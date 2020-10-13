Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) released a letter Tuesday from his physician saying he has been cleared to participate in person at the confirmation hearings after recently being infected with the novel coronavirus. The letter says the senator has met the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it makes no mention of whether Tillis has tested negative.

“There are 3 criteria that are CDC guidelines to meet,” wrote Jack Faircloth, Tillis’s physician. “One must complete 10 days of quarantine from testing positive when they were diagnosed asymptomatically like yourself. Second, one must be fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducers. Last, one must have all other symptoms improve. You will fulfill all of these CDC criteria of ending your COVID-19 isolation at 4 pm today, 10/12/2020.”

Faircloth said Tillis had mild symptoms of the coronavirus and a strong immune system.

Tillis and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) attended the Sept. 26 event at the White House where Trump announced his nomination of Barrett. Both were seen maskless at various events surrounding the Rose Garden gathering, and both announced on Oct. 2 that they had tested positive — the same day Trump and first lady Melania Trump disclosed their positive tests. Several other attendees and White House aides also have tested positive.