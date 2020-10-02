“Given the nature of the interactions, there are a potentially large number of people who are going to meet the exposure definition,” said Lisa Margakis, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. She said that large number is "just based upon the public events that we know of, and I’m sure there are many private meetings that need to be considered too.”

Below is the most recent list of who we know has tested positive or negative, and what their proximity to the president and others was.

AD

AD

It’s important to emphasize, though, that one negative test doesn’t mean one hasn’t contracted the virus. White House adviser Hope Hicks, for example, tested negative before falling ill Wednesday, and then tested positive. As Margakis noted, the incubation period is generally two to 14 days, but for most people is around four or five days. Anyone who is exposed should quarantine for 14 days. As for possible transmissions, generally speaking it’s key to look at the interactions for 48 hours before a positive test or the onset of symptoms.

Tested positive

President Trump

When tested positive: Announced in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Where he has been: Trump held a fundraiser at his property in Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday, spoke with reporters and held a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday, participated in a debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday (Biden and running mate Kamala D. Harris have tested negative), held a White House event on coronavirus testing Monday and held a news conference Sunday.

AD

AD

First lady Melania Trump

When tested positive: Announced alongside Trump’s diagnosis Friday morning.

Where she has been: She attended the debate Tuesday, where she was pictured wearing a mask despite other members of Trump’s family not doing so. She also took part in a reception with Gold Star families Sunday at the White House, where she and most others did not wear a mask.

Hope Hicks

When tested positive: Had symptoms Wednesday and tested positive Thursday morning.

Where she has been: Hicks is one of Trump’s closest advisers and traveled with Trump on Air Force One and Marine One this week. She fell ill at the rally Wednesday in Minnesota and was quarantined on Air Force One on the trip back.

AD

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah)

When tested positive: Thursday.

Where he has been: Met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday (Barrett has tested negative) and has met with Senate colleagues in recent days. He said he previously tested negative before a White House visit in recent days, apparently referring to attending Barrett’s outdoors announcement Saturday, where few were wearing masks.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

AD

When tested positive: Wednesday, though it wasn’t reported until Friday.

Where she has been: She was last around Trump at a Sept. 25 fundraiser and flew home to Michigan the next day. Given the elapsed time, it’s not clear whether her case is related to the others.

AD

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins

When tested positive: This week.

Where he has been: Jenkins attended Barrett’s announcement on Saturday, after which he was criticized for not wearing a mask and later apologized. The university said he got tested after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the virus.

Tested negative

Vice President Pence

Karen Pence

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Where she has been: Barrett appeared alongside Trump on Saturday, with neither wearing a mask, when he announced her nomination. She has since then been meeting personally with senators ahead of her planned confirmation hearings, which remain planned for the week of Oct. 12.

AD

AD

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Where he has been: Pompeo has been traveling overseas since Sept. 27 and took a test while traveling to Croatia on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Where he has been: Mnuchin has spent recent days spearheading the White House’s negotiations on a coronavirus relief bill, including meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday. (Pelosi is awaiting test results.)

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow

Barron Trump

Awaiting test results

Trump debate adviser Chris Christie