Trump could change his mind, and the first reaction of Democrats on Thursday was an eye-roll. The president managed to blot out second-day spin around the vice-presidential debate. Republicans who were happy with Pence’s performance, ready to pick up his best lines and sharpen then against Biden and Harris, were tossed back in the maelstrom.

Maybe there was no other option. Wednesday’s debate was a parade of missed opportunities, falling short of what both Democrats and Republicans had hoped for. Respectively, that was a ritual humiliation of Pence and something that would terrify voters about elevating Harris. Pence did more than ever to portray Harris as a radical, but Harris generally ignored him or pivoted to another topic.

If there is a second Trump-Biden debate, the top-of-ticket candidates can refocus the race. The president grabbed onto a kind of strategy this morning, accusing Biden and Harris of abandoning more liberal tax and climate positions after the Democratic primary.

But Trump had already been doing that, with mixed results. (It doesn't help that Biden never adopted left-wing positions on these issues.) And unlike four years ago, when Pence nimbly deflected questions about Trump by focusing on Hillary Clinton’s gaffes and record, his case against Biden (the 2009 swine flu, slow action in freeing hostages, failing to move America’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem) was outweighed by Harris’s attacks on the administration’s management of the coronavirus. Here are a few big things the candidates never said, even when prompted, that could have given us more clarity about the race and its stakes.

“Here’s what we’ll do in a second term.” Some of Pence’s best moments came on an issue that other Republicans have played defensively — the 2017 tax cut. Biden, who wants to get rid of most of it, has occasionally gotten over his skis and said he’d get rid of all of it. Biden’s gaffes put Harris in a nearly impossible position, where by defending Biden’s stated policy, she was contracting some of his words.

“Joe Biden said twice in the debate last week that on day one he was going to repeal the Trump tax cuts,” Pence said, accurately. “Those tax cuts delivered two thousand dollars in tax relief to the average family of four across America.”

Pence was more effective than Trump had been in selling the administration’s economic record. But like the president, he had little to say about the next steps or any agenda over the next four years. By the end of the debate, he seemed to have contracted a Trump tic of re-litigating the 2016 election, answering a question about election integrity by insisting, based on specious intelligence, that the Russian election interference of 2016 was some kind of backfiring plot by Hillary Clinton.

Harris’s most effective moments, in terms of what can be messaged in the final 26 days of the race, came when she simply laid out Biden’s agenda without interruption. For the first time at any presidential or vice-presidential debate, a nominee said that their administration would “decriminalize marijuana” — a winner in polls that other Democrats have been timid about discussing. Unlike Biden last week, Harris mentioned that Democrats want to “lower Medicare eligibility to 60.”

“Here’s what the Green New Deal actually does.” Green activists have scored some Pyrrhic victories in these debates. They’ve pushed moderators to ask about climate change, a subject ignored until the final 2016 debate. And they’ve succeeded. The Sunrise Movement led the effort to reframe climate policy as a “Green New Deal” that would remake the economy and then make it boom, an effort that has led to some of the oddest exchanges of the combined three onstage hours so far.

The problem is this: The Green New Deal concept was created before there was a Green New Deal to discuss or vote on. In early 2019, Democrats including Harris co-sponsored a Green New Deal resolution that encompassed everything from a jobs guarantee to a vast new sustainable farming program. Republicans called their bluff, scheduling a vote on the text, and Democrats either voted “present” or opposed it. And then they went about creating their own climate plans as they ran for president. But their old signatures never faded.

An idea designed to embolden Democrats ended up flummoxing them, which played out again last night. Moderator Susan Page’s questions about the Green New Deal didn’t mention any of its details, while Pence savvily filled in the gaps — though not as efficiently as other Republicans have. (His attack on retrofitting buildings, which would by definition create jobs, landed with a thud.) And Harris didn’t lay out the campaign’s actual climate policy.

“I will repeat, and the American people know, that Joe Biden will not ban fracking,” Harris said. “That is a fact. I will repeat that Joe Biden has been very clear that he thinks about growing jobs, which is why he will not increase taxes for anyone who makes less than $400,000 a year.”

