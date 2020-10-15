The second half of the day will feature testimony from outside witnesses, four for the Republicans and four for the Democrats.
Here are some significant developments:
- Senate Republicans are predicting clear sailing for Barrett after she concluded her confirmation testimony Wednesday. They say she will forge a new and prominent path as a conservative, religious woman who opposes abortion. “There is nothing wrong with confirming to the Supreme Court of the United States a devout Catholic, pro-life Christian,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said.
- Democrats’ slate of witnesses Thursday plan to testify about the nominee’s potential impact on key decisions involving the Affordable Care Act, access to abortion and voting rights. The lineup tracks with the party’s strategy, which has been squarely focused on health care and what Democrats say is the threat that Barrett’s confirmation would pose to the future of abortion and the 2010 health-care law, with its coverage for those with preexisting medical conditions.
- Trump, whose administration is part of the legal fight to gut the Affordable Care Act, has pressed for confirmation of Barrett before next month — when the nation chooses the next president and the Supreme Court will consider the case challenging the health-care law. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), mocking Trump, said an “orange cloud” hangs over the nomination. Barrett has insisted she has no agenda and is not hostile to the law.
Democrats invite witnesses who will focus on Barrett’s potential impact on health care, voting rights
The Democrats’ witnesses include:
- Stacy Staggs, a member of Little Lobbyists whose 7-year-old twins were born prematurely and have several preexisting conditions. She is expected to highlight the Affordable Care Act’s ban on charging more for patients with preexisting conditions.
- Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and nonprofit clinic CEO who plans to discuss the impact of losing the Affordable Care Act on his patients.
- Crystal Good, who will testify on abortion rights. Good at 15 obtained a judicial bypass, a legal order that allows girls who are not yet 18 to obtain an abortion without notifying a parent or guardian.
- Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, who will testify about voting and other key civil rights.
Republican aides have indicated they plan to call witnesses who will testify to Barrett’s qualifications and character.