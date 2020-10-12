AD

Against that backdrop, Republicans knew they needed to be proactive about talking about why this hearing should happen now. Their argument came down to two points:

The same party is in the White House and Senate now, so it’s different from 2016 under President Barack Obama. (The reality is that there isn’t much data to draw on, because election-year vacancies are rare. Justices don’t leave then if they can help it.)

Democrats are using the process to attack this nomination because they can’t attack Barrett’s qualifications.

“There’s nothing unconstitutional about this process,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who four years ago told people to “use my words against me” about opposing election-year nominations. “This is a vacancy that’s occurred, the tragic loss of a great woman. And we’re going to fill that vacancy with another great woman. The bottom line here is that the Senate is doing its duty constitutionally.” Now, he’s in a surprisingly challenging reelection campaign against a Democrat who has raised jaw-dropping amounts of money to unseat him.

2. Democrats want to talk about only the health-care implications of this nomination

Democrats can’t stop a Republican majority on this committee and in the Senate from pushing through Barrett’s nomination. It appears Republicans have enough votes on both to do this over complete Democratic opposition. Democrats also can’t stop a conservative court’s consideration in November of whether the Affordable Care Act should stand, with or without Barrett on it.

So Democrats’ strategy is more focused on the election than the task at hand. The want to remind voters what is at stake with a conservative-majority court, by talking about health care in these hearings a lot.

Democratic senator after Democratic senator shared stories of constituents who rely on Obamacare — a woman needing expensive kidney treatment, or a child with a heart defect, who require expensive health care and protections for coverage with preexisting conditions. And then they pinned Senate Republicans, especially the ones up for reelection on this committee, to the potential downfall of the law. The court with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on it has upheld Obamacare; Barrett wrote critically about decisions that did so. And more than one Democrat brought up how Trump has hinted he wants his Supreme Court justices to knock down Obamacare.

“If Republicans are now successful, the results will be nothing short of catastrophic,” said Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) of Obamacare. “These are real people.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said, “For Republicans, there is no washing your hands of responsibility for the results that your president has told us will ensue.”

At least one Republican tried to fire back: “Every single member of the Senate agrees that preexisting conditions can and should be protected, period. The end,” Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) said. (Fact-checkers have pointed to their actions to repeal Obamacare without a plan to fully cover preexisting conditions.)

3. Democrats are staying away from her faith — but Republicans are trying to drag them into that fight

The last time Democrats talked about Barrett’s Catholic faith in a judicial hearing — for her seat on a federal court in 2017 — it didn’t go well. The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) questioned Barrett’s faith and how it influenced her legal thinking (“the dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern”) in a way that opened Democrats up to attacks they were applying an unconstitutional religious test.

So they’re actively trying to avoid that now, even as there’s been a slew of reporting on Barrett’s membership in a conservative, charismatic faith group. It could be a tricky line to walk as Democrats bring up the possibility the court with Barrett on it could severely restrict or overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

But Republicans see an opening to make it sound as if Democrats are the ones who are extreme. So they gave lots of quotes like this one from Sen John Cornyn (R-Tex.), summarizing what he said were attacks on Barrett: “America’s secular cultural elites aren’t sure that a faithful Christian can be entrusted with the law."

It’s a battle line that Democrats don’t want to be drawn across.

4. Coronavirus looms over this hearing

This is the first major indoor event in Washington since a superspreader event at the White House a few weeks ago for Barrett’s nomination. It led to a hospitalized president and Senate Republicans canceling regular business. But they’re under a tight timetable to get this nomination done before the election, so this hearing is on. That’s despite the fact that two Republican senators are recovering from the virus, and two more self-quarantined. One of those who tested positive, Sen Mike Lee (R-Utah), showed up to the hearing without a mask.

All these GOP senators need to get better by next week to vote in person on Barrett’s nomination, or their carefully timed confirmation process could be in peril. Meanwhile, Democrats are bashing Republicans every step of the way for even holding it.