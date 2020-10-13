The proving ground, though, lies ahead, as the same Democrats try to make the case against Barrett in their question-and-answer sessions. The implications of that bear not just on the Supreme Court, but also in the 2020 election.
Two points are worth making in this moment:
- Democrats’ recent past in such situations isn’t terribly confidence-inspiring, and
- Their strategy of focusing on the Affordable Care Act much more than abortion and Roe v. Wade is both an unhappy consequence of that and a questionable tactic.
Being in the minority party during such nominations is always going to be difficult. But Democrats have shown an aptitude for playing a bad hand poorly.
The most recent relevant example, which I’ve often invoked in this space, is in Attorney General William P. Barr’s confirmation hearings last year. Despite Barr, as a private citizen, having proactively written a memo siding against former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation and having espoused various Trump-friendly conspiracy theories, Democrats for some reason seemed to see the best in him. Perhaps because they wanted to move past acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker’s tenure and viewed Barr as an establishment Republican, they put up relatively little fight.
As I wrote at the time, Democrats seemed to strain to see the best in Barr while failing to recognize his carefully parsed answers:
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, declared midway through the day that Barr was “doing well.” She was then asked whether he had an easy path to confirmation. “I think so, we’ll see,” she said.After Barr explained why he might not release special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report — citing legal constraints — but would be as transparent as he could in his own report, Feinstein thanked him, saying: “Well, I can only speak for this side and maybe not all this side, but we really appreciate that.”Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), likewise, seemed impressed with Barr’s answers regarding Mueller, telling him at one point, “I am encouraged by things you’ve said about this.” He later told CNN that “broadly speaking,” he was happy with Barr, while reserving judgment about Barr’s treatment of the Mueller report and a couple of other issues. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) agreed that Barr “did pretty well” and left open the possibility of voting for him....The Democrats on the Judiciary Committee rarely connected the dots on these issues in real time. Feinstein even seemed to offer a course-correction Wednesday morning, when she started the next Barr hearing by saying she wouldn’t vote for him unless he would make the Mueller report public. That was difficult to square with her stated appreciation for Barr’s answer on that topic Tuesday.Even when Democrats did raise concerns, they were generally muted. They didn’t really dispute Barr’s claims of his own limitations. They could have come loaded with specific laws or Justice Department rules to fight back, but they didn’t. It was as though they were resigned to Barr’s confirmation, and any concessions he would make were purely voluntary.
Today, Barr is arguably Public Enemy No. 1 in the Trump administration for these same congressional Democrats.
Another key example of this which is particularly applicable to today was in Barrett’s 2017 confirmation to a federal appeals court. This was the hearing in which Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and other Democrats trod a little too closely on the topic of Barrett’s religiosity. Feinstein told Barrett that the “dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern.” Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) pressed her on her definition of “orthodox Catholic.”
To be clear, a judicial nominee’s views on the role of his or her religion in their legal rulings is valid. Contrary to the arguments made by some of Barrett’s GOP allies both Monday and previously, that isn’t inherently an attack on religion or an unconstitutional religious test — to the extent the nominee actually views their religion impacting those decisions. Even Republicans in the same 2017 hearing raised this issue, pointing to Barrett in the past writing that Catholic judges were “morally precluded from enforcing the death penalty.”
But there’s a right and a wrong way to go about it. And Democrats effectively did their best to take this issue off the table in a future Barrett hearing when the stakes, as we’re now finding, could be much higher. And there’s no better reflection of that reality than in their skittishness to go down the road of even raising abortion and Roe v. Wade at these hearings — a clear acknowledgment that it could seep into issues of religion, on which they’re very apparently not confident in how that might pan out.
That, though, is a pretty remarkable concession. Here is a potential justice that could, by just about all accounts, have a significant impact on rolling back abortion rights on a 6-3 conservative court, even if she doesn’t necessarily provide a vote to overturn Roe. And Democrats aren’t even going to focus their case against her on that? Despite overturning Roe polling very poorly?
Some Democrats did invoke Roe in their opening statements Monday, but the number of mentions paled in comparison to Obamacare. Similarly Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a Judiciary Committee member and the Democrats’ vice-presidential nominee, focused her criticisms of Barrett at last week’s vice-presidential debate on the Affordable Care Act, while punting on a question about Roe.
It may be true that focusing on health care is best for the Biden-Harris ticket. But it’s possible to do two things at once. To the extent Democrats keep abortion issues at arm’s length as the hearings progress, despite the courts probably being more likely to restrict abortion rights than to strike down Obamacare, it will be a commentary on the Democrats’ faith in their ability to prosecute that case.