In the four years since, Pence has rather quietly and steadily filled that role, backstopping Trump while trying to stay above the fray and retain his own brand as Trump’s straight man.

On Wednesday night, though, Pence faces one of his biggest challenges yet in his debate with Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris — with implications not just for the 2020 ticket but also for his own future presidential ambitions. And he does so at a particularly precarious time.

Part of the benefit of having Pence as his vice president is that Trump could dispatch him to handle issues such as the coronavirus. Aides have frequently described Trump as unfamiliar with or uninterested in the nitty-gritty of policymaking, and delegating to Pence was seen as an opportunity to provide some steady leadership on a crucial issue while keeping control of it in-house.

But it also means Pence has ownership of the results, which means he is likely to face some very tough questions about a continued outbreak that is the worst in the First World. And the experience hasn’t left Americans terribly impressed with Pence.

Back in 2016, Pence served ably as Trump’s running mate. Polls in the final months of the election generally showed more people liked Pence than disliked him, even as Trump’s numbers were consistently negative. A Fox News poll in early October 2016 showed 47 percent had a favorable view of Pence, compared to 33 percent who had an unfavorable one — 14 points positive — even as 57 percent of people disliked Trump. A CNN poll the same week showed Pence’s split at 41-31 — a net of plus-10 — even while Trump was 20 points underwater (39-59).

Today, Pence is much more closely tied to Trump and his unpopularity. The same CNN poll this week showed 52 percent of people had an unfavorable opinion of Pence, compared to 41 percent who liked him — 11 points underwater. An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll also showed his negative reviews (47 percent) 11 points higher than his positive ones (36 percent). Those polls are some of the worst for Pence in recent months, just as they were some of Trump’s worst, but nearly every poll shows people dislike Pence more than they like him.

One issue likely to come up Wednesday night is Pence’s authorship of a June Wall Street Journal op-ed downplaying the prospect of a coronavirus second wave. Pence touted a number of statistics that he argued suggested the situation was under control — including test positivity rates and a declining number of cases — that would soon be headed in very much the wrong direction.

An aide who was involved in writing that op-ed, Olivia Troye, has since called it “ludicrous,” while coming out against the administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, on which she had worked extensively. Troye also made a point to say, though, that Trump had put Pence in “an impossible situation” and that Pence privately did the “right things.”

Pence, of course, won’t be the only candidate onstage Wednesday night. So, too, will Harris, whose presidential campaign fizzled early before Joe Biden picked her as his running mate. Like Biden, she has run a rather quiet campaign, seemingly content to let Trump make himself the issue. Recent polls suggest she’s filling something of the role Pence did in 2016 on the GOP ticket: the modestly popular running mate. While the CNN poll showed her quite popular — plus-12 (50-38) — most of her ratings are closer to parity.

Part of Harris’s appeal as a VP pick was her past as a prosecutor, which during her presidential campaign she argued made her an ideal foil for Trump on the debate stage. She won’t be debating Trump on Wednesday night, but she is debating the face of his coronavirus response.