“This is what should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned.” Nine days ago, when Biden said that the landmark 1973 abortion ruling was “on the ballot,” the president challenged the premise, asking “how” it could be a voting issue if Biden didn’t know how Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule. Last night, Pence got a direct question — “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what would you want Indiana to do?” — and filibustered, first by discussing the administration’s airstrike against Iran’s Qasem Soleimani, then by accusing Harris of harboring bias against Catholic nominees.

The box step around the fate of legal abortion has become a genuine trend, with down-ballot Republicans such as Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa also disputing the idea that a 6-to-3 conservative majority would gut or overturn Roe. “I would never presume how Judge Amy Coney Barrett would rule,” Pence said later, returning to Page’s question without answering it. Instead, Pence mentioned the least popular Biden-Harris position on the issue — “taxpayer funding of abortion” — before returning to court-packing.

What’s the problem? Forty-seven years into the life of “Roe,” with the antiabortion movement growing confident that it can overturn it, voters not focused on abortion still don’t really know what the ruling does. It has become a synecdoche for “legal abortion,” which is generally popular; thus the Republican focus on particularly gruesome scenarios to pass limits and see whether courts will uphold them.

“Here’s what I think about court-packing.” Joe Biden has denied media and voters his position on expanding the Supreme Court, a priority of left-wing activists that is opposed by more than enough Democratic senators to kill it. When reporters hear any politician dodge any question, they get interested. Local news anchors, who have only five to 10 minutes with candidates when they come to their cities, had started cycling the “court-packing” question into their sessions with Biden.

But we’ve now gone through half or all of the televised debates — total number TBD — without a definitive Democratic answer. The political calculation is obvious, that this is a boutique issue that doesn’t show up in polls or focus groups and that any time spent on it would be better spent attacking the unpopular push for a Supreme Court confirmation before the election.

“Joe and I are very clear,” said Harris, filibustering with a flattering (and not quite right) story of Abraham Lincoln waiting until after his reelection to fill a vacancy that changed the balance of the court. “The American people are voting right now, and it should be their decision.”

“Please answer the question.” The CPD has now tried two notably different approaches to moderating these debates, with two very different sets of candidates. Last week, Chris Wallace acted with exasperation, but often effectively, to interrupt and yank Trump and Biden back to their topics. Last night, USA Today’s Susan Page kept the candidates on topic for the 15 minutes they discussed the pandemic but lost them when she asked Pence whether there were “safeguards or procedures when it comes to the issue of presidential disability.”

Page didn’t get much assistance from the candidates. There was nothing stopping Pence or Harris from interrupting to say that their rival was dodging a question. Indeed, that was how Pence accused Harris of dissembling on “court-packing.” But that was a one-off. If Cleveland suggested there was no way to stop Biden and Trump from talking over each other, Salt Lake City showed how the campaigns, in a cooler environment, can talk past each other. And once they walk away from the microphones, a louder voice talks over all of them.

Ad watch

President Trump, “Joe Biden is a Trojan Horse for the Radical Left!” This is the latest in a short series of colorful Trump videos that portray Biden as a vessel, not a candidate — a man who was “never a moderate” and would, in 2021, open the gates to left-wing politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Just like the socialists, the first thing he wants to do is raise your taxes,” a narrator says, over a storybook-style animation with Biden's 2019 comment telling a voter who benefited from the 2017 tax bill that he'd see his taxes “raised, not cut” if Democrats won.

Joe Biden, “On the Ballot (Kamala)." Before Wednesday's debate, the Biden campaign released a few targeted ads focused entirely on Harris. One of them portrayed a young Black girl being inspired to see Harris get nominated for vice president; this one uses Biden's voice only for a disclaimer, before cutting together remarks from Harris that pitch the campaign's economic agenda. It's more use than presidential campaigns typically make of a VP nominee in paid media.

Senate Leadership Fund, “Married Father.” The Senate GOP's super PAC doesn't have to do a whole lot to make Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham look bad right now. This 30-second spot (there are shorter digital versions, too) mostly consists of local news coverage of Cunningham's affair with a California strategist, with a narrator asking, “What else is he hiding?” (A question both parties have is whether Cunningham's affair was a one-off.)

