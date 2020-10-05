For Trump, that starting point would then be either Wednesday or Thursday of last week. It’s reported that he was feeling fatigued during his events in Minnesota on the former day and a positive test was conducted on the latter. In other words, we are, in the view of the CDC, either four or five days into Trump’s diagnosis, assuming the time frame above is accurate.

What does that mean? It means that, despite the insistences from Trump’s team that he’s ready to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after having been admitted there on Friday, he is actually on the brink of a dangerous period in his illness.

“Clinicians should be aware of the potential for some patients to rapidly deteriorate one week after illness onset,” the CDC’s guidance on the disease’s progression states. Over the weekend, Trump’s team kept saying that the ensuing 48 hours were important, but the CDC’s assessment suggests that the next few days are, too.

The earliest symptom to generally appear in patients with more problematic cases of covid-19 is labored breathing, something Trump’s medical team says he hasn’t experienced. The median period in which that kicks in is five to eight days after onset — or right about now. The onset of acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, usually occurs about eight to 12 days after onset, with admission to intensive care occurring a median of 10 to 12 days after a positive test or symptoms.

Trump, of course, is already in the hospital, where he has been since Friday evening. The median length of hospital stays is 10 to 13 days, though, of course, it is uncommon for patients to be proactively admitted to the hospital before they show severe symptoms.

The CDC data suggest that just over a quarter of covid-19 patients end up in the hospital. The odds that those individuals contract ARDS is higher than among patients overall, though that likelihood is still lower than the frequency of ARDS among those admitted to intensive care.

There’s a lot of uncertainty about Trump’s diagnosis beyond just the point at which it was first detected or manifested. We don’t know, for example, how serious his condition was on Friday, prompting the trip to Walter Reed. He and his team are eager to suggest that the move was simply precautionary and, more recently, that the transfer is no longer necessary. If, however, Trump’s condition was more serious than is being claimed and other patients with similar symptoms would also have been hospitalized, releasing him now is far earlier than is normal.

In fact, it’s hard to separate out Trump’s approach to his own infection from his approach to the pandemic nationally. His insistences that he’s on the mend and his team’s flirtation with releasing him from the hospital feel very much like Trump’s wildly optimistic — and obviously dangerous — claim in March that the country might be able to reopen fully by Easter. Trump wants things to go back to normal even though experts say they probably shouldn’t.

Unlike his Easter prediction and his later advocacy for states reopening, Trump has immediate firsthand knowledge about his own condition. It may well be the case that the progression of the disease for the president has been better than most people in his age group and that further treatment will prove to be unnecessary. It’s just hard to assume from the outside that Trump’s decision is rooted squarely in scientific assessments of the situation, any more than it was hard to assume from the outside that Trump’s advocacy for reopening businesses and schools were based on expert opinions. We know less about Trump’s condition than we did about the country’s in the late spring, so it’s harder to say that his leaving the hospital is necessarily an ill-advised move.

In videos released by the president since he has been at Walter Reed, he has argued that his lax efforts to avoid infection were simply a necessary function of his job (which is obviously not true) and that it has been useful for him to have contracted the disease since he has learned a lot about it in doing so. His campaign team has argued that this is an advantage in his reelection fight, as though Trump’s being sick gives him insight into containing the pandemic that his opponent could never apprehend. He and his team are framing his illness as essentially over as Trump is obviously champing at the bit to get back on the campaign trail.

Again, this parallels Trump’s approach to the national pandemic earlier this year. Then, we knew that Trump wanted to get business back on track because he saw a slow economy as harmful to his reelection bid. We knew that he was offering dubious, self-serving claims in support of his rhetoric. But that push could at least be rebutted with available public evidence. Now, the real evidence for Trump’s condition is all under his immediate control.

What we have is CDC estimates of how covid-19 usually unfolds. Taking Trump’s assertion about when his disease was manifested at face value, the CDC tells us that Trump’s in a dangerous period. Once again, he and his team disagree with the CDC’s data.