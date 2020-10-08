SUSAN PAGE: Vice President Pence, you’re the former governor of Indiana. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what would you want Indiana to do? Would you want your home state to ban all abortions? You have two minutes uninterrupted.

PENCE: Well, thank you for the question, but I’ll use a little bit of my time to respond to that very important issue before. The American people deserve to know Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general, was responsible for the death of hundreds of American service members. When the opportunity came, we saw him headed to Baghdad to kill more Americans, President Trump didn’t hesitate and Qasem Soleimani is gone.

But you deserve to know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris actually criticized the decision to take out Qasem Soleimani. It's really inexplicable. But with regard to Joe Biden, it's explainable. His history records that Joe Biden actually opposed the raid against Osama bin Laden. It's absolutely essential that we have a commander in chief who will not hesitate to act to protect American lives and to protect American service members, and that's what you have in President Donald Trump.

Now with regard to the Supreme Court of the United States, let me say President Trump and I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunity to see Judge Amy Coney Barrett become Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Now she’s a brilliant woman and she will bring a lifetime of experience and a sizable American family to the Supreme Court of the United States.

And our hope is in the hearing next week, unlike Justice Kavanaugh received with treatment from you and others, but we hope she gets a fair hearing. ...