Senate Majority PAC, “Piling.” Senate Democrats are playing defense in just two states: Alabama, where Sen. Doug Jones has been persistently behind, and Michigan, where Sen. Gary Peters has led by single digits since the summer. The content in this ad is about donations to Republican John James from the Koch donor network, tying them to pollution in Michigan, but the point is to get those three words, “Republican John James,” on screen; with Trump struggling in the state, Republicans are hoping that James can peel off votes from Biden supporters.

Poll watch

Presidential candidate favorability (Fox News, 1,012 likely voters)

Joe Biden

Favorable: 58% (+3)

Unfavorable: 41% (-3)

Donald Trump

Favorable: 44% (-2)

Unfavorable: 55% (+1)

Fox's polls have been rough for the president, spurring some occasional, Twitter-based attacks on the network — though not last month, when the pollsters found Trump cutting into Biden's lead. The lead has grown in the wake of the first debate and the president's covid-19 diagnosis, but the worrying trend for the president has been this favorable/unfavorable test. At this point in 2016, Fox's polls found Trump's numbers at 40 percent or lower, but they also found weak numbers for Hillary Clinton, presaging one of her problems — the break of undecided voters to Trump or third-party candidates. Other polls have found worse numbers for Biden, but his numbers here are comparable to Barack Obama's ahead of his 2008 rout.

Presidential election in Wisconsin (Marquette Law, 700 likely voters)

Joe Biden: 46% (-1)

Donald Trump: 41% (-2)

Jo Jorgensen: 4%

Marquette has found Biden consistently ahead, and consistently below 50 percent, despite massive news cycles shifting the conversation in Wisconsin — even the summer's unrest in Kenosha. Other polls have shown Biden gaining slightly in Wisconsin recently, but this one shows him flat, and the support for Libertarian nominee Jorgensen is the X-factor. Four years ago, former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson won more Wisconsin votes than any Libertarian Party nominee in history, and he did not reach 4 percent of the vote. Marquette pegged him at 9 percent at this point in October 2016, and if the Libertarian vote fell by the same margin compared with late-stage polling, second-choice voters could close Trump's deficit or put the state out of reach.

Congressional race in Arizona's 6th District (OH Predictive Insights, 531 likely voters)

David Schweikert (R): 49%

Hiral Tipirneni (D): 46%

The president's mounting problems, and some strong recruiting in suburbs, have put some Republican-held House seats on the map next month. Schweikert, who defeated a Democrat in a different district to get to Congress, has represented a safe seat around Scottsdale since 2013. Tipirneni, who narrowly lost a 2018 special election in a more conservative district west of Phoenix, switched to this one, which trended away from Republicans recently: Mitt Romney won it by 21 points, but Donald Trump won it by 10. The cross tabs here show Joe Biden competitive in the district, which adds to evidence that he's leading in Maricopa County, and likely leading statewide.

Money watch

Raise Up for Trump, a new campaign and PAC being launched today, is looking for businesses to sign a pledge. If the president gets reelected, their employees will get a raise. If he isn’t? Too bad.

“The business community believes that things are going to get better in a second term, and it’s going to get worse if Joe Biden wins,” said attorney Dan Backer, who’s advising the PAC. “You heard it last night. They’re going to repeal the tax cut. There’ll be more red tape and more violence.”

The PAC is the brainchild of Eric Zwigart, the CEO of California-based RPP Products, who said in a statement that his company would be “committing to across the board pay raises when President Trump is again sworn in on Inauguration Day.” There’s no set amount that pledge-signers need to raise wages by, only a promise to help “every employee from our business” if Trump wins. The PAC’s initial, national buy would be just five figures, to attract more support for the pledge.

In an interview, Zwigert said that he had given employees a raise after the 2017 tax cuts were passed and that his payroll had grown from around 40 to around 185 since November 2016. The idea for the pledge came to him as he read coverage of Mike Bloomberg’s effort to pay the debts of former felons in Florida, whom the state had prevented from voting if they owed it money.

“If the right person gets in office, it’s better for the economy, and it’s better for employers,” Zwigert said. “People say trickle-down economics doesn’t work, but it does.”

It’s not unheard of, but typically controversial, for a company to link a potential employee benefit to the chief executive's preferred candidate winning an election. In 2010, after a series of Supreme Court decisions removed restrictions on how businesses could electioneer internally, Koch Industries distributed a guide that recommended employees vote for conservative candidates, as “recent government actions are threatening to bankrupt the country.”

