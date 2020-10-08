But you almost wouldn’t know that by watching last week’s presidential debate and Wednesday night’s vice-presidential version. Candidates from both parties each handled the issue with the kind of kid gloves you rarely see on this issue — perhaps reflecting the extremely sensitive and unwieldy politics of the moment.
Most striking was how Vice President Pence dealt with it Wednesday night. Despite being one of the most prominent anti-abortion-rights politicians of his generation, Pence essentially punted on a question on Roe (key parts bolded):
SUSAN PAGE: Vice President Pence, you’re the former governor of Indiana. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what would you want Indiana to do? Would you want your home state to ban all abortions? You have two minutes uninterrupted.PENCE: Well, thank you for the question, but I’ll use a little bit of my time to respond to that very important issue before. The American people deserve to know Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general, was responsible for the death of hundreds of American service members. When the opportunity came, we saw him headed to Baghdad to kill more Americans, President Trump didn’t hesitate and Qasem Soleimani is gone.But you deserve to know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris actually criticized the decision to take out Qasem Soleimani. It's really inexplicable. But with regard to Joe Biden, it's explainable. His history records that Joe Biden actually opposed the raid against Osama bin Laden. It's absolutely essential that we have a commander in chief who will not hesitate to act to protect American lives and to protect American service members, and that's what you have in President Donald Trump.Now with regard to the Supreme Court of the United States, let me say President Trump and I could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunity to see Judge Amy Coney Barrett become Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Now she’s a brilliant woman and she will bring a lifetime of experience and a sizable American family to the Supreme Court of the United States.And our hope is in the hearing next week, unlike Justice Kavanaugh received with treatment from you and others, but we hope she gets a fair hearing. ...
Nothing about the actual question. In fact, Pence’s only mention of abortion came later, when he wrongly accused the Biden ticket of supporting late-term abortions (Biden has not expressed such support).
Harris was given the same question, and she punted, as well — redirecting the question to what Barrett would do about Obamacare:
PAGE: If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what would you want California to do? Would you want your home state to enact no restrictions on access to abortion? And you have two minutes uninterrupted.HARRIS: Thank you, Susan. First of all, Joe Biden and I are both people of faith, and it’s insulting to suggest that we would knock anyone for their faith, and, in fact, Joe, if elected, will be only the second practicing Catholic as president of the United States.On the issue of this — of this nomination, Joe and I are very clear, as are the majority of the American people. We are 27 days before the decision about who will be the next president of the United States.And you know, before, when this conversation has come up, you know, it’s been about election year or election time. We’re literally in an election. Over 4 million people have voted. People are in the process of voting right now. And so, Joe has been very clear, as the American people are — let the American people fill that seat in the White House, and then we’ll fill that seat on the United States Supreme Court.And to your point, Susan, the issues before us couldn’t be more serious. There’s the issue of choice, and I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body. It should be her decision and not that of Donald Trump and the vice president, Mike Pence. But let’s also look at what also is before the court. It’s the Affordable Care Act.Literally, in the midst of a public health pandemic, when over 210,000 people have died and 7 million people probably have what will be in the future considered a pre-existing condition because you contracted the virus, Donald Trump is in court right now trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. ...
So neither of them directly addressed Roe, nor what their home states should do if it’s overturned. They instead offered deflections.
Harris’s pivot reflects the prevailing Democratic strategy, which is to make Barrett’s confirmation all about Obamacare. Democrats seem to believe this is the issue that most directly motivates people to oppose Barrett — and perhaps vote accordingly. They also seem to fear that a robust discussion of Roe and abortion might tempt them into a discussion of Barrett’s religion, which was a trap they fell into during her 2017 confirmation to a federal appeals court.
At last week’s presidential debate, Biden also turned a question on Barrett’s nomination to Obamacare, rather than Roe — though he did later say “the president also is opposed to Roe v. Wade. That’s on the ballot, as well — in the court, in the court.”
So Harris’s tack might not have been surprising. But Pence’s? He had a chance to say this was an opportunity to outlaw abortion in states such as Indiana, which he has long pushed for, and he totally passed. That may be because polls have recently shown overwhelming support for Roe remaining on the books. (Though this question is much more nuanced, with about half of people saying abortion should be mostly illegal — something that wouldn’t be possible without overturning Roe.)
But Pence was also reflecting what Trump said last week, when he declined to lean into the idea that Barrett could help overturn Roe. Responding to Biden’s comments about Roe being on the ballot/in the courts, Trump said, “There’s nothing happening there. … You don’t know her view on Roe v. Wade. You don’t know her view.”
It was a deflection from a president who has very notably and repeatedly indicated that he would like the Supreme Court to overturn Roe. As with Pence, here was his chance to tell voters that the court could soon deliver on that, but instead he suggested it was an open question as to whether it would happen.
It seems this is the issue nobody really wants to talk about until they have to. But given its importance to voters, giving it such short shrift probably isn’t tenable in the coming weeks — particularly next week at Barrett’s planned confirmation hearings.