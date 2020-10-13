Barrett: ‘I can’ set aside personal Catholic faith in deciding cases
The first senator to directly reference Barrett’s Catholic faith in her confirmation hearings was Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the committee’s chairman who asked the nominee whether she can set aside her religious beliefs to fairly decide legal cases.
Barrett responded in the affirmative.
“I can. I have done that in my time on the 7th Circuit,” Barrett told Graham. “If I stay on the 7th Circuit, I’ll continue to do that. If I’m confirmed to the Supreme Court, I will do that.”
Republicans have preemptively attacked Democrats and accused them of bringing up Barrett’s Catholic faith in connection to her ability to be a fair Supreme Court justice. But no Democrats have, and none plan to.
The question of fairness spread to other issues, when Barrett, under questioning from Graham, confirmed that her family owns a gun but said that she could fairly decide Second Amendment cases even though she was a gun owner.
Blumenthal will ask Barrett to recuse herself from any case involving the presidential election
In the first day of Senate Judiciary Committee questions for Barrett, Democrats plan to directly ask the judge to recuse herself from any Supreme Court case involving the election of President Trump. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Tuesday morning that he plans to spell out why he thinks conflict-of-interest laws require Barrett to recuse herself if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
“She has to recuse,” Blumenthal said in a call with reporters. “It is very dangerous to the legitimacy of the court.”
But even if Barrett commits to sitting out cases involving the president who nominated her to the high court, both Blumenthal and Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said they would not vote to confirm her. The senators said they plan to ask questions to draw out Barrett’s position on issues including abortion access, gun-control measures and the Affordable Care Act.
Barrett’s views, expressed in her academic writings, speeches and legal opinions, Blumenthal said, are “extreme, radical and out of the mainstream."
Senate Democrats push Barrett to recuse herself from a potential presidential election case
As the confirmation hearings for Barrett proceed this week, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are pushing the Supreme Court nominee to answer whether she would recuse herself from considering cases related to this fall’s presidential election.
Pointing to Trump’s comments linking her confirmation with the need for nine justices in case of a contested White House race, Senate Democrats said his remarks raise serious concern about public perceptions of her impartiality.
“Your participation . . . in any case involving Donald Trump’s election would immediately do explosive enduring harm to the court’s legitimacy and to your own credibility,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said in his opening statement Monday. “You must recuse yourself.”
Democrats criticize Graham for tentatively scheduling vote before hearings conclude
Senate Democrats criticized Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday for scheduling Barrett’s markup before her confirmation hearings concluded, saying the move violated long-standing norms for Supreme Court nominees.
“It’s another example of Republicans ignoring rules and tradition so they can rush this nominee through before the election — and in time to supply a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the committee’s ranking Democrat, said in a statement. She called the decision “unprecedented in my time on the committee.”
Graham has formally scheduled Barrett’s nomination for Thursday, the final day of confirmation hearings. He said in Monday’s proceedings that he expected to hold the agenda item over for a week — Democrats can request such a delay — and bring the committee back on Oct. 22 for a vote.
The move underscores Republicans’ desire to confirm Barrett as swiftly as possible. In previous Supreme Court nominations, a several days or more have elapsed between the end of confirmation hearings and committee votes.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused Graham of ignoring committee norms in an effort to secure Barrett’s confirmation.
“By jumping to the next step in the process before Judge Barrett’s hearing is complete, Chairman Graham is showing that even he considers this process to be an illegitimate sham,” Schumer said.
Sen. Tillis says physician has cleared him to participate in Barrett hearings in person
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) released a letter Tuesday from his physician saying he has been cleared to participate in person at the confirmation hearings after recently being infected with the novel coronavirus. The letter says the senator has met the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it makes no mention of whether Tillis has tested negative.
“There are 3 criteria that are CDC guidelines to meet,” wrote Jack Faircloth, Tillis’s physician. “One must complete 10 days of quarantine from testing positive when they were diagnosed asymptomatically like yourself. Second, one must be fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducers. Last, one must have all other symptoms improve. You will fulfill all of these CDC criteria of ending your COVID-19 isolation at 4 pm today, 10/12/2020.”
Faircloth said Tillis had mild symptoms of the coronavirus and a strong immune system.
Tillis and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) attended the Sept. 26 event at the White House where Trump announced his nomination of Barrett. Both were seen maskless at various events surrounding the Rose Garden gathering, and both announced on Oct. 2 that they had tested positive — the same day Trump and first lady Melania Trump disclosed their positive tests. Several other attendees and White House aides also have tested positive.
Lee participated in the first day of the hearings in person, delivering his remarks without a mask. Tillis took part remotely.