ALLIANCE, Ohio — Joe Biden had come to town, but it wasn’t exactly easy to see him. The Democratic nominee, traveling through eastern Ohio on a chartered train, had stopped here for a socially distanced speech and news conference, with invited guests gathered at the station. Across the tracks, hundreds of people rallied, unable to hear the candidate. Even if they'd wanted to, supporters of President Trump had brought a sound system, alternating loudly between songs like “God Bless the USA” and audio clips of Biden's gaffes.

“He’s doing an interview right now — let’s make sure he hears us!” one Republican organizer shouted through a bullhorn. “Former Democrats for Trump! Let's hear you!”

Biden supporters outnumbered the Trump supporters, but only barely. Nobody was surprised. Until the past few weeks, Ohio was seen as a lock for the Trump campaign, a swing state that had swung, thanks to conservative Democrats in this part of Ohio walking away from the party. Biden's campaign, which bought a few ads around the party's August convention, has expanded its buy, adding ads in the Mahoning Valley media market that Democrats lost badly four years ago.

But unlike some parts of the Midwest, which moved back toward Democrats in 2016, eastern and Appalachian Ohio stayed red in 2018. Household names who'd won it easily before, like Sen. Sherrod Brown, saw their vote share decline. The Democrats' post-debate optimism is running up against decades-long trends, and local Republican parties that have successfully defined themselves around the president — antiabortion, pro-police and against laissez-faire trade deals. Biden’s stops, which focused on health care and tax fairness, were designed to give voters another, more populist option.

Biden’s six-city tour was focused mostly on places where Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign had cratered. “I think some we can win back; others, it's about cutting the margin,” Biden told reporters late Wednesday, when the tour was over. “A lot of White, working-class Democrats thought we forgot them and didn't pay attention. I want them to know I mean sincerely that I'm going to be your president, I hear them, I listen to them. I get it. I get their sense of being left behind.”

Democrats have said that about rural areas and working-class White voters across the country. Ohio, until recently, just seemed too far out of reach. Barack Obama had won it by three points in 2012, not far off his national margin in the popular vote. Democrats, having watched nervously as thousands of their eastern Ohio voters pulled Republican primary ballots to support Trump, were hopeful that Trump's unpopularity in suburbs would override any losses in rural areas. They were wrong. Clinton lost the state by nine points, far behind her average across the country.

Just as the exodus of White working-class Democrats had turned West Virginia into a red state, just as it had ended Missouri's decades-long status as a bellwether, fate seemed to knock Ohio out of the front-line swing states. In 2019, when the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA revealed its ad strategy for 2020, it notably left out Ohio. The explanation: “If Ohio is in play, we’ll have already won the easier states and have 270 electoral votes.”

That's still how Democrats view this state — flippable only if Biden is winning in a rout. Zack Space, a former Democratic congressman from the region who lost a statewide race for auditor in 2018, said he was surprised by how few former Democrats crossed back to support the party then, without Trump on the ballot. The difference-maker, he suggested, was Trump's focus on “the idea that there was an invasion of Mexicans, coming in a caravan.” Trump might try that again, but the effects of the novel coronavirus might have loosened up his support.

“We all know that Biden’s going to run up the score in urban and suburban areas, but the question is whether he can mitigate the damage in this region,” Space said. “If he loses 42-58, instead of 35-65, he could pull out a win statewide. And I think that's possible. When I drive through, I see some Biden signs. Four years ago, the only Hillary Clinton signs I saw were ‘Hillary for Prison.’”

Alliance, a city of 22,000 that had lost a quarter of its population since the 1960s, was the sort of place that had elected Trump. It's split between Stark County, which had tended to break narrowly for the winner in statewide elections, and Mahoning County, which contains Youngstown, the biggest Democratic stronghold between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Trump won Stark by 17 points and lost Mahoning by just three. Every precinct between Youngstown and Alliance backed the president.

In a series of interviews here, Democrats said they were encouraged to see less visible opposition to Biden than they'd seen for Clinton. But they didn't see the kind of support Obama used to get, much less Bill Clinton.

“I kind of thought I was the only Biden voter in Alliance,” said Tony Lamonica, a 64-year-old retired computer programmer who'd come down to the station to support the candidate.

The president's supporters were far more visible, even if they didn't bother to join the peaceful protest of Biden. Daisy Blankenship, 35, who managed a store with her husband, had draped a Trump flag across its windows and planted more Trump signs in the yard, across from her son's toys.

“It's not the Democrats for the workers, like it uses to be. It's more about control,” Blankenship said. “Keep everybody at home. Give them free cheese and a check in the mail.” Asked about Trump's policies, she focused on his experience before entering the White House. “He's not a politician. He's a businessman. He's unique.”

