Barrett: ‘I’ve tried to be on a media blackout’
In the final minutes of her first round of questioning with Graham, Barrett got personal about the challenges of being nominated for such a high-profile position as Supreme Court justice in a toxic political season.
“I’ve tried to be on a media blackout for the sake of my mental health,” Barrett told Graham. “But you know, you can’t keep yourself walled off from everything, and I’m aware of a lot of the caricatures that are floating around.”
In a forceful fashion, she defended the life choices she has made professionally and personally, to embark on an intensive legal and judicial career while maintaining a large family with seven children.
“I have a life brimming with people who’ve made different choices, and I’ve never tried in my personal life to impose my choices on them,” Barrett said. “And the same is true professionally.
She said she and her husband, Jesse, had a “very brief amount of time” to decide whether to accept the nomination and embark on a contentious nomination fight. She was first contacted by the White House on Sept. 19 and she accepted the nomination on Sept. 21.
“We knew that our lives would be combed over for any negative detail. We knew that our faith would be caricatured,” Barrett said. “We knew our family would be attacked. And so we had to decide whether those difficulties would be worth it, because what sane person would go through that if there wasn’t a benefit on the other side?”
That benefit, Barrett said, “is that I’m committed to the rule of law and the role of the Supreme Court and dispensing equal justice for all.”
Barrett refuses to say whether landmark abortion rights case was wrongly decided
Barrett refused to say whether she agreed with her late boss and mentor Justice Antonin Scalia who said the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. In response to questions from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Barrett said it would be inappropriate for her to comment because of ongoing controversy in the courts over abortion access.
Barrett told Feinstein she was “not going to grade” decisions or “give a thumbs up or thumbs down.”
“It would be wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge,” said Barrett, who attributed her approach to the reasoning Justice Elena Kagan applied during her confirmation hearings.
Feinstein continued to press Barrett for an answer on a subject important to many women. Without a response, “that makes it difficult for me and other women on this committee because this is a very important case and it affects millions of women,” Feinstein said. “You could be a very important vote.”
In response, Barrett said, “Senator, I completely understand why you are asking the question, but again, I can’t pre-commit or say ‘yes, I’m going in with some agenda.’”
“I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey,” the judge said in reference to the subsequent court decision affirming the constitutional right in Roe v. Wade. “I have an agenda to decide cases as they come.”
As a presidential candidate, Trump promised four years ago to nominate only justices who would overturn the 1973 decision legalizing the procedure. Based on Barrett’s academic writing, her legal opinions and personal beliefs, many liberals and conservatives believe she would as a justice support restricting, if not outright overturning, the landmark ruling.
Graham signals openness to campaign finance restrictions
Graham, being walloped in fundraising by his Democratic challenger in his reelection bid, said he was getting “closer” to Democratic views about campaign finance as significant amounts of outside money continue to pour into his race.
During Barrett’s confirmation hearing, Graham signaled openness to tougher restrictions on fundraising and campaign finance, particularly by outside groups.
“To my good friend Sen. Whitehouse, me and you are going to come closer and closer about regulating money because I don’t know what’s going on out there,” Graham said. “But I can tell you, there’s a lot of money being raised in this campaign.”
Graham continued: “I’d like to know where the hell some of it is coming from.”
His Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison announced Sunday that he raised a gobsmacking $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, shattering the previous record for the most money raised by a Senate candidate in history. Outside groups such as Senate Majority PAC and the Senate Leadership Fund have also poured millions into South Carolina.
The late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), Graham’s closest friend in the Senate, was an ardent Republican voice in favor of overhauling campaign finance laws.
Barrett signals successful challenges to Obergefell are unlikely
Barrett signaled in her testimony Tuesday that challenges to Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States, would probably never reach the Supreme Court.
In a discussion with Graham over judicial precedents, Barrett said the “most likely result” for any legal fights involving same-sex marriage is that the district courts, which are bound by Supreme Court precedent, would strike down any lawsuits that would challenge Obergefell.
She also stressed that on hot-button issues such as guns and abortion, a case would not automatically come before the Supreme Court; rather it would end up there through a winding and extensive process that would begin with a challenge in lower courts.
“Judges can’t just wake up one day and say, ‘I have an agenda. I like guns, I hate guns, I like abortion, I hate abortion,’ and walk in like a royal queen and impose their will on the world,” Barrett told the committee.
Although she has adopted the judicial philosophy of her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett took pains to distinguish herself from the conservative jurist.
“If I’m confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia. You would be getting Justice Barrett,” she said under questioning from Graham. “Originalists don’t always agree, and neither do textualists.”