Raise Up for Trump is setting two goals before Election Day: At least 1,000 companies signing on to the pledge, with a total of at least 1 million employees. Although there are signs that the economy is slowing down, and the breakdown of stimulus talks could lead to more layoffs before the election, Backer was both optimistic that the group would hit its goals and confident that the pledge was legally sound.

“We’re not asking people how they vote,” he said. “The participating employers will say: If Trump wins, this is what’s going to happen.”

And Zwigert suggested that businesses would view support for the campaign as “a pay it forward” deal — betting on growth in the future, based on the results of the November vote.

As 11th-hour investments in the election go, Raise Up's initial buy is fairly small. NextGen America, the PAC founded by Tom Steyer before his ill-fated presidential bid, is expanding into some red-state Senate races with large digital buys: Alaska, Kansas and South Carolina.

And NARAL Freedom Fund, the electoral arm of the national pro-abortion-rights group, is adding to its $34.7 million strategy with new ads in Arizona, Iowa, Georgia, Maine, Minnesota, Michigan and North Carolina. All are states with competitive 2020 Senate races; NARAL's messaging will warn that the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court would demolish abortion rights.

“We’re talking to suburban women in these critical battleground states,” said Adrienne Kimmell, NARAL Pro-Choice America's spokeswoman. ‘We know senators in these states are wildly out of step with those voters.”

She pointed to the vice-presidential debate, where Mike Pence was evasive when asked whether he’d want his home state of Indiana to ban abortion. “As we saw last night, in many cases these senators know how out-of-step their opinions on abortion and reproductive freedom are,” Kimmell said. “Mike Pence is someone who had said he wanted to put Roe v. Wade in the ash heap of history. And that's not what he says now.”

Debate season

What's happening with the next presidential debates? It's complicated. First, early this morning, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that it would turn next week's event, a town hall meeting planned for Miami, into a “virtual” event with candidates appearing remotely. The Trump campaign said it was pulling out of that, and the Biden campaign, rather than making a counter-offer, suggested that the candidate would appear in a town hall on the day that debate was supposed to happen.

The result: ABC News, which previously hosted a town hall with the president — and had not confirmed Biden — plans to host the Democrat on Oct. 15. The final debate, still scheduled for Oct. 22, has not been altered or canceled. But the Biden campaign wants the town hall moved to that date. The Trump campaign wants to add a final debate to be scheduled on Oct. 29. If that happened, it would be the latest any debate has appeared on the calendar since 1980, when Jimmy Carter played hardball on a debate schedule with Ronald Reagan and independent candidate John Anderson.

Trump's campaign had made mockery of Biden's age and rhetorical ability a big part of its late summer, pre-debate message and had run ads accusing him (without basis) of reading answers to questions at other virtual events from teleprompters. Debates could be Trump's last chance to prove he's right about his opponent — something he failed to do in the first one.

Candidate tracker

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris both stayed out west after their debate in Salt Lake City, with Pence stumping in Boulder City, Nev., and Peoria, Ariz., both conservative-leaning outer suburbs of their state's biggest cities.

“I guarantee President Trump is going to be back on the campaign trail before you know it,” Pence said.

President Trump kicked off the day with a call to Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, whom his campaign had urged the Commission on Presidential Debates to consider as a moderator; in addition to making news on the debate schedule, Trump made wide-ranging attacks on opponents, calling Harris a “monster,” suggesting Joe Biden could die in office, and pining for federal charges against both Biden and Hillary Clinton over the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. On Friday, he'll call into Rush Limbaugh's radio show for a “rally,” and his campaign has hinted at an event next week in Pittsburgh and a rally in place of next Thursday's debate, if that remains off the schedule.

Harris, meanwhile, joined Biden in the Phoenix area; as is now standard for the Biden campaign, they were murky on exact locations, as they don't try to attract large crowds for most events. The campaign was planning to meet with Native Americans in Phoenix, then kick off a bus tour, and Biden will be in Las Vegas on Friday.

After arriving in Phoenix, Biden responded to his umpteenth question about expanding the size of the Supreme Court by saying he'd make his position clear after the election.