Other former Democrats — some, but not all of the voters who said they supported the president — had specific gripes with the party. It had become centered on “socialism.” It had lurched toward “globalism.” It had become too critical of police and supportive of civil unrest, an issue that had not reached yet fever pitch in 2016. And it had not worked as hard as Trump to renegotiate international trade deals.

"Bill Clinton was good president," said Jody Burkey, 53, who said his scrap metal business had begun booming the day after Trump's election. "The economy was doing good at the time. But some of the things that he did — you know, the after-effects of NAFTA and whatnot — kind of destroyed our country."

Democrats had a theory that some, not all, of their lost voters could be brought back under the tent. Republicans had a reality: They kept adding voters and took special notice when those people said, proudly, that they had pulled Democratic ballots for years and never would again.

“When I moved here 15 years ago, the county was blue, top to bottom, just like Cleveland,” said Cindy Spink, the GOP chairwoman of Ashtabula County — north of Youngstown, blue in 2012, and the site of a 19-point Trump victory in 2016. “And now we have Democrats who walk into our headquarters and say they're voting straight Republican, down the ticket. It just keeps happening. People are fed up."

Reading list

“Belligerent Trump debate performance stokes fears among Republicans about November,” by Robert Costa and Matt Viser

The second- (and third-) day jitters about an aggressive debate approach.

What works on Twitter and what works with persuadable voters might be different.

“Biden stiff-arms the left — which holds its fire,” by Sean Sullivan, David Weigel and Annie Linskey

The Democrats' left flank is letting the nominee distance himself from (some of) their ideas.

“The war on voting,” by Jim Rutenberg

A long history of “fraud” panic.

Riding the rails with the Democratic nominee.

“Biden lead looks firmer as Midwest moves his way,” by Kyle Klondik and J. Miles Coleman

The map is shifting in one direction, for now.

On the trail

It got lost in the chaos of Tuesday night's debate, but one of the most surprising exchanges between Trump and Biden centered on something Trump had said he wanted to do for years: appoint a Supreme Court justice inclined to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“That's on the ballot as well, in the court,” Biden said of the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. “That's also at stake right now.”

Trump appeared to startle Biden by disputing that point. “You don't know what's on the ballot,” he said. “Why is it on the ballot?” Talking over the Democratic nominee, the president insisted there was “nothing happening” on Roe and that bringing his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, into the conversation made no sense.



“You don't know her view on Roe v. Wade,” Trump said. “You don't know her view.”

Outside the debate hall, that's not how conservatives view Barrett. Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), who had said he would support only a nominee dedicated to overturning Roe, has told reporters that Barrett meets the test. Barrett, who was a conservative academic for far longer than she's been a judge, is also on the record against abortion, co-signing a letter 14 years ago in which conservatives said they would “oppose abortion on demand and defend the right to life from fertilization to natural death” and “pray to end abortion.”

Yet outside of deep red states, Republicans have been a little reluctant to put Barrett forward as the answer to 48 years of organizing — a judge who could overturn Roe. In her first debate this week with Democrat Theresa Greenfield, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, like Trump, challenged the premise that Barrett would rule as Hawley expected her to rule.

“I think the likelihood of Roe v. Wade being overturned is very minimal,” she said. “I don't see that happening.”

If there's a dispute here, it's what “overturning Roe” means. In the initial stage of the fight against the ruling, antiabortion conservatives favored a Human Life Amendment that would constitutionally prohibit the practice, defining life as beginning at the moment of conception. Many conservatives still support that, and while there was no Republican Party platform this year, the 2016 platform (still in effect) backs a Human Life Amendment.

But there is no clear path to passing such an amendment, which would require approval from 34 states. There is a path to confirming conservative judges who will approve of restrictive abortion laws, which opponents call “TRAP Laws,” designed to make abortion effectively illegal. This past summer, the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law designed to wipe out most legal abortion in the state by requiring doctors who performed them to have admitting privileges at hospitals.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined in that decision with the court's four liberals — one of whom died last month. The assumption made by Hawley and others is that laws designed like this could survive scrutiny if Barrett were to join the court and vote with her four most reliably conservative colleagues. Some Democratic-run states have passed laws that would keep abortion legal if Roe were wiped out or a new court blew some holes in it. But in Republican states, or states where antiabortion Democrats still control key votes, it would be open season, and it's unclear what would happen to people who crossed state lines to have a procedure now criminalized in their state.

That's more complicated than the usual 30-second ad or debate answer, so in court fights, Democrats tend to shorthand their goal as “preserving Roe v. Wade.” Republicans and social conservatives, who've been winning more of these state battles than they've lost, tend to stay away from discussing Roe and push Democrats on less popular, narrower aspects of legal abortion — whether taxpayers should fund abortion, whether a viable fetus revealed to have some health or developmental problem should be legal to terminate, and so on. At the start of this cycle, in early 2019, some in the antiabortion movement were hopeful that they could hang looser abortion laws around the Democrats, accusing them of favoring “infanticide” if they did not require doctors to do everything possible to keep babies alive if delivered during botched abortions.

