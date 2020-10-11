“This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” campaign spokesman Guy King said in a statement.
Harrison’s campaign said it received 1.5 million donations averaging $37 during the quarter from 994,000 donors. The haul brings the campaign’s total to $86 million this cycle.
Harrison’s third-quarter figure comes as three-term senator Graham has been pleading for financial help for his most challenging campaign for Senate yet. In his three previous races, the 65-year-old won by double digits.
Jaime Harrison aims to forge a new coalition in S.C., oust Sen. Lindsey Graham and trigger a political earthquake
In a pair of interviews in one day last month, Graham made an appeal to Fox News viewers. "I’m getting overwhelmed,” he told prime-time host Sean Hannity, adding: “Help me. They’re killing me moneywise. Help me. You did last week. Help me again.”
In a separate interview, Graham, who said on “Fox & Friends”: “I’m being killed financially."
“While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here — like healthcare, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families,” King said.
Republicans recently diverted about $10 million to defend the Trump ally in a state the president won by more than 14 percent in 2016. Graham has not yet released his third-quarter fundraising.
The fundraising announcement from Harrison, 44, comes one day before Graham launches confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.