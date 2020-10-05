Woodward wanted to know how much of Fauci's lengthy expertise on diseases like covid-19, the one caused by the coronavirus, had been imparted to the president.

AD

AD

“Have you ever sat down alone with him and gotten a tutorial—” Woodward began.

Trump jumped in.

“Yes, I guess,” he said, “but honestly there’s not a lot of time for that, Bob. This is a busy White House. This is a busy White House. We’ve got a lot of things happening. And then this came up.”

“This” referred to the pandemic that would go on to kill more than 208,000 more people and infect another 7.3 million.

One of that latter group was Trump himself, who was confirmed to have contracted the virus last week. This turn of events didn’t come as much of a surprise: Trump’s lackadaisical approach to his own exposure to the virus was a microcosm of his full-throated effort to get the country at large to consider the pandemic as a remnant of the past or, at least, as a minor nuisance. The president’s refusal to regularly wear a mask both increased his own risk and sent a message to other Americans that they should hold face coverings in similar disdain. There’s little question that Trump’s view of masks drove a partisan divide on the subject — and probably contributed to red states’ emergence as hotbeds of new cases during the summer surge.

AD

AD

Trump has nonetheless found value in his diagnosis and his sequestration at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Since his diagnosis, he declared proudly in a video published on Sunday, he has finally had time to learn about the virus and about covid-19.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about covid,” the president said. “I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the ‘let’s read the book’ school, and I get it and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing, and I’m going to be letting you know about it.”

It’s hard to know what to make of that claim, this idea that the only way Trump could really have learned about the virus was to put his own life on the line and contract it. It could just be bluster, a way for Trump to set up the obviously looming campaign narrative that he is newly cognizant of the moment and a shining example of how the virus can be held at bay.

AD

AD

It could also be taken at face value: that, for the first time in the eight-plus months that the virus has been on our shores, Trump has sat down to actually consider what the virus means to those afflicted by it. That after months of experts like Fauci warning about how not to behave in response to the virus, Trump now appreciates the rationale undergirding those opinions.

His foray out of Walter Reed on Sunday would tend to undercut that latter idea, of course.

Neither of those possibilities really reflects well on the president. If Trump emerges from the hospital on Monday (as he and his team keep suggesting) and can credibly claim to have overcome the virus — both Trump-Tower-sized ifs — are there actually Americans who will see any sudden conversion on the subject as an acceptable progression? Who will see the course of 2020, those months of denial followed by an infection, as the most understandable and natural path toward authority on the subject? Probably, but come on.

AD

AD

Trump told Woodward in March that he didn’t sit down with the government’s leading expert on a once-in-a-century crisis, a pandemic that was already killing 20 people every day, because he was simply too busy to do so.

He wasn't too busy to talk to Woodward 18 times.

He wasn't too busy to spend nearly nine hours speaking at — a portion of the time he spent attending — daily briefings on the virus from his conversation with Woodward until the end of March.

And, of course, he wasn't too busy to tune in to Fox News, which he did repeatedly in the days and weeks after that March 19 interview.

On March 21, he tweeted an endorsement of a drug combination aimed at treating covid-19, including hydroxychloroquine — one of his first mentions of a medicine that would come to dominate Trump’s efforts to identify a silver-bullet response to the virus. The tweet was spurred by something he had seen on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program. (Ingraham would become a champion of the treatment, even as it was repeatedly revealed as ineffective.) Asked about the combination later that day, Fauci — again, a doctor and an expert on infectious diseases — told reporters that he was “not totally sure what the president was referring to.”

Fauci was interviewed by CNN on Monday morning and asked whether he was part of the team currently treating Trump's infection.