The Supreme Court fight reset that debate. Trump's debate answer was markedly different from the one he gave about the court four years ago, in the final debate with Hillary Clinton. The moderator, coincidentally, was the same one who handled Tuesday's debate: Fox News host Chris Wallace.

“I feel that the justices that I am going to appoint — and I’ve named 20 of them — the justices that I’m going to appoint will be pro-life,” Trump said. He expanded on that in a later question, about the effects of overturning Roe: “If that would happen, because I am pro-life, and I will be appointing pro-life judges, I would think that that will go back to the individual states.”

“Do you want to see the court overturn Roe v. Wade?” Wallace asked.

“Well, if we put another two or perhaps three justices on, that’s really what’s going to be — that will happen,” Trump said. “And that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court.”

Ad watch

President Trump, “President Trump's Supreme Court Pick: Amy Coney Barrett.” The last time there was a Supreme Court vacancy this close to an election, the newest technology for political communication was the telegraph. So, this is a first: a presidential reelection spot all about the president's nominee. Here, Barrett is described as a “proud Christian and mother of seven,” and voters are warned that Democrats are “attacking Barrett's faith and family.” But because elected Democrats have steered far away from discussing Barrett's Catholicism — clumsy 2017 attempts to do so helped make her a star — the only voice in the ad is HBO host Bill Maher, an atheist who said after Barrett's nomination that the nominee was “really, really Catholic.”

Steve Daines, “Pre-Existing Conditions.” It's a rite of passage in this year's Senate races: Republican incumbents (and challengers) saying that they'd never support the elimination of Obamacare-style health-care protections, though they had voted to repeal the law. Daines says here that Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, is “using my vote to fix the Obamacare mess to lie to you about preexisting conditions.” Daines says he supports them, in terms we've seen in other GOP ads.

Americans for Prosperity Action, “Thom Tillis: Freedom in Health Care.” The Koch-funded grass-roots group has been on the ground in North Carolina for weeks, with a door-to-door campaign and messaging on its main 2020 theme: health-care choice, with no mention of repealing the ACA. “Thom Tillis supports getting government out of the way in our health care,” one voter says. “Thom Tillis has voted to make our health care more accessible and more affordable.”

Lindsey O. Graham, “100 Years.” In his first competitive race since 2002, and his most expensive race ever by a long shot, Graham has portrayed Democratic Jaime Harrison as a down-the-line leftist, while also emphasizing the resources a senior senator can bring back to state. The focus here is the funding secured for dredging the Port of Charleston in 2019: “Lindsey Graham went to work. Reaching across the aisle, he secured federal funding to make Charleston the deepest on the east coast.”

Dan Sullivan, “Fighting By Our Side.” Elected in 2014, narrowly, Sullivan hasn't established himself in Alaska as strongly as Graham has in South Carolina. The initial premise here is similar to the one in Graham's ad: Sullivan helped with “securing military construction money for the F-35 at Allison, and missile defense at Fort Greeley and Clear.” The angle is that Al Gross, the independent running as the Democratic nominee, would “empower Bernie Sanders, the author of defund the military,” if Democrats won the Senate. There's no bill dubbed “defund the military,” but Sanders has proposed military budget cuts, and they'd be more likely if Republicans lost power.

David Perdue, “Experience.” Georgia Republicans were a little surprised by the resilience of Jon Ossoff, an unsuccessful 2017 candidate for Congress who was not the Democrats' first choice for this race. Perdue has been updating some of the arguments the party made then: that Ossoff had a thin résumé (a Hill staffer and investigative filmmaker) and would be led around by the “radical left.” Here, a narrator says that Ossoff hasn't “created an American job,” while Perdue, who rose from semi-obscurity in 2014 by running as a successful businessman, has created “thousands."

Poll watch

Would you like to see the ACA remain in place? Would you want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade? (Quinnipiac, 1,123 likely South Carolina voters)

ACA

Yes: 52%

No: 42%

Roe v. Wade

No: 55%

Yes: 37%

New York-based Quinnipiac has consistently found outstanding numbers for Democrats in Southern states — which has made partisans a little wary of trusting their horse race numbers. This poll, which found both the state's Senate race and the presidential race within the margin of error, found 35 percent of White voters backing Biden and 36 percent backing Jaime Harrison, levels of White support unseen in the state in federal elections since the 1990s. The same electorate trusts Trump more than Biden to make Supreme Court appointments, with a caveat: The prospects of a new court overturning Roe v. Wade and invalidating the Affordable Care Act are not popular.

