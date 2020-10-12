“There really isn’t that much of a difference in many respects with what we’re saying,” Fauci said. “The president feels optimistic about something — his feeling about it. What I’m saying is that it might — it might be effective. I’m not saying that it isn’t. It might be effective.”

“But as a scientist, as we’re getting it out there, we need to do it in a way as — while we are making it available for people who might want the hope that it might work, you’re also collecting data that will ultimately show that it is truly effective and safe under the conditions of COVID-19,” Fauci said. “So there really isn’t difference. It’s just a question of how one feels about it.”

For a nonpolitical official, Fauci’s response was quite politically sensitive. He’s spent decades in government, of course, working for presidents of both parties — the sort of thing which seems likely to hone a skill at navigating political currents. On that day, Fauci was careful to highlight the difference between his reliance on the science with Trump’s optimism but did so without challenging the president directly. He made his point without obviously undermining Trump’s position.

Over the next few months, though, Fauci’s desire to accurately represent the threat posed by the pandemic frequently conflicted with Trump’s insistence on “optimism.” Over and over, the doctor found himself answering questions honestly in ways which made clear his disagreements with Trump’s approach. And, over and over, his warnings proved prescient.

This is important to keep in mind given a new ad created by Trump’s reelection campaign.

The president’s it’ll-all-work-out approach to the virus has repeatedly proven to be flawed, leading Americans to view his handling of the pandemic with broad skepticism. That, in turn, has hammered his standing in the polls. So a new ad from Trump’s campaign tries to spin how the administration handled the virus by appealing to a trusted voice on the subject: Fauci.

The spot quotes Fauci during a March 22 interview on Fox News.

“I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more,” Fauci said. It’s a quote that Trump and Vice President Pence have highlighted frequently in an effort to suggest that Fauci was praising Trump’s efforts broadly.

But Fauci obviously wasn’t saying that Trump’s handling of the pandemic was robust, given that he made the comment in late March. Nor, in fact, was he speaking specifically about Trump at all, as The Post’s fact-checkers made clear Monday.

“I have been devoting almost full time on this — almost full time. I’m down at the White House virtually every day with the task force,” Fauci said in the interview. “I’m connected by phone throughout the day and into the night and when I say night, I’m talking 12, 1, 2 in the morning. I’m not the only one. There’s a whole group of us that are doing that. It’s every single day. So I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more. I mean, obviously, we’re fighting a formidable enemy — this virus. This virus is a serious issue here.”

That’s a comment about how much Fauci and his team have been doing under the aegis of the government, not one about the breadth of Trump’s response.

And again, Fauci has repeatedly made clear since then that he disagrees strongly with a lot of the assertions and strategies that Trump has deployed.

He was asked March 31, for example, whether the U.S. might see 100,000 deaths. Trump, of course, would repeatedly insist that the toll would land somewhere in the 60,000 range.

“As sobering a number as that is, we should be prepared for it,” Fauci said. “Is it going to be that much? I hope not. And I think the more we push on the mitigation, the less likelihood it would be that number. But as being realistic, we need to prepare ourselves that that is a possibility, that that’s what we will see.”

At a congressional hearing in May, Fauci expressed concern that states would ignore the benchmarks the coronavirus task force had put out — and which Trump was actively encouraging states to ignore.

Fauci said: “My concern: that if some areas, city, states or what have you jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently — my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks.”

A month later, that was precisely the path the country was on, with cases surging throughout the Sun Belt.

“We did not shut down entirely and that’s the reason why we went up,” he said in an interview in July. “We started to come down and then we plateaued at a level that was really quite high, about 20,000 infections a day. Then, as we started to reopen, we’re seeing the surges that we’re seeing today as we speak.”

At the same hearing in May, Fauci warned that the country had “better be careful, if we are not cavalier, in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects.” This was a response to Trump’s push for schools to reopen, a push he continued through the summer.

In an interview with FiveThirtyEight in July, Fauci was direct.

“As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don’t think you can say we’re doing great,” he said. “I mean, we’re just not.”

At the time, the United States was at the front end of a second wave of new cases — something that Pence, the putative head of the government’s response to the virus, insisted wasn’t going to happen. But it’s obviously the case that both then and overall, the response in this country has been worse than others.

Consider how the pandemic would look here if we’d matched the number of cases and deaths seen in other countries as a function of population. If we’d had as many cases per million over the course of the year as Germany saw, for example, we’d be at 1.3 million total cases, about a sixth of where we actually are. If we’d seen the same number of deaths as Italy as a function of population, we’d have been doing comparatively worse than we actually did for months — but, by now, better. That despite how badly Italy was hit early in the pandemic.

By late July, Trump and his allies were openly attacking Fauci. Trump retweeted a link to a podcast disparaging Fauci as having “misled” the public about hydroxychloroquine, prompting Fauci to reply.

“The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease,” Fauci said on “Good Morning America.” “I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances.”

The next day, he was more pointed in an interview with the BBC.

“We know that every single good study — and by good study I mean randomized control study in which the data are firm and believable — has shown that hydroxychloroquine is not effective in the treatment of covid-19,” he said. Given the investment Trump made in touting the drug, this was obviously a rejection of Trump’s position.

Of course, Trump’s positions have often been obviously problematic for trying to contain the virus. The president’s approach to mask-wearing, which in the best moments has been a sort of shrug, prompted another Fauci rebuttal in that BBC interview.

“You’d have to say it’s not helpful if people get signals about not wearing masks when we are trying to get people to universally wear masks,” he said. “My feeling about what we should do with masks is very, very clearly understood by everyone — including those in the White House.”

With the election looming, Trump’s position on the pandemic is now running in parallel with his position on the economy: We’re on the brink of a reversion to greatness. He’s been repeatedly insisting that a virus is imminent and can be deployed broadly, quickly.

Fauci takes a more realistic approach.

“I think with a combination of good public health measures, a degree of global herd immunity and a good vaccine, which I do hope and feel cautiously optimistic that we will get, I think when we put all three of those together, we will get control of this, whether it’s this year or next year,” he said in July. “I’m not certain. I don’t really see us eradicating it.”

That last comment, of course, serves as a rebuttal to Trump’s ceaseless claims that the virus will at some point simply vanish.

Last month, Fauci offered a more realistic timeline for ending the crisis.

“If you’re talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to covid, it’s going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021,” he said on MSNBC. “I believe that we will have a vaccine that will be available by the end of this year, the beginning of next year. But by the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccinations and you get the majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the mid — or end — of 2021.”

This is not the optimistic picture that Trump wants to present. He wants America to think that everything which could have been done was done and that no one could have handled the situation more adeptly than himself.

As far back as late March, Fauci understood this for what it was: a sales pitch rooted more in hope than in science. In the months since, he’s repeatedly doused Trump’s misleading rhetoric with gallons of cold water and — however much he’s tried to avoid it — made clear that the government’s response could have been more effective.

After the Trump campaign ad was released, Fauci released a statement.

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” it read. “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials.”