If you think that Trump is definitely going to win unless rampant fraud occurs, though, you’re going to be far more open to Trump’s seemingly inevitable and inevitably false assertions that the mail-in votes being counted are riddled with fraud. Those votes are going to skew heavily toward former vice president Joe Biden, it seems, so blocking them from being counted may be Trump’s only route to victory. For it to work, though, he needs his supporters to think that the inevitable outcome of the election is a Trump victory that Democratic ne’er-do-wells are trying to steal.

So we get nonsense like this.

Trump himself touted some new polling on Saturday that was aimed at the same argument.

AD

AD

“We got a great poll in Florida, got a great poll in North Carolina, got a great poll in Arizona,” he said at a not-a-campaign-event campaign event at the White House. “Got a great poll in Nevada. Actually got it. Just got a great poll in Nevada. I think we’re doing really well. I mean, this is in addition to states that we’re going to win. Georgia is looking fantastic. Texas is looking fantastic.”

Perhaps his campaign did get “great polls” in those states, but in none of them is Trump faring exceptionally well.

In Florida, Biden has a 4.5-point advantage, according to FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls — a much better measure than a single poll, given that it smooths out particularly Biden- or Trump-friendly results. If that result were to hold, Trump would do nearly 6 points worse in the state than he did four years ago.

AD

AD

In North Carolina, he’s down by about 3 points, a shift of over 6 points. In Arizona, he trails by 4, an erosion of 7 points relative to the results in 2016. In Nevada, he’s down 7 points in a state he lost by 2 points. In Georgia, he’s down a point in a state he won by 5. That’s an across-the-board drop of 5 to 7 points. It mirrors his weakened position nationally, where he lost the popular vote by 2 points in 2016 and now trails by 10 points.

At the moment, the race nationally doesn’t look like 2016. It looks more like 2008, when Barack Obama trounced former Arizona senator John McCain. Whose widow now endorses Biden, it’s worth noting.

Show average, including 1968 1972 1976 1980 1984 1988 1992

1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 Arrows at right show the actual vote margin in each year. Your browser cannot display this graph.

That’s the flip side of the coin, politically speaking. While Trump wants his base to think he’s a lock for reelection (and 90 percent of Republicans think he will prevail), Democrats risk overstating Biden’s chances of victory — as many did in 2016.

AD

AD

On Election Day that year, FiveThirtyEight’s forecast gave Trump a 29 percent chance of winning. This was a better likelihood than was reflected for Trump in a number of other forecasts, though it still amounted to just under a 1-in-3 chance he would win. The site’s Nate Silver wrote that there was a 1-in-10 chance that Trump would lose the popular vote and win an electoral college majority, which is of course what happened.

Nonetheless, the idea that forecasters in general and Silver in particular were wildly wrong about the race has persisted, as Trump himself tweeted over the weekend. This is largely because people aren’t very good at mentally differentiating between a 71 percent chance of winning and a 100 percent chance of winning. The distinction between “probably going to win” and “going to win” is not a distinction where many people excel.

There are lots of ways to think about those numbers in a way that better captures the likelihood of certain things occurring.

AD

AD

At the moment, the FiveThirtyEight forecast has Trump faring a bit worse than he was at the end of the contest in 2016. His odds at the moment are 14 percent, which are not great. But, then, they’re not terrible. Pick heads or tails and flip a coin three times. You have slightly less of a chance of being right on all three coin flips than Trump does of winning reelection, according to FiveThirtyEight. Unlikely — but if it happens you’re not going to lose your mind over it.

Here’s another way to look at it. The interactive below generates a random number between 0 and 0.999 and compares it to the likelihood of a Trump victory that you input, set at 14 percent by default. Click the button to run a contest and see how long it takes for a Trump victory to appear.

Run the contest Trump's likelihood of winning: 14%

Maybe he wins the first iteration, which is essentially what happened in 2016. Maybe he doesn’t win until the 20th. If you click the “keep running the contest” button, you’ll see that over time the results will trend toward the percentage you selected.

AD

AD

But that has nothing to do with the odds the moment that you hit that button for the first (or 10th) time. Unless you set the odds of a Trump victory at 0 percent, Trump will sometimes win when you click the “run the contest” button, even if only rarely. And that’s the point. If the slider is under 50 percent, Biden is more likely to win to a varying extent — but that doesn’t mean that he will.

All of this is a long-winded way of saying something that you have already heard: Biden is in good shape, but Trump could still win. He could win if there are errors in the polls (though they would have to be more significant than the errors in 2016), and he could still win if the polls shift to his advantage as they did late in the 2016 contest (though that hasn’t happened to any significant extent so far this year).

He could also win if he successfully convinces Americans that he did win and manages to translate that into a termination of counting ballots. The mechanics of that are admittedly murky, depending either on compliant legislatures or judges or grimmer scenarios involving interventions by Trump supporters as the votes are being counted.

AD

AD

Trump could win. But at this point he’s not very likely to.

One more example. A game you have probably played scores of times in your life.