Judge Amy Coney Barrett faces questions from Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, the second day of confirmation hearings for President Trump’s third nominee to the Supreme Court.

Barrett is likely to be pressed on the Affordable Care Act, whose fate the court will consider next month, as well as on abortion rights and gun control. The panel’s chairman, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), has signaled that the committee will probably vote on her nomination Oct. 22.

Here are some significant developments:
  • In her opening statement Monday, Barrett promised a nonpartisan and deferential approach to judging, saying that “policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people.”
  • Democrats cast Barrett as a conservative ideologue whose ascendance to the high court would threaten the Affordable Care Act. Republicans tried to deflect the Democrats’ focus on health-care and defended Barrett from the assumption that she would be an automatic vote to dismantle the landmark law.
  • Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) released a letter Tuesday from his physician saying he has been cleared to participate in person at the confirmation hearings. The letter says the senator has met the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it makes no mention of whether Tillis has tested negative.
  • A slight majority of American voters oppose holding confirmation hearings now, although opposition has eased since Trump announced his choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
October 13, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Sen. Tillis says physician has cleared him to participate in Barrett hearings in person

By Donna Cassata

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) released a letter Tuesday from his physician saying he has been cleared to participate in person at the confirmation hearings after recently being infected with the novel coronavirus. The letter says the senator has met the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it makes no mention of whether Tillis has tested negative.

“There are 3 criteria that are CDC guidelines to meet,” wrote Jack Faircloth, Tillis’s physician. “One must complete 10 days of quarantine from testing positive when they were diagnosed asymptomatically like yourself. Second, one must be fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducers. Last, one must have all other symptoms improve. You will fulfill all of these CDC criteria of ending your COVID-19 isolation at 4 pm today, 10/12/2020.”

Faircloth said Tillis had mild symptoms of covid-19 and a strong immune system.

Tillis and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) attended the Sept. 26 event at the White House in which President Trump announced his nomination of Barrett. Both were seen maskless at various events surrounding the Rose Garden gathering, and both announced on Oct. 2 that they had tested positive — the same day Trump and first lady Melania Trump disclosed their positive tests. Several other attendees and White House aides also have tested positive.

Lee participated in the first day of the hearings in person, delivering his remarks without a mask. Tillis took part remotely.