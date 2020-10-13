He pointed toward the back of the crowd, gathered at an airport. It responded, “U-S-A!”

“Wow,” Trump said. “You know, these are the real polls. So when did you hear about this meeting, like a day ago? These are the real polls, right?”

AD

This is a tidy distillation of Trump’s approach to the world. Those things that reinforce what he wants to believe are immediate and real and obvious. Those that are inconvenient or negative are invented or phony or dubious. To some extent, this is a rhetorical gambit for Trump, portraying flat poll numbers and skeptical media coverage as untrustworthy. To some extent, though, this is also obviously how he feels.

AD

It’s probably not the case that Trump sincerely believes that the support he sees at rallies represents “the real polls.” During the 2016 election, some of his defenders arduously tried to claim that his rally attendance necessarily correlated to support. That he overperformed late-election polls seemed at least like validation of the idea that there was an unmeasured energy for Trump, something manifested in his rally attendance.

But for a president with a famously devoted base of support, ginning up thousands of people for an event in the Orlando metropolitan area — with its 2.5 million people — isn’t particularly surprising. Even in a state that is looking less favorable for Trump than it did four years ago.

AD

That's not how Trump sees it, of course.

“They say the polls are tied in Florida,” Trump said. “I don’t get it. I don’t. We had the same thing last year, remember? Four years ago we had the same thing. We’re going to lose Florida, they said four years ago, by five points.”

AD

The final RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight averages for Florida in 2016 had Trump leading by 0.4 points and down 0.6 points, respectively. He won by 1.2 points, meaning that the polls were pretty on-the-mark. As of this writing, Trump is not tied in the state; he’s down by more than four points.

But those are not the real polls. The real polls are those people standing there, cheering.

AD

Privately, Trump seems to understand that the election is looking grim. One former official in the administration told New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi: “I don’t think he wants to lose. I think he wants to have excuses for why he did lose.”

His strategy to that end is obviously to insist that the polls are wrong to imply a closer race — and then blame alleged fraud for shifting the final results against him. What happens then is the million-dollar question: Does Trump demand that valid votes be dismissed, spurring a potentially dangerous schism in perceptions of the results? Or does he simply use that accusation the way he has used other fraud claims during his presidency, to explain away his popular-vote loss?

AD

There is, however, no reason to think that the polls are actually wrong.

AD

We’ve been over this before. Yes, some state polls underestimated Trump’s support, leading to his chances of election being underestimated. Nationally, though, the polls were quite accurate. This year, if the state polling averages hold where they are right now and are all exactly as wrong as they were in 2016, former vice president Joe Biden will win the electoral college by 100 votes.

In a call on Monday, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski claimed that major polls are skewed against Trump — and are trying to obscure their purported bias.

“They don’t want their polls to face scrutiny,” he claimed, “so they won’t give us the crosstabs or the partisan makeup of the polls, thereby skewing the results.”

AD

This is ridiculous on a number of levels.

AD

Legitimate pollsters embrace scrutiny. The Post’s polls, for example, conducted with ABC News, publish full methodological statements, including partisan breakdowns and cross-tabs — a breakdown of responses by demographic groups. Most major pollsters do. What’s more, The Post works with the American Association for Public Opinion Research to evaluate how pollsters are faring in capturing public sentiment. Here, for example, is an analysis of Democratic primary polling from a working group that included a Post journalist.

Those talking the most about unseen polling are Trump and his campaign. The president constantly claims to have polling showing how close the race is or how well he’s doing — or that his approval rating among Republicans is near-unanimous — but no public polling supports most of his claims. His campaign doesn’t want scrutiny because it understands that his assertions won’t withstand it.

AD

It’s easy to get away with this, though, because polling remains fairly abstract for most people. Most people aren’t generally called to participate in public polling, so a common response is, “Well, they never call me.”

AD

The reason for that, in part, has to do with numbers. There are 329 million Americans and 255 million American adults. Some polls use that pool to measure public opinion, evaluating Trump’s approval, for example, among Americans broadly and not just voters. If The Post and ABC News are calling 1,014 people out of that group (as we did for our most recent poll), it means that the odds any individual would be called are about 1 in 250,000, about the same odds as being hit and killed by a meteorite.

For electoral questions, the pool is smaller. There are about 199 million registered voters in the United States, according to L2, a political data firm. Of that number, about 58 million voted in every national election from 2012 to 2018. So if you’re hoping to talk to any voter, you’re calling from a pool of 199 million people. If you want to talk to people who are likely to vote and use past voting history as a guide for doing so, the pool is smaller still. But it’s still 1-in-75,000 odds, like being the one person in attendance at the Super Bowl who wins some grand prize. (To use a slightly cheerier example.)

AD

Of course, those odds assume that you answer the phone. Americans are much less likely to answer unsolicited calls than they used to be, making it harder for pollsters to actually connect with the people to whom they wish to speak. If you have both never been called for a poll and never answer calls from unknown numbers, understand that those things are probably related.

AD

More than 1,000 people in more than 250 different area codes answered calls from the Post-ABC pollsters this month, from Alaska to Florida. Their views of the presidential race and politics broadly informed our most recent poll results.

We didn’t call every area code, no — but, then, we didn’t need to. Polling 1,000 people nationally gives a statistically valid representation of the country, just as a small taste of your soup will allow you to determine if it’s cool enough to eat. That means that we don’t need to talk to someone in every county in order to accurately measure the American mood. And the accuracy of that system has been proven repeatedly with our publicly published results.

AD

No poll consistently gets election results precisely right. That's the nature of polling — and why polling averages are useful. We can track polling trends broadly to determine how a contest is going.

The trend in this race is that Trump is in trouble. Trump may not see these polls as “real,” preferring the visceral adoration of his rally crowds, but — unfortunately for him — they are.