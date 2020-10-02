Trump’s illness means that he’ll be in isolation at the White House for the immediate term — and, therefore, not actively campaigning. The president has long seen his rallies as instrumental to his political success, one of the reasons that he was eager that they resume earlier this year. Until his health is improved and the risk of infecting others reduced, he won’t be holding any event, much less a large rally.

As The Washington Post has reported, it’s not clear when Trump contracted the virus or when he might have been contagious to others. Over the course of this week, he traveled or met repeatedly with members of his family, campaign aides and elected officials. Out of an abundance of caution, his reelection campaign has canceled events including members of his family, who generally serve as prominent and active surrogates on his behalf. The duration of that ban isn’t clear, but it means a loss of a number of events with a little over a month to go until the election concludes.

The ongoing pandemic is one of the primary reasons that Trump has consistently trailed former vice president Joe Biden in the polls. As a result, his campaign had repeatedly tried to redirect voters’ attention, training it instead on crime or on the economy. The Trump diagnosis throws that out the window entirely. Over the short term — and probably as long as Trump is not on the campaign trail — the pandemic will be the most important campaign issue by far.

It gets worse for Trump’s campaign. After all, not only will the focus of the race be on the pandemic, but it will specifically be on Trump’s decision to repeatedly downplay the threat the virus poses as he pushed for America to return to normal. Trump’s broad effort to suggest that the pandemic was all-but-over meant that a number of states and tens of thousands of Americans treated it like it was. Over the summer, that approach contributed to a big surge in new cases in the South. Trump’s own infection seems like a microcosm of his ignore-it-and-it-will-go-away national strategy.

Trump’s diagnosis occurred in parallel with a number of other newly confirmed infections, including that of Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). Lee was one of several people at the White House on Saturday for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court who later tested positive for the virus, raising questions about the event. (Photographs showed that most attendees were sitting in close quarters while unmasked; video shows lots of handshaking and hugs.)

Lee’s infection, though, elevates a broader question: will the Barrett nomination move forward as planned? Lee sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote whether to advance her nomination to the full Senate. That committee is chaired by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who’s pledged to move forward on the stated schedule, but that may no longer be entirely under his control. And a delay on Barrett’s confirmation is itself a slight blow to Trump’s plans for how the end of the campaign would unfold.

Somewhat buried under the massive coronavirus news, though, was another bit of bad news for Trump’s campaign. The economy added 661,000 jobs in September, fewer than were expected. More worrisome was that the number of people who lost their jobs permanently increased by 345,000. Trump and his campaign like to celebrate the drop in the number of unemployed people since the pandemic kicked in several months ago, but many of those job losses were only temporary. Over the past seven months, the number of people who’ve lost their jobs for good has increased each month.

There are now 2.5 million more people who’ve lost their jobs permanently than there were in February. The number of people who lost their jobs permanently was higher in September than at any point since May 2013. The seven-month increase in permanent job losses was the highest increase since May 2009, the height of the recession.

This is not good news for the economy — and, therefore, for Trump’s reelection campaign.

Just because a campaign has a bad day, even a historically bad one, doesn’t mean that the campaign is doomed. It’s easy to see how Trump might benefit politically from his infection, for example.

He might engender some sympathy from voters, though that seems unlikely to happen to any significant extent, given how strong feelings are about his presidency. He might benefit more if he’s able to beat back the infection quickly and return at full strength within days, providing a first-person demonstration of his insistence that the virus isn’t that big a deal for most people.

Then, of course, there’s the benefit that could stem from Trump simply not being the face of the campaign constantly. A reelection bid in which Trump’s voice is muted might be a more successful one, given how polarizing he is.

As Republican consultant Alex Castellanos told the New York Times’s Jonathan Martin, “peace and calm helps” Trump — and Trump is often the reason that peace and calm remain elusive. A campaign centered around Pence doing fairly boring events in swing states talking about the pre-covid economy is probably a campaign that gets on sturdier footing.

Castellanos did recognize, though, that a sidelined Trump doesn’t mean a quiet one. If Trump is well enough to watch Fox News and move his thumbs, his in-person events might be supplanted by daily barrages of tweets, allowing Trump to reinject himself in the conversation even if he can’t do so personally.