On unenumerated rights such as a right to privacy, which has grounded landmark decisions such as Griswold v. Connecticut and Roe v. Wade, Barrett said, “There’s certainly a debate about how to define these rights and how far it should go.”
Barrett: ‘I can’ set aside personal Catholic faith in deciding cases
The first senator to directly reference Barrett’s Catholic faith in her confirmation hearings was Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the committee’s chairman who asked the nominee whether she can set aside her religious beliefs to fairly decide legal cases.
Barrett responded in the affirmative.
“I can. I have done that in my time on the 7th Circuit,” Barrett told Graham. “If I stay on the 7th Circuit, I’ll continue to do that. If I’m confirmed to the Supreme Court, I will do that.”
Republicans have preemptively attacked Democrats and accused them of bringing up Barrett’s Catholic faith in connection to her ability to be a fair Supreme Court justice. But no Democrats have, and none plan to.
The question of fairness spread to other issues, when Barrett, under questioning from Graham, confirmed that her family owns a gun but said that she could fairly decide Second Amendment cases even though she was a gun owner.
Blumenthal will ask Barrett to recuse herself from any case involving the presidential election
In the first day of Senate Judiciary Committee questions for Barrett, Democrats plan to directly ask the judge to recuse herself from any Supreme Court case involving the election of President Trump. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Tuesday morning that he plans to spell out why he thinks conflict-of-interest laws require Barrett to recuse herself if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
“She has to recuse,” Blumenthal said in a call with reporters. “It is very dangerous to the legitimacy of the court.”
But even if Barrett commits to sitting out cases involving the president who nominated her to the high court, both Blumenthal and Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said they would not vote to confirm her. The senators said they plan to ask questions to draw out Barrett’s position on issues including abortion access, gun-control measures and the Affordable Care Act.
Barrett’s views, expressed in her academic writings, speeches and legal opinions, Blumenthal said, are “extreme, radical and out of the mainstream."
Senate Democrats push Barrett to recuse herself from a potential presidential election case
As the confirmation hearings for Barrett proceed this week, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are pushing the Supreme Court nominee to answer whether she would recuse herself from considering cases related to this fall’s presidential election.
Pointing to Trump’s comments linking her confirmation with the need for nine justices in case of a contested White House race, Senate Democrats said his remarks raise serious concern about public perceptions of her impartiality.
“Your participation . . . in any case involving Donald Trump’s election would immediately do explosive enduring harm to the court’s legitimacy and to your own credibility,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said in his opening statement Monday. “You must recuse yourself.”
Democrats criticize Graham for tentatively scheduling vote before hearings conclude
Senate Democrats criticized Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday for scheduling Barrett’s markup before her confirmation hearings concluded, saying the move violated long-standing norms for Supreme Court nominees.
“It’s another example of Republicans ignoring rules and tradition so they can rush this nominee through before the election — and in time to supply a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the committee’s ranking Democrat, said in a statement. She called the decision “unprecedented in my time on the committee.”
Graham has formally scheduled Barrett’s nomination for Thursday, the final day of confirmation hearings. He said in Monday’s proceedings that he expected to hold the agenda item over for a week — Democrats can request such a delay — and bring the committee back on Oct. 22 for a vote.
The move underscores Republicans’ desire to confirm Barrett as swiftly as possible. In previous Supreme Court nominations, a several days or more have elapsed between the end of confirmation hearings and committee votes.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused Graham of ignoring committee norms in an effort to secure Barrett’s confirmation.
“By jumping to the next step in the process before Judge Barrett’s hearing is complete, Chairman Graham is showing that even he considers this process to be an illegitimate sham,” Schumer said.
Sen. Tillis says physician has cleared him to participate in Barrett hearings in person
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) released a letter Tuesday from his physician saying he has been cleared to participate in person at the confirmation hearings after recently being infected with the novel coronavirus. The letter says the senator has met the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it makes no mention of whether Tillis has tested negative.
“There are 3 criteria that are CDC guidelines to meet,” wrote Jack Faircloth, Tillis’s physician. “One must complete 10 days of quarantine from testing positive when they were diagnosed asymptomatically like yourself. Second, one must be fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducers. Last, one must have all other symptoms improve. You will fulfill all of these CDC criteria of ending your COVID-19 isolation at 4 pm today, 10/12/2020.”
Faircloth said Tillis had mild symptoms of the coronavirus and a strong immune system.
Tillis and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) attended the Sept. 26 event at the White House where Trump announced his nomination of Barrett. Both were seen maskless at various events surrounding the Rose Garden gathering, and both announced on Oct. 2 that they had tested positive — the same day Trump and first lady Melania Trump disclosed their positive tests. Several other attendees and White House aides also have tested positive.
Lee participated in the first day of the hearings in person, delivering his remarks without a mask. Tillis took part remotely.