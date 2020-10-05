In Nebraska, the picture is worse: about 1 in 3,900. In New Hampshire, it’s 1 in 3,000. Those states are in the bottom third in terms of how deadly the pandemic has been. On average, 1 in 3,300 residents of any given state has died since the pandemic emerged.

Nationally, 1 in every 1,600 Americans alive at the beginning of the year has died of the virus. That’s because the pandemic has been much deadlier in some large, populous states than it has been elsewhere. In Illinois, 1 in 1,400 residents is now dead because of the virus. In Massachusetts, 1 in 725. The hardest-hit state per capita, though, has been New Jersey. There, 1 in every 550 residents has died of the virus — a toll that would translate to 600,000 deaths nationally.

New Jersey was unlucky in that it inherited a number of cases from the New York City area, where the virus spread quickly in the late winter. That it was hit hard early also meant that the virus was much deadlier, with hospital resources strained and less medical knowledge about effective treatments.

But it’s not as though the risk of the virus has evaporated. The daily death toll relative to new cases has consistently been about 2 percent when including a two-week lag time, meaning that for every 10,000 cases we see today, we can expect 200 deaths two weeks from now. And, on average, 43,000 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus each day at this point. Since Friday, when President Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be treated for his own infection, more than 2,000 Americans have died of the virus.

That amounts to two-thirds of the toll of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, since Friday.

If Trump were the median patient hospitalized for covid-19, we wouldn’t expect him to be released until the end of the week or longer. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that hospital stays generally last 10 to 13 days — for survivors. But on Monday afternoon, Trump suddenly announced that his obvious desire to escape Walter Reed would be coming to pass only three days after he was admitted.

In doing so, however, he went further — waving away the risks posed by covid-19 in general.

Before we assess that particular claim, it’s important to note that Trump’s first-person experience with the virus is very much not a typical one. The president lives in a house that has a built-in medical facility. His health-care costs are covered by anyone who pays their fair share in taxes, and he was given priority access to treatments not available to the general public. His experience at the hospital — staying in a multi-room suite while under constant monitoring by medical professionals — was itself atypical.

Yet here’s Trump, extrapolating outward from his five days of coronavirus symptoms to make a sweeping assertion about the low risk from the virus. You know the rich kid whose parents sent them on a luxurious week-long trip to Paris and who came back wearing a beret and talking incessantly about Sartre? Sometimes your experience shapes your understanding of a situation in a way that isn’t entirely reflective of reality or that may not fully capture what the experience is like for less fortunate people.

We know that Trump wants the pandemic to be over. He says it in so many words, over and over. He wanted his own infection to be over just as badly, falling back on public displays of strength after being flown to the hospital nearly as quickly as he gave up on his administration’s recommendations for limiting economic activity in March.

Even before his own infection, it was obvious that Trump was flirting more directly with a strategy that bordered upon encouraging healthy Americans to simply get infected and recover. This “herd immunity” approach is the desired outcome, building up the number of people who are immune to the virus so that it can’t spread. But the preferred method to do so is with a vaccine, something that — despite Trump’s claims — is clearly months or a year away for most Americans. By saying that Americans “shouldn’t be afraid” of covid-19, he’s saying that achieving immunity by simply catching the virus and recovering is not a big deal. Heck, maybe you, too, will feel better than you did 20 years ago!

Particularly if you can afford the corticosteroid treatments that Trump’s been administered. Particularly if you can still be monitored by a medical staff at your house and receive as-needed emergency treatment by the doctor you have constantly on call.

It’s not just that Trump’s experience is misleading and specialized. It’s that his shrug at the toll of the virus itself reflects a callous failure to recognize the pain that the virus has caused: not just among the families of the hundreds of thousands of people who’ve died, but also the stress and strain of the more than 7.4 million who’ve contracted it, the stress of loving someone who’s contracted a disease for which there’s no known cure. If you’ve ever held a loved one in your arms and worried whether they would live through the night, you know that this is not an experience you would wish upon anyone. It’s certainly not a position that you would responsibly encourage other people to assume.

For Trump, this is all about November. He wants to serve as Patient Zero in arguing that the pandemic is no big deal. He wants Americans to think that’s true, that the spread of the virus into every state and the corpses it has left behind are not reflective of any failure on the part of government but are, instead, simply par for the course, symptoms of an illness. He wants America to stop thinking he did a bad job in combating the virus but, instead, to think he did as good a job as was possible against a virus that just is what it is.

A 7-year-old boy in Georgia contracted the coronavirus in August. Sometimes when children get sudden spikes in temperature, they can have seizures. This boy did — while taking a bath. He drowned.

That particular story resonates for me because my son, who is 3, had a similar seizure last year. It was a terrifying moment and one I hope never to repeat. One I hope no one else has to experience. I am afraid of the coronavirus because while most people survive, no one wants to be the one in 50 who doesn’t. No one wants that unlucky individual to be someone they love.

Fearing the virus means taking steps to avoid it, which, as it turns out, means helping keep others from contracting it, too. It means recognizing what the virus does in the worst-case scenario, not the best case. It means making decisions based on limiting the number of people who have to see a loved one die.

I live in New York. For every 591 people who were alive in this state in January, one has died of covid-19. That instilled fear among New Yorkers, and the state has since managed to keep the number of new infections much lower than in other places.

Fear is a reasonable response. Fear may not win elections, but fear saves lives.

Update: Trump returned to the White House on Monday evening, despite his doctor’s warning a few hours earlier that the president wouldn’t be out of the woods on his infection until next week. There’s no indication that Trump is no longer contagious.

After Marine One landed on the South Lawn, Trump emerged, climbing stairs to a balcony. There, surrounded by flags, he dramatically removed the mask that he’d been wearing. He then turned and walked into the mansion.