Judge Amy Coney Barrett faces the second and final day of questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as Republicans fast-track her nomination to the Supreme Court.

During nearly 12 hours of testimony Tuesday, the conservative jurist declined to share her legal views on abortion rights, the Affordable Care Act and same-sex marriage while insisting that her personal opinions would not influence her rulings if she is confirmed.

The panel is expected to vote on Oct. 22 as President Trump pressures the Senate to confirm Barrett before the Nov. 3 election.

Here are some significant developments:
  • In Tuesday’s proceedings, Barrett said Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, did not belong to the category of judicial rulings known as “super-precedents” — decisions considered so fundamental that they cannot be overturned.
  • Barrett refused to commit to recusing herself from cases involving disputes over next month’s presidential election, but she told senators she will not allow herself “to be used as a pawn to decide the election for the American people.”
  • Democrats continued to press Barrett on the Affordable Care Act, while Republicans tried to shift focus from health care to the judge’s resume. Barrett told lawmakers on multiple occasions she was not “hostile” to the 2010 law, saying, “I am not here on a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act."
  • As Republicans seek to portray Democrats as anti-Catholic in Barrett’s confirmation hearings, Joe Biden’s campaign is making the former vice president’s Catholic faith a core part of his final pitch to voters. Recent TV ads from Biden’s campaign show him standing with Pope Francis, huddled with a Jesuit priest, or bowing his head in prayer.
October 14, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT
link

Many Catholic women see themselves in Amy Coney Barrett. Others see an impossible standard.

By Samantha Schmidt and Sarah Pulliam Bailey

As Erin Lynch watched Barrett introduce her seven children, she thought about her own family, as a pregnant working mother with two young kids.

When Barrett spoke of the importance of her faith, Lynch thought about her own devout Catholic upbringing. And when the judge recalled her time at Notre Dame, the 27-year-old remembered seeing the law professor speak years ago at the university in South Bend, Ind., where she also attended college.

“I seriously so admire her story” she texted her friend, a fellow Catholic woman, as she watched the Supreme Court nominee’s confirmation hearings this week.

Still, Lynch was bothered by the way the judge’s story was being used by politicians. She felt Trump was exploiting the nomination to try to win over Catholic suburban women like her, she said. And she was frustrated that senators continued to bring up Barrett’s large family.

October 14, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
link

Biden campaign highlights the nominee’s faith as Catholic voters are seen by both parties as decisive bloc

By Matt Viser

Biden often crosses himself and looks toward the sky when saying something he jokingly might need to apologize for, regularly referring to the nuns who taught him during 12 years in Catholic school.

Now, several recent TV ads from Biden’s campaign show him standing with Pope Francis or huddled with a Jesuit priest. He’s reading from a pulpit, bowing his head in prayer, or standing solemnly in front of a church’s stained-glass window. And a radio spot includes a parishioner from Biden’s home church talking about how the Democratic presidential nominee is a regular at Sunday Mass.

“That’s Joe Biden, a man guided by faith,” she says.

In the final stretch of a campaign in which Catholic voters are seen by both parties as a decisive bloc in several battleground states, Biden’s campaign has increasingly highlighted his direct connection to the faith — and his potential to make history as the country’s second Catholic president, 60 years after John F. Kennedy became the first.

The strategy comes as Trump and his allies have sought to portray Democrats as anti-Catholic, seizing on past criticism from some Democratic senators of the conservative Catholic teachings embraced by Barrett.