today wrote in 2012 before President Obama faced off against Mitt Romney. Obama joined that list soon after, but later had the last laugh at his second inaugural.

At the White House

DRIP, DRIP, DRIP: “By analyzing the tax records, the New York Times was able to place a value on Mr. Trump’s celebrity. While the returns show that he earned some $197 million directly from ‘The Apprentice’ over 16 years — roughly in line with what he has claimed — they also reveal that an additional $230 million flowed from the fame associated with it,” the Times's Mike McIntire, Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig report.

The future president milked his renewed fame for everything he could: “He slapped his name on everything from steaks and vodka to a board game and cologne,” the Times reports.

But not all of it was for $500,000 payments to hawk Double Stuf Oreos: The Times writes that Trump “actively capitalized on the economic anxiety” as the economy was collapsing, lending his name to ventures like a vitamin marketing company that he said would help people “opt out of the recession.” His various speeches aimed at teaching people the secrets of his success netted “8.8 million over 10 years, including $1 million in 2009 — the nadir of the Great Recession, when desperate people were drawn to promises of a fast payday ."

The deluge of cash fueled a familiar cycle: “Just as, years before, the money Trump secretly received from his father allowed him to assemble a wobbly collection of Atlantic City casinos and other disparate enterprises that then collapsed around him, the new influx of cash helped finance a buying spree that saw him snap up golf resorts, a business not known for easy profits. Indeed, the tax records show that his golf properties have been hemorrhaging millions of dollars for years.”

But his empire is collapsing, again, without a shot being Fired!: “H e has huge balances on loans, soon to come due, from Deutsche Bank, including $160 million on his Washington hotel in the Old Post Office building and $148 million on the Doral golf resort. Neither of those businesses is turning a profit,” the Times reports.

On the Hill

DEMS HAVE A NEW STIMULUS OFFER: “The White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resumed discussions over a possible economic relief bill as Democrats offered a $2.2 trillion package and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin immediately engaged in talks,” Erica Werner reports.

Pelosi and Mnuchin also agreed to talk this morning.

The price tag is still above what Republicans have said they would back: But it is a step down from the $3.4 trillion Heroes Act the House passed in May. “It was not immediately clear whether the talks would bear fruit or whether Democratic leaders would use the bill to provide political cover for moderate House Democrats, who have grown increasingly anxious over Congress’s recent inaction on pandemic relief legislation.”

There might be areas of agreement: “There is some overlap in the White House’s goals with the things Democrats included in their new bill, our colleague writes.

The details: “The Democrats’ bill would extend the $32 billion payroll support program for the airline industry, which is scheduled to expire on Sept. 30, threatening tens of thousands of jobs. It would include another round of $1,200 stimulus payments, as well as renew the expired unemployment benefits of $600 per week.

The bill also funds some programs Republicans previously supported: “It would, for example, extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses and provide $182 billion for K-12 schools and $39 billion for postsecondary schools. An additional $57 billion would go toward other child-care costs.”

Outside the Beltway

GLOBAL COVID DEATH TOLL TOPS 1 MILLION: “That’s as many as live in San Jose, Calif.; Volgograd, Russia; or Qom, Iran,” Marc Fisher, Gerry Shih, Chico Harlan, Terrence McCoy and Joanna Slater report. “It is a pandemic that has divided countries from within, yet unites the world in common anguish and loss.”

The White House pressured the CDC over reopening schools: “As part of their behind-the-scenes effort, White House officials also tried to circumvent the C.D.C. in a search for alternate data showing that the pandemic was weakening and posed little danger to children,” the Times's Mark Mazzetti, Noah Weiland and Sharon LaFraniere report.

The struggles of remote learning are heartbreaking: “ The biggest challenge was not technological. No one made sure that Shemar logged on to his daily class or completed the assignments that were piling up in his Google Classroom account, ” about Shemar, a Baltimore student he tutors, who was often “revived” by in-person classes, but like so many others has been left behind amid the pandemic. Alec MacGillis writes in the New Yorker abouta Baltimore student he tutors, who was often “revived” by in-person classes, but like so many others has been left behind amid the pandemic.

Fauci shrugs off Atlas:

In the media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Kentucky attorney general will share Breonna Taylor grand jury recording: “Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) will release a recording of the grand jury proceedings that led to no charges for the death of Breonna Taylor, a spokeswoman said late last night, hours after an unidentified juror filed a court motion criticizing the attorney general’s statements and asking to share details so that “the truth may prevail,” Hannah Knowles reports.

Courts view GOP's fraud claims skeptically: “A review by The Washington Post of nearly 90 state and federal voting lawsuits found that judges have been broadly skeptical as Republicans use claims of voter fraud to argue against such changes, declining to endorse the GOP’s arguments or dismissing them as they examined limits on mail voting. In no case did a judge back Trump’s view — refuted by experts — that fraud is a problem significant enough to sway a presidential election,” Elise Viebeck reports.

We have our first major champion in the covid era: “As the final seconds finally ticked off the clock at Rogers Place in Edmonton, the players on the Tampa Bay Lightning bench threw their gloves in the air and streamed onto the ice with unbridled joy. An NHL season unlike any that had come before had finally ended, and the Lightning had found redemption and was more than ready to celebrate,” Samantha Pell writes of the Lightning's 4-2 series win over the Dallas Stars.