The 11-second video shows police arresting a man as churchgoers sing a hymn. But the tweet is placing the event out of context.

The Facts

We should note that Democrats have not proposed to permanently shut down churches, as Trump claims. The president often suggests that Democrats are against religion, even though Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is a devout Catholic who regularly attends Mass. “They’re against the Bible, essentially they’re against God if you look at what they’re doing with religion,” Trump claimed at an Aug. 2 campaign rally.

AD

AD

So what is happening in this video? It was a protest, not a church service.

The city of Moscow, Idaho, in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, had adopted a city ordinance mandating the use of masks while in public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines that state: “CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

In other words, people should wear masks when in public or when surrounded by people they do not live with.

The Moscow City Council had recently extended the mask order to Jan. 5. Ben Zornes, pastor at Christ Church and the event organizer, told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that the Sept. 23 psalm-singing event was aimed at protesting what he called a “largely groundless” mask order.

AD

AD

More than 150 people attended the event. While one can see groups of people are standing amid marked circles as they sing, they are still in violation of the CDC guidelines, not to mention the city rule. The city had painted the circles in advance of the event to promote social distancing, but “the vast majority of the attendees — the majority of which Zornes said were Christ Church members — did not wear masks and most did not social distance,” the newspaper reported.

“Police say five people received citations for violating the city’s mask and social distancing order,” the Associated Press reported. “Three were arrested on suspicion of resisting or obstructing officers.” Attendees had been warned ahead of time they might be arrested if they failed to wear masks or maintain proper distance from one another.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said none of the five cited was wearing a mask or social distancing.

AD

AD

One person arrested, Gabriel Rench, is a Moscow Republican running for Latah County Commission against incumbent Moscow Democrat Tom Lamar in November’s election. He was arrested but not charged with refusing to identify himself to police when they asked for an identification card.

Rench is the person being arrested in the video posted by Trump.

The White House declined to comment for the record, and Maloney did not respond to a request for comment.

The Pinocchio Test

This video presented by Trump and Maloney is missing context, according to our guide to manipulated video. Specifically, it is an example of “misrepresentation” — presenting unaltered video in an inaccurate manner misrepresents the footage and misleads the viewer.

AD

This is an especially egregious version, given that the singing might suggest to viewers it was indeed a church service, not a protest. Trump’s false commentary that Democrats want to permanently close churches only adds to the Pinocchio scale.

Four Pinocchios

Send us facts to check by filling out this form

Sign up for The Fact Checker weekly newsletter

The Fact Checker is a verified signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network code of principles