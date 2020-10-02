Below is the most recent list of who we know has tested positive or negative, and what their proximity to the president and others was.

Tested positive

President Trump

When tested positive: Announced in the wee hours of Friday morning.

AD

Where he has been: Trump held a fundraiser at his property in Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday, spoke with reporters and held a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, participated in a debate with former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday, held a White House event on coronavirus testing on Monday and held a news conference on Sunday.

AD

First lady Melania Trump

When tested positive: Announced alongside Trump’s diagnosis Friday morning.

Where she has been: She attended the debate Tuesday, where she was pictured wearing a mask despite other members of Trump’s family not doing so. She also took part in a reception with Gold Star families Sunday at the White House.

AD

Hope Hicks

When tested positive: Had symptoms Wednesday and tested positive Thursday morning.

Where she has been: Hicks is one of Trump’s closest advisers and traveled with Trump on Air Force One and Marine One this week. She fell ill at the rally Wednesday in Minnesota and was quarantined on Air Force One on the trip back.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

When tested positive: Wednesday, though it wasn’t reported till Friday.

Where she has been: She was last around Trump at a Sept. 25 fundraiser and flew home to Michigan the next day. Given the elapsed time, it’s not clear whether her case is related to the others.

Tested negative

Vice President Pence

AD

AD

Karen Pence

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Where she has been: Barrett appeared alongside Trump on Saturday, with neither wearing a mask, when he announced her nomination. She has since then been meeting personally with senators ahead of her planned confirmation hearings, which remain planned for the week of Oct. 12.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Where he has been: Mnuchin has spent recent days spearheading the White House’s negotiations on a coronavirus relief bill, which has involved meeting with congressional leaders.

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Barron Trump

Awaiting test results