There's a racial gap on those questions. Just 42 percent of White voters say they disagree with Roe, which is low in a reliably conservative state, and 24 percent of Black voters say the same. But while 55 percent of White voters want the ACA invalidated, just 5 percent of Black voters do, nearly half the proportion of Black voters who support Trump over Biden.

In the states

Republicans, looking for footholds on this year's Senate map, are putting more money into Michigan, where donor favorite John James has trailed Democratic Sen. Gary Peters but kept the race within single digits.

As first reported by Roll Call, the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, will spend $9 million in Michigan; that comes a week after Americans for Prosperity Action, which had not included the race in its initial set of 2020 investments, began running ads that portray James, who runs a logistics company in Detroit, as a candidate who can “jump start” the state's economy. The tone's the same as James's own ads: Peters, an unflashy senator whose 2014 win came over a weak opponent, hasn't been visible enough or racked up major accomplishments.

“The only thing Gary Peters has accomplished over his years in Washington is to keep Michigan’s Senate seat warm for his successor,” SLF's Stephen Law told Roll Call.

Law's network had already been involved in the race, with its One Nation affiliate running $5.4 million in ads largely about coronavirus and the economy — echoing James's argument that Peters, the ranking member of the Senate's Homeland Security, has some culpability for the pandemic's effects because of hearings he didn't attend. (As a 501(c)4 nonprofit, the group has to run some “educational” ads, which urge Peters to support a tax-cut bill that has no chance of Senate passage.) James out-fundraised Peters in every quarter of this year, too, though he ended the August primary with slightly less cash on hand.

The new SLF investment is smaller than the group's reservations in Republican-held Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky and North Carolina. But it comes days after the Senate Majority PAC, its Democratic counterpart, announced $6.5 million in reservations to help Jaime Harrison in his challenge to Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) As the president continues to lag in polls, the Senate, where Republicans could lose two or three seats and retain control in 2021, has become more important to the party's donors. (If Joe Biden were to win the election, a Vice President Kamala D. Harris would break ties on legislation and nominations in a 50-50 Senate.)

James substantially lagged Peters in polls this summer, after the wave of protests against police violence, but gained some ground during an ad blitz. Worth watching now: the effect of the Supreme Court battle on voter opinions. Like every Democrat running this year, Peters has linked the court fight to the fate of the Affordable Care Act, which will go before the court for the third time in November.

The issue's been tricky for James, who's said that he would prefer to “keep the parts of Obamacare that work,” a shift from his 2018 support for repealing it. After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Peters joined the Senate Democratic caucus in calling for an appointment to be delayed until after the election, while James said cryptically that “we need to get back to those times where people from both political parties worked together.” That led to headlines like “John James stands out for not taking stance on vacant Supreme Court seat,” something Democrats, who went on the air early to blunt James, think they can exploit.

Candidate tracker

President Trump and Joe Biden both returned to the trail Wednesday, with Biden holding, literally, his most ambitious schedule of events since March: five appearances in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, with remarks at each one. The “Build Back Better Express Train Tour” stopped in Cleveland and Alliance, Ohio, then Pittsburgh, before routing to two places where Democrats had lost ground for years: Greensburg and Johnston, Pa.

He did a run of media interviews, too, repeatedly getting asked about the tone of the debate, whether he would take a position on “court-packing” (he wouldn't), and the details of his fracking policy.

“I can say unequivocally I will not ban fracking,” Biden told a Johnstown news station. “No, not fracking on federal land, [but] will not ban fracking. I will insist that water supply and methane leakage are taken care of.” But Biden got more questions about the court than fracking, a sign of trouble as he continues dodging the question.

The president raised money near Minneapolis, then went north to Duluth, Minn., for his shortest rally in a while — less than 50 minutes. As he's done on other stops in the state, he attacked refugee resettlement and Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali refugee elected to Congress. He also referred to an undercover sting video that baselessly accused Omar of being part of a voter fraud ring, though it was mistakenly premised on the state preventing “ballot harvesting.” (A court order has removed the state's usual limit on people gathering more than three ballots to deliver them to election offices.)

“What about Omar where she gets caught harvesting?” Trump asked. “What the hell is going on? I hope your U.S. attorney is involved. What is going on with Omar? I’ve been reading these reports for two years about how corrupted, crooked she is. Let’s get with it. Let’s get with it. I mean, frankly, harvesting is terrible, but it’s the least of the things that she has done. How the hell? Then she tells us how to run our country. Can you believe it?”

Trump will hold a Friday night rally in Sanford, Fla., and two Saturday rallies in Wisconsin, in Janesville and Green Bay, the major cities in the southeastern and northeastern parts of the state (see a breakdown of Wisconsin's political “states” here) — amid protests from Democratic leaders there, who warn that coronavirus cases have been increasing.

Kamala D. Harris will campaign in Nevada on Friday, potentially staying out west ahead of Wednesday's debate with Mike Pence, in Salt Lake City.

