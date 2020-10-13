In the final minutes of her first round of questioning with Graham, Barrett got personal about the challenges of being nominated for such a high-profile position as Supreme Court justice in a toxic political season.

“I’ve tried to be on a media blackout for the sake of my mental health,” Barrett told Graham. “But you know, you can’t keep yourself walled off from everything, and I’m aware of a lot of the caricatures that are floating around.”

In a forceful fashion, she defended the life choices she has made professionally and personally, to embark on an intensive legal and judicial career while maintaining a large family with seven children.

“I have a life brimming with people who’ve made different choices, and I’ve never tried in my personal life to impose my choices on them,” Barrett said. “And the same is true professionally.

She said she and her husband, Jesse, had a “very brief amount of time” to decide whether to accept the nomination and embark on a contentious nomination fight. She was first contacted by the White House on Sept. 19 and she accepted the nomination on Sept. 21.

“We knew that our lives would be combed over for any negative detail. We knew that our faith would be caricatured,” Barrett said. “We knew our family would be attacked. And so we had to decide whether those difficulties would be worth it, because what sane person would go through that if there wasn’t a benefit on